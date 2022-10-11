 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   500 pilot whales die after strandings on remote NZ islands. Probably should have consulted a navigator whale   (cnn.com) divider line
6
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

81 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2022 at 8:20 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Killer whale seen swimming away casually while whistling.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Gorffwyswch mewn heddwch, fy nghyfeillion.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Gorffwyswch mewn heddwch, fy nghyfeillion.


Ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Are you two ladies from Scotland?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A severely disturbed geography teacher has shot six people who didn't know the capitol of Scotland. Police say he's still on the loose and to remind everyone that the capitol of Scotland is Edinburgh!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe consider renaming them to the lemming whale.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.