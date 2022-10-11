 Skip to content
(WHNT Huntsville)   Fort Rucker name change approved, will now just be called Darius   (whnt.com) divider line
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 NOvocell? NOvozell? Or NovoCELL? NovoZELL? Or something else again?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a herpes medication (no disrespect to the MOH winner).
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wasn't sure what he did after Nirvana...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hehe...nice headline there Mr. Blowfish
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fort Hood soon to be renamed Fort Hoodie.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I want to hear some right wing shiathead justify keeping a confederate name on the base when this dude did this:



For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity in action at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty. CWO Novosel, 82d Medical Detachment, distinguished himself while serving as commander of a medical evacuation helicopter. He unhesitatingly maneuvered his helicopter into a heavily fortified and defended enemy training area where a group of wounded Vietnamese soldiers were pinned down by a large enemy force. Flying without gunship or other cover and exposed to intense machinegun fire, CWO Novosel was able to locate and rescue a wounded soldier. Since all communications with the beleaguered troops had been lost, he repeatedly circled the battle area, flying at low level under continuous heavy fire, to attract the attention of the scattered friendly troops. This display of courage visibly raised their morale, as they recognized this as a signal to assemble for evacuation. On 6 occasions he and his crew were forced out of the battle area by the intense enemy fire, only to circle and return from another direction to land and extract additional troops. Near the end of the mission, a wounded soldier was spotted close to an enemy bunker. Fully realizing that he would attract a hail of enemy fire, CWO Novosel nevertheless attempted the extraction by hovering the helicopter backward. As the man was pulled on aboard, enemy automatic weapons opened fire at close range, damaged the aircraft and wounded CWO Novosel. He momentarily lost control of the aircraft, but quickly recovered and departed under the withering enemy fire. In all, 15 extremely hazardous extractions were performed in order to remove wounded personnel. As a direct result of his selfless conduct, the lives of 29 soldiers were saved. The extraordinary heroism displayed by CWO Novosel was an inspiration to his comrades in arms and reflect great credit on him, his unit, and the U.S. Army.
 
p51d007
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
An very honorable man, but why do we constantly ERASE history, instead of using it as a teachable moment
to help prevent us from REPEATING history?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

p51d007: An very honorable man, but why do we constantly ERASE history, instead of using it as a teachable moment
to help prevent us from REPEATING history?


History never demanded military bases be named after traitors to the us government. This is correcting something that should never have been done, not erasing shiat.
 
LagerVsAle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

p51d007: An very honorable man, but why do we constantly ERASE history, instead of using it as a teachable moment
to help prevent us from REPEATING history?


Yeah, we should be remembering history of the traitorous Confederate officers by having US Army bases named after them. That makes sense. /s
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good for Hootie.  I always liked that guy.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's fine subby, as long is it's just Darius, no Fort-Base-Range...just Darius.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

p51d007: An very honorable man, but why do we constantly ERASE history, instead of using it as a teachable moment
to help prevent us from REPEATING history?


Because you guys don't like it when actual history is taught in schools.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was at Rucker for Air Traffic Control School. IIRC, the county just off-base was "dry" and you had to drive for a bit to get to an actual bar. I never drank on base but don't recall why.
 
H0W13
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No, the new name is Foodruckers but I expect in about 75 years, it will be renamed again.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

p51d007: An very honorable man, but why do we constantly ERASE history, instead of using it as a teachable moment
to help prevent us from REPEATING history?


Why do you think that history is recorded only on the memorials of the dead? You have an odd view of history.  A placard doesn't do justice to the context or the misery he caused, and his honor was an antiquated and barbaric view of the White Man's Burden.   Just because he adhered to a vile ethos doesn't make his name worthy of remembrance, except a footnote on the history of a needless war.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Camp Rucker was invented in 1942.   Since WWII was a fighting war, there was no reason to use a confederate name to pacify the locals that Union soldiers were garrisoned near by.  Changed to Fort in 1955.   Local schools were shiat.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

p51d007: An very honorable man, but why do we constantly ERASE history, instead of using it as a teachable moment
to help prevent us from REPEATING history?


Guess we'd better set up Fort Osama bin Laden, Fort Heinrich Himmler and Fort Ayatollah Khomeini because without army posts named after avowed enemies of America, these people are totally erased and forgotten.
 
jbuist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

p51d007: An very honorable man, but why do we constantly ERASE history, instead of using it as a teachable moment
to help prevent us from REPEATING history?


Why is it the people intent on not erasing history are pretty damned determined to repeat the worst parts of it?
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

p51d007: An very honorable man, but why do we constantly ERASE history, instead of using it as a teachable moment to help prevent us from REPEATING history?


We don't need to honor traitors with bases named after them.

If we're opening bases named after traitors, when do we open Fort Chelsea Manning and Fort Benedict Arnold?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTFA: The name Fort Rucker stems from General Colonel Edmund W. Rucker, who was a confederate officer during the Civil War.

WTF is a general colonel? Is that anything like a corporal captain? Sergeant private? Admiral ensign?
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why not fort Hootie?
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: p51d007: An very honorable man, but why do we constantly ERASE history, instead of using it as a teachable moment
to help prevent us from REPEATING history?

Guess we'd better set up Fort Osama bin Laden, Fort Heinrich Himmler and Fort Ayatollah Khomeini because without army posts named after avowed enemies of America, these people are totally erased and forgotten.


static.simpsonswiki.comView Full Size
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

maddogdelta: Why not fort Hootie?


Because that blows fish
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fort Uncle Ruckus.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Fort Ayatollah Khomeini


Put it in Kansas.
There's no place like Khomeini
There's no place like Khomeini
There's no place like Khomeini
 
