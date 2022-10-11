 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Las Vegas Review Journal)   It was simple possession for personal use, Your Honor   (reviewjournal.com) divider line
24
    More: Obvious, United States, illegal outdoor grow site, Jesus Garcia Lopez, Police, remote wilderness area of Lincoln County, Sheriff, Antonio Madrigal, pounds of marijuana worth  
•       •       •

1640 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2022 at 10:12 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hay carumba, that site molested the shiat out of my browser...

Anyway, if you locate your grow on public land, there should be no surprise that someone would discover it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, for one, feel safer with three lowly trimmers safely behind bars while the cartel behind them is cashing a few more checks....
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave the area immediately.  Hahahahaha.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have probably smoked that much since I started....
/Funyons
//Hot Pockets
///Big Chew
???what was the question
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're selling it, aren't you technically using it personally?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Great job Lou.
Now give all the weed to legal white owned pot dispensaries for profit.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, that's a lot of colitas.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowjack: Jesus, that's a lot of colitas.


Especially with how prices have tanked
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't talk about grow site
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the push towards rescheduling continues, we'll see more of this as the anti-cannabis drug warriors rush to try to justify their existence even as they should be going extinct.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Get them out of prison, put them back to work, tax their profits.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am okay with these guys going to prison.  Not for the Marijuana, but for the illegal farming on Public Land.  They are no better than the Bundy Bunch and all of them should serve a long prison sentence.  As should too these pot growers in this particular case.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like a lot of pot to you lot but for me it was Tuesday.
 
guestguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Sounds like a lot of pot to you lot but for me it was Tuesday.


Well then, see you next Tuesday!

Wait...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So let me do my cop math, that will equal to about one joint.
 
Veloram
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: If you're selling it, aren't you technically using it personally?


Sure you are. You're personally using it as a trade commodity.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The water demand for growing cannabis typically exceeds that of commodity crops by nearly double. On average a cannabis plant consumes an estimated 22.7 liters, or 6 gallons, of water per day during the growing season, which is typically 150 days long from June through October.

So what do we do in the west? Tear up food crops because there's not enough water and increase the number of pot farms. During the worst drought in recorded history. Priorities!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They were gardening with extreme prejudice!

100,000 years in prison!

Put a few murderers and rapists on the street if you need to make room for these terrorists.
 
tirob
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Curaleaf, Green Thumb, and other similar operators are selling the exact same garbage in Nevada and are protected by the cops while they do so.  What's wrong with this picture?

Boojum2k: As the push towards rescheduling continues, we'll see more of this as the anti-cannabis drug warriors rush to try to justify their existence even as they should be going extinct.


If I were you, I'd address my complaints to the pro-legalization side, because it was they who created the laws regulating how and where cannabis can be grown, processed, and distributed, and which the cops in Nevada are now trying to enforce.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tirob: Meanwhile, Curaleaf, Green Thumb, and other similar operators are selling the exact same garbage in Nevada and are protected by the cops while they do so.  What's wrong with this picture?

Boojum2k: As the push towards rescheduling continues, we'll see more of this as the anti-cannabis drug warriors rush to try to justify their existence even as they should be going extinct.

If I were you, I'd address my complaints to the pro-legalization side, because it was they who created the laws regulating how and where cannabis can be grown, processed, and distributed, and which the cops in Nevada are now trying to enforce.


Pretty sure they can be charged for illegally growing on public lands without even bringing the kind of crop into it. But of course our friends in law enforcement have to make a big deal over it being pot. That's not the fault of pro-legalization influence.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.