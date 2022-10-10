 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 230 of WW3: Ukraine air raid sirens sounded after Russia launched more missile attacks targeting critical energy infrastructure. Putin threatened further responses following the Kerch Bridge explosion. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Soviet Union, Russian ally, Kiev, Putin's few friends, Republics of the Soviet Union  
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
( staggers in pushing a warehouse cart holding a single, giant donut the size of an off-roader tire )

Someone else can make the coffee.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So... how many BUKs, SRBMs, and cruise missiles got through? And how many does Putin have left?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Kyiv Independent @KyivIndependent
White House: Russia planned for Oct. 10 large-scale attacks before Crimean Bridge explosion. "It likely was something they had been planning for quite some time," John Kirby, White House national security spokesman, told CNN.

An interesting detail that would jibe somewhat with the buzz over the past day that the crimea bridge detonation might have been carried out by the russians themselves. That would also explain how a truck that was a giant rolling bomb was waved past by inspectors who were on-scene to prevent just that sort of thing.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bloobeary: The Kyiv Independent @KyivIndependent
White House: Russia planned for Oct. 10 large-scale attacks before Crimean Bridge explosion. "It likely was something they had been planning for quite some time," John Kirby, White House national security spokesman, told CNN.

An interesting detail that would jibe somewhat with the buzz over the past day that the crimea bridge detonation might have been carried out by the russians themselves. That would also explain how a truck that was a giant rolling bomb was waved past by inspectors who were on-scene to prevent just that sort of thing.


i just dont understand this. what possible motive would they have for destroying their own bridge, their own crowning achievement?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bloobeary: The Kyiv Independent @KyivIndependent
White House: Russia planned for Oct. 10 large-scale attacks before Crimean Bridge explosion. "It likely was something they had been planning for quite some time," John Kirby, White House national security spokesman, told CNN.

An interesting detail that would jibe somewhat with the buzz over the past day that the crimea bridge detonation might have been carried out by the russians themselves. That would also explain how a truck that was a giant rolling bomb was waved past by inspectors who were on-scene to prevent just that sort of thing.


Motive? That's a pretty expensive Reichstag fire.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: i just dont understand this. what possible motive would they have for destroying their own bridge, their own crowning achievement?


I don't know if the rumors have any credence at all, but supposedly there's an internal power struggle going on in moscow, and the suggestion was that one faction carried out the bridge attack to marginalize the power of the other.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vlad the titty baby sure is tantrumming hard over that bridge.

I guess it was the right target at the right time.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Father_Jack: i just dont understand this. what possible motive would they have for destroying their own bridge, their own crowning achievement?

I don't know if the rumors have any credence at all, but supposedly there's an internal power struggle going on in moscow, and the suggestion was that one faction carried out the bridge attack to marginalize the power of the other.


At first I just assumed this was a brilliant move by the Ukrainians. It separates the invading Orc hoard in the region from their resupply lines. 

But if some Russians did it then your theory is the only way that would make sense.  This would also explain why Putin is having such a huge tantrum over it.

Either way it hurts Putin so I'm for it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zelensky's ALIVE!
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Suck it Vlad.
Suck it long and suck it hard while you watch Russia implode.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: bloobeary: The Kyiv Independent @KyivIndependent
White House: Russia planned for Oct. 10 large-scale attacks before Crimean Bridge explosion. "It likely was something they had been planning for quite some time," John Kirby, White House national security spokesman, told CNN.

An interesting detail that would jibe somewhat with the buzz over the past day that the crimea bridge detonation might have been carried out by the russians themselves. That would also explain how a truck that was a giant rolling bomb was waved past by inspectors who were on-scene to prevent just that sort of thing.

i just dont understand this. what possible motive would they have for destroying their own bridge, their own crowning achievement?


Could be that they didn't mean to destroy it and miscalculated the explosion.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Father_Jack: bloobeary: The Kyiv Independent @KyivIndependent
White House: Russia planned for Oct. 10 large-scale attacks before Crimean Bridge explosion. "It likely was something they had been planning for quite some time," John Kirby, White House national security spokesman, told CNN.

