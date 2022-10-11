 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation finally answers the question that's been haunting you for years: Whatever happened to Rod McKuen? Wait, who the hell's Rod McKuen?   (slate.com) divider line
56
    More: Strange, Poetry, Rod McKuen, Andy Zax, Lisa Jane Persky, Rod McKuen's name, Rod McKuen's flame, make-out record, poetry books  
•       •       •

898 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2022 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Dad, and his third wife were both into Rod McKuen when I was a kid. Like a whole part of the bookshelf dedicated to his stuff. And, as I recall, it kind of cemented my idea of what poetry was when I was a boy, which was, "yeah, I'm not into that bullsh*t." Kind of like those the Love Is... cartoons.

The 70s were a dark time for the culture, Smitty. A dark time.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well he didn't have much of an act after his emu died.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rod Mckuen was 70s kitsch like pet rocks and mood rings and was thrown on the same junk heap.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was hardly the only poet writing in the 70....on the other side of the  spectrum there is Bukowski.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I almost fell asleep reading the first couple paragraphs of that article... I understand why that era and style of entertainment was forgotten.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
assets.americancinematheque.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I thought it was a bad English pun.
 
Decorus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The irony of the situation is hilarious. I have his masters and I'm paying for them, but the people they belong to won't let me do anything with them and nobody will take them off my hands..
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Rod McKuen Was the Bestselling Poet..."

Found your problem. Americans don't give a shiat about poetry unless it's a rap song.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The author of TFA was either pretentious or was trying very hard to be pretentious. Many people love that style, but I find it pretentious.
/ Pretentious.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Isn't he a character on The Simpsons?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.scdn.coView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He sold 60 million books and 100 million records. Why was he forgotten?

Perhaps he just sucked.

Yards and yards of shag carpeting also sold in the 70's.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: My Dad, and his third wife were both into Rod McKuen when I was a kid. Like a whole part of the bookshelf dedicated to his stuff. And, as I recall, it kind of cemented my idea of what poetry was when I was a boy, which was, "yeah, I'm not into that bullsh*t." Kind of like those the Love Is... cartoons.

The 70s were a dark time for the culture, Smitty. A dark time.


I take it you probably weren't a fan of this either


d3525k1ryd2155.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: "Rod McKuen Was the Bestselling Poet..."

Found your problem. Americans don't give a shiat about poetry unless it's a rap song.


Every American? I'm gonna need a citation for that remark.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

swankywanky: [i.scdn.co image 640x640]


OMG. A Luna fan.

Thought I was the only one.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
TomDooley
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This picture answered the question for me.  I'm guessing the next Slate article will be "Whatever happened to Soupy Sales"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Its actually an interesting case, because it brings a few things into conflict with eachother.

I think most reasonable people agree that youtube, twitter, etc have this delicate balance of moderation they need to take, both from misinformation, copyright issues, and protecting their brand, in order to attract advertisers.

And we can all agree that moderation is never going to be perfect, and far from it, but is necesary.

And i think we can all agree that they shouldn't be held accountable when it isn't perfect just because of the volume that they need to manage.

BUT.....and i think there is something to this.....

Their PRESUMABLY moderated content factors into THEIR algorithms, and the rabbit holes they build, and then presents you with additional related stuff, which you could argue they are now serving me, and have a responsibility for.

Basically what it is saying is the algorithms and how they are used suck, and since they are the content providers algorithms, they hold responsibility for what those algorithms present me, and if they are indoctrinating me, throwing hateful speech at me, etc, its on them for running a shiatty platform.

Right? We all hate big data mining us, right?

BUT at the same time, nobody reasonable thinks youtube can perfectly moderate everything on it, and not only that, NONE of us are going to be able to agree with what perfect moderation can be.

AND these platforms, when used appropriately, are wonderful resources and do a tremendous amount of good.

I think the whole "verified" thing is a way of platforms trying to get ahead of this and by taking some of the anonymity out of stuff, allows them to pass off SOME of that liability, and at least try and get people to stay in their lanes.

I swing all over the place when it comes to anonymity on the internet and where it begins and where it ends.

