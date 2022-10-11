 Skip to content
(Twitter)   So, did anyone else have their 'toxins activated by the mRNA poison Covid vaccine' yesterday? What was it like?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wondered why I stopped farting.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And why would I believe this crap, especially coming from someone named "Kitten".  BTW subby & my wife are getting out current booster (which will make 5, our 2 first shots and 2 boosters), so I'll risk it.

So "Kitten" can go to the great litter box in the sky, when she gets Covid for being a jackass!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel great, and my 5G has never been stronger!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

growinthings: And why would I believe this crap, especially coming from someone named "Kitten".  BTW subby & my wife are getting out current booster (which will make 5, our 2 first shots and 2 boosters), so I'll risk it.

So "Kitten" can go to the great litter box in the sky, when she gets Covid for being a jackass!


I think she's mocking them, huggybear
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suddenly have this unquenchable hunger for human brains.  Before it was quenchable.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

growinthings: And why would I believe this crap, especially coming from someone named "Kitten".  BTW subby & my wife are getting out current booster (which will make 5, our 2 first shots and 2 boosters), so I'll risk it.

So "Kitten" can go to the great litter box in the sky, when she gets Covid for being a jackass!


You might want to try reading that again. "Kitten" is mocking this and has stated that she is getting the bivalent shot.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, wait. He meant the Julian calendar. So it will happen October 25th. Or September 25th.

/Of 2023.
//We're sure this time.
///2024. That's our last offer.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh shiat that explains why I've got wifi7 in my brain and I can see infrared and ultraviolet.

My Johnson also grew three sizes!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, it's true. I spent all day yesterday stuck in a mechanical rut singing 'DOMO ARIGATO MISTER ROBOTO' at my cats.

They seemed to enjoy it, for what it's worth.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm already dead for tax purposes. This second death activated 4 of my backup life insurance policies.

Let's just say, I'll be making a buyout offer on Pfizer by the end of the day.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I turned into a newt.

I got better.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Got my booster shot saturday morning. Sunday, I felt out of it for most of the day. Arm hurt, of course.

Also, things tasted a bit weird for a while, too.

I seem to back to what passes for normal again, now.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What did it feel like?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
funzyr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I wondered why I stopped farting.


I think i picked up where you left off
 
sxacho
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's today??
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A high up biologist who is also a good friend of mine?  Was he a big guy with tears in his eyes who called you "sir"?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I can confirm this is true. The erection still won't go away after 30 hours.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was not aware biologists have a hierarchical rating system. Is this list available publicly?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It turned me into a newt!
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

growinthings: And why would I believe this crap, especially coming from someone named "Kitten".  BTW subby & my wife are getting out current booster (which will make 5, our 2 first shots and 2 boosters), so I'll risk it.

So "Kitten" can go to the great litter box in the sky, when she gets Covid for being a jackass!


Kitten is not to blame here.  She's only re-twittering what SovCit5.0 is saying.

You should totally believe SovCit5.0 he's got a high up biologist friend, so it must be true.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I turned into a newt.

I got better.


*shakes amphibious fist*
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What, exactly, is a "high-up" biologist? Are there biology major leagues? Is there promotion and relegation? If he screws up this activation thing, does he get demoted to the AHL (or god forbid, the ECHL)?
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Like warm apple pie.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
To be honest, I don't really feel any diff-

UPDATE YOUR PC TO WINDOWS 11 TODAY!

-erent than I normally do.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I can confirm this is true. The erection still won't go away after 30 hours.


You're supposed to call your doctor after 4 hours, bro.

I think your erection may be permanent now.  Either that or your penis is going to explode.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pfizer recipient here and have had all five shot.  Let me tell you, it's all a giant crock.  No 5G, no mutations, and no superpowers.  I'm wondering I need a mild dose of radiation or some type of electrical shock to activate the changes.

Sad ... Low energy.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good morn- Oh, FFS!
Didn't think I would have to post this so early:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Pfizer recipient here and have had all five shot.  Let me tell you, it's all a giant crock.  No 5G, no mutations, and no superpowers.  I'm wondering I need a mild dose of radiation or some type of electrical shock to activate the changes.

Sad ... Low energy.


Maybe a transfusion from your cousin Bruce.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: A high up biologist who is also a good friend of mine?  Was he a big guy with tears in his eyes who called you "sir"?


Are you suggesting that antivaxxers would dispense anything but the God's honest truth?

I'm so sorry that the global cabal got to you.

RIP
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: thealgorerhythm: I can confirm this is true. The erection still won't go away after 30 hours.

You're supposed to call your doctor after 4 hours, bro.

I think your erection may be permanent now.  Either that or your penis is going to explode.


I guess I'd better start shopping for sweatpants
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I feel the same, I could briefly see they actual passing of time now though. Oh wait that was the shrooms I ate.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

question_dj: Oh shiat that explains why I've got wifi7 in my brain and I can see infrared and ultraviolet.

My Johnson also grew three sizes!


Is it too late to get this shot?

Um, asking for a friend.

/actually being able to see infrared would be neat.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It must be nice living in fantasy-land. I suppose that explains the general allure of "church". But we let people like that vote, and it's a problem.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Eh, my back still hurts.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: A high up biologist who is also a good friend of mine?  Was he a big guy with tears in his eyes who called you "sir"?


I wonder why he considers someone who activates the toxin a close friend, and a good guy.

Or maybe I need to hear from Sov. Cit. ver 1.0-4.0 to get the full picture.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm already dead for tax purposes.


Ah, so that's your alt!

/s
 
IDisposable
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
October 10 of what year?

Loophole.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm confused by all the flags in the original post, did it come from Australia or the Shetland Islands.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You joke but I died yesterday.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

growinthings: And why would I believe this crap, especially coming from someone named "Kitten".  BTW subby & my wife are getting out current booster (which will make 5, our 2 first shots and 2 boosters), so I'll risk it.

So "Kitten" can go to the great litter box in the sky, when she gets Covid for being a jackass!


And there you have it, folks.  We have a winner in the category Poor Reading Comprehension!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

One of us, one of us!

I was hoping the booster I got a couple weeks ago would make me go deaf and blind so I would not have to see idiots like this anymore.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I wondered why I stopped farting.


I wondered why I started
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Reading fast I thought it said High School Biologist... thought it was some sort of project for the Science Fair. *sips coffee re-reads* No, the High School Biologist makes more sense than the warbagarbal from Sovereign citizen 5.0.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: What, exactly, is a "high-up" biologist? Are there biology major leagues? Is there promotion and relegation? If he screws up this activation thing, does he get demoted to the AHL (or god forbid, the ECHL)?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Wait - what was the question, again?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OldRod: I feel great, and my 5G has never been stronger!


Can confirm. 5G reception got better yesterday. And now I can see in complete darkness.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I grew my hair back and had a raging boner.

Covid vaccines and boosters were secret dick and hair pills! Sucks to you, anti-vaxxers.
 