In the olden days doxing used to be something that kept folks somewhat in check. Piss someone off enough, and they are going to figure out who you are. But the meaning of that has been corrupted to the point now where you might annoy someone and they go and cherry pick some comment you made 6 years ago out of context and manage to make it the in thing today, and destroy your life.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: hubiestubert: My Dad, and his third wife were both into Rod McKuen when I was a kid. Like a whole part of the bookshelf dedicated to his stuff. And, as I recall, it kind of cemented my idea of what poetry was when I was a boy, which was, "yeah, I'm not into that bullsh*t." Kind of like those the Love Is... cartoons.

The 70s were a dark time for the culture, Smitty. A dark time.

I take it you probably weren't a fan of this either


[d3525k1ryd2155.cloudfront.net image 435x581]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You can find all of his works in a goodwill book section, along with a copy of Blind Man's Bluff (a good book about cold war submarine warfare, but I swear every goodwill I've gone to has a copy of it for some reason).
 
swankywanky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

steklo: swankywanky: [i.scdn.co image 640x640]

OMG. A Luna fan.

Thought I was the only one.


Welcome to FARK. we've got all kinds here.

what's even funnier is that we both live in the ATL area
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Yards and yards of shag carpeting also sold in the 70's.


and miles and miles of plastic couch coverings too...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Its actually an interesting case, because it brings a few things into conflict with eachother.

I think most reasonable people agree that youtube, twitter, etc have this delicate balance of moderation they need to take, both from misinformation, copyright issues, and protecting their brand, in order to attract advertisers.

And we can all agree that moderation is never going to be perfect, and far from it, but is necesary.

And i think we can all agree that they shouldn't be held accountable when it isn't perfect just because of the volume that they need to manage.

BUT.....and i think there is something to this.....

Their PRESUMABLY moderated content factors into THEIR algorithms, and the rabbit holes they build, and then presents you with additional related stuff, which you could argue they are now serving me, and have a responsibility for.

Basically what it is saying is the algorithms and how they are used suck, and since they are the content providers algorithms, they hold responsibility for what those algorithms present me, and if they are indoctrinating me, throwing hateful speech at me, etc, its on them for running a shiatty platform.

Right? We all hate big data mining us, right?

BUT at the same time, nobody reasonable thinks youtube can perfectly moderate everything on it, and not only that, NONE of us are going to be able to agree with what perfect moderation can be.

AND these platforms, when used appropriately, are wonderful resources and do a tremendous amount of good.

I think the whole "verified" thing is a way of platforms trying to get ahead of this and by taking some of the anonymity out of stuff, allows them to pass off SOME of that liability, and at least try and get people to stay in their lanes.

I swing all over the place when it comes to anonymity on the internet and where it begins and where it ends.

In the olden days doxing used to be something that kept folks somewhat in check. Piss someone off enough, and they are going to figure out ...


The danger of too many open tabs.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Rod McKuen was the creative genius behind The Twilight Zone.  Wrote a bunch of the episodes, too, including The Monsters are Due on Maple Street.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh yes, of course, Rod McKuen. Never heard of him. Ever. I was born in the 70's, cut my teeth in the 80's-90's, and I swear I've never even seen this man's name before.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

swankywanky: what's even funnier is that we both live in the ATL area


Well, look at that. Didn't even look to see where you lived. I just went in and "farkied" you, "Luna Fan"

Boston eh?  I bet you're a big fan of Galaxie 500 too.

My uncle took one or two album photos for them. Been a fan ever since the late 80's.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Popular poetry has flared up and then been gone from the collective consciousness for a long, long time.

Poetry was big in the early 1900s. People listened to poetry shows on the radio and made poetry scrapbooks from newspaper clippings. We still study poetry from that time period today, but we don't study the stuff from those shows and newspapers.

The most popular poem of the 1600s, at least in America (or what would become America) was probably Andrew Wigglesworth's "The Day of Doom." Even 1600s poetry scholars don't care about it these days.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Someone compared me to Charles Bukowaski one day. I stole a book of his works, and came to understand what poetry can be once you escape the clutches of school.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: "Rod McKuen Was the Bestselling Poet..."

Found your problem. Americans don't give a shiat about poetry unless it's a rap song.


A... a "rap song" ?

...

The Reagan years are leaking into Fark, Drew.
 
Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TomDooley: This picture answered the question for me.  I'm guessing the next Slate article will be "Whatever happened to Soupy Sales"
[Fark user image image 850x566]


My mom still loves the hell out of Rod McKuen stuff.

Glenn Yarborough too

/csb
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: came to understand what poetry can be once you escape the clutches of school.


My English teacher told me once; "Poetry, the perfect words, in the perfect order"

and the rest of the class made up poorly written "roses are red" poems with a sexual nature.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Tyrone Slothrop: "Rod McKuen Was the Bestselling Poet..."

Found your problem. Americans don't give a shiat about poetry unless it's a rap song.

A... a "rap song" ?

...

The Reagan years are leaking into Fark, Drew.


Seriously. I know Fark skews old, but yesterday someone was still big mad about Jane Fonda being a dipshiat 50 years ago.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

steklo: swankywanky: what's even funnier is that we both live in the ATL area

Well, look at that. Didn't even look to see where you lived. I just went in and "farkied" you, "Luna Fan"

Boston eh?  I bet you're a big fan of Galaxie 500 too.

My uncle took one or two album photos for them. Been a fan ever since the late 80's.


nice! love Galaxie 500 - grew up down the street from Harvard so got to see them, Treat Her Right (then Morphine), Blake Babies, etc. in my younger days. Been down this way for a decade now.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

steklo: wildcardjack: came to understand what poetry can be once you escape the clutches of school.

My English teacher told me once; "Poetry, the perfect words, in the perfect order"

and the rest of the class made up poorly written "roses are red" poems with a sexual nature.


The classics never get old.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: but yesterday someone was still big mad about Jane Fonda being a dipshiat 50 years ago.


I had a co-worker once, about 20 years older than me, complain about Jane Fonda. I never knew about the incident until he tried explaining it to me. I just thought she did On Golden Pond and was in those exercise videos.

Apparently, she pissed some people off.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Terry Jacks - Seasons In The Sun (Original Video HD)
Youtube bWdQbxNEFEs
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Every generation has embarrassing schlock.  It's just that Boomer schlock was at peak book- and vinyl-buying (peak disposable income), so it endlessly swirls around estate sales and Goodwills.  My generation's were mostly Flash memes, so they don't have the permanence.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Galaxie 500


Kramer, their producer at the time lived down the road from me. Him and my uncle were best buds and when Kramer opened up Shimmy Disc, my uncle was house photographer. Being 6 years younger than him, he would give me copies of the albums and singles he did photos for.

I had the chance to audition for King Missile back in 1987 but I had to cancel because I had just signed my life away to the US Army and couldn't join their band if they asked.
 
Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Loneliness is no virgin to me, I've held her many times" seems like Fark would have loved him. And his cat.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fascinating. When I was a kid Rod McKuen was just some guy who was the butt of many jokes I didn't get because I didn't know who he was.

Also, holy cow! I am amazed this was actually released with this cover.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe Faek needs a regular broken poetry thread?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Fascinating. When I was a kid Rod McKuen was just some guy who was the butt of many jokes I didn't get because I didn't know who he was.

Also, holy cow! I am amazed this was actually released with this cover.
[Fark user image 468x453]


My parents had that album. They kept it next to this one

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: "Rod McKuen Was the Bestselling Poet..."

Found your problem. Americans don't give a shiat about poetry unless it's a rap song.


But other songs are poems as well.  Huh, I wonder why you singled out rap?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My mom's (78 yo) bookshelf is filled with his books. And lots of Leonard Cohen.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Maybe Faek needs a regular broken poetry thread?


Fark needs a regular broken poetry thread
like someone with a spike in their head
It goes in one ear and out the other
thanks sir, can I have another?

--Rob McBlewin
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bob McFadden and DOR - The Mummy (1959)
Youtube boMW2kVgk34


Say what you will about ole Rod, at least he had a sense of humor, demonstrated on this 1959 novelty record (which he wrote, and on which he is credited as Dor and plays a beatnik).
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Fascinating. When I was a kid Rod McKuen was just some guy who was the butt of many jokes I didn't get because I didn't know who he was.

Also, holy cow! I am amazed this was actually released with this cover.
[Fark user image 468x453]


That's not even a double entendre. That's just straight-up, "I'm going to stick my dick in your ass."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He got decapitated by a helicopter.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ha ha!
People used to like things that we don't like anymore!  Because they're so stupid!  Good thing that will never happen to me.

Anyway, rod McKuen wrote this song.

Nature And Organisation - To You
Youtube uJ-rhB6c0o8
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.