An interesting detail that would jibe somewhat with the buzz over the past day that the crimea bridge detonation might have been carried out by the russians themselves. That would also explain how a truck that was a giant rolling bomb was waved past by inspectors who were on-scene to prevent just that sort of thing.

i just dont understand this. what possible motive would they have for destroying their own bridge, their own crowning achievement?

Could be that they didn't mean to destroy it and miscalculated the explosion.


Think you used enough Dynamite there, Ivan?
 
DVD
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bloobeary: ( staggers in pushing a warehouse cart holding a single, giant donut the size of an off-roader tire )

Someone else can make the coffee.


_____________________________

** pushes in a plastic 55-gallon barrel of steaming dark brown liquid **

Don't worry, we washed out the lube before reusing the container.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Way
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: GardenWeasel: Father_Jack: bloobeary: The Kyiv Independent @KyivIndependent
White House: Russia planned for Oct. 10 large-scale attacks before Crimean Bridge explosion. "It likely was something they had been planning for quite some time," John Kirby, White House national security spokesman, told CNN.

An interesting detail that would jibe somewhat with the buzz over the past day that the crimea bridge detonation might have been carried out by the russians themselves. That would also explain how a truck that was a giant rolling bomb was waved past by inspectors who were on-scene to prevent just that sort of thing.

i just dont understand this. what possible motive would they have for destroying their own bridge, their own crowning achievement?

Could be that they didn't mean to destroy it and miscalculated the explosion.

Think you used enough Dynamite there, Ivan?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
FarkKnuckleDos
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DVD: bloobeary: ( staggers in pushing a warehouse cart holding a single, giant donut the size of an off-roader tire )

Someone else can make the coffee.

_____________________________

** pushes in a plastic 55-gallon barrel of steaming dark brown liquid **

Don't worry, we washed out the lube before reusing the container.



Takes dick out of mashed potatoes...wrong thread.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: bloobeary: Father_Jack: i just dont understand this. what possible motive would they have for destroying their own bridge, their own crowning achievement?

I don't know if the rumors have any credence at all, but supposedly there's an internal power struggle going on in moscow, and the suggestion was that one faction carried out the bridge attack to marginalize the power of the other.

At first I just assumed this was a brilliant move by the Ukrainians. It separates the invading Orc hoard in the region from their resupply lines. 

But if some Russians did it then your theory is the only way that would make sense.  This would also explain why Putin is having such a huge tantrum over it.

Either way it hurts Putin so I'm for it.


And even if it was rival russian factions in Moscow that did it, it STILL kneecapped the logistics for Crimea. They done farked up.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DVD: bloobeary: ( staggers in pushing a warehouse cart holding a single, giant donut the size of an off-roader tire )

Someone else can make the coffee.

_____________________________

** pushes in a plastic 55-gallon barrel of steaming dark brown liquid **

Don't worry, we washed out the lube before reusing the container.


Thanks, but did you have to use my briefs as a coffee filter?
 
Super_pope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bloobeary: The Kyiv Independent @KyivIndependent
White House: Russia planned for Oct. 10 large-scale attacks before Crimean Bridge explosion. "It likely was something they had been planning for quite some time," John Kirby, White House national security spokesman, told CNN.

An interesting detail that would jibe somewhat with the buzz over the past day that the crimea bridge detonation might have been carried out by the russians themselves. That would also explain how a truck that was a giant rolling bomb was waved past by inspectors who were on-scene to prevent just that sort of thing.


This is such a stupid idea.  They're already literally at war committing massive war crimes everywhere.  This would be essentially a PR stunt that would materially harm their already poor logistics and basically achieve something... intangible.  They could honestly just broadcast a bunch of shiat saying the bridge had been attacked when it hadn't, and it would be just as effective at rousting their public I bet.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
bloobeary:

Explosion went up from the water AFAIK.

I picture a propane tank off of a trailer or train, full of explosives, with ballast added on, towed underwater by a fishing boat, let loose with sea anchors and/or placed by UDT teams with chariots.

Bridges handle downward force, not upward.

Had to be at least 10 tons of really good explosives.
 
Bob Able [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's duplication for the doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Could we give Ukraine a more advanced air defense system?

If so, let's do it.

Also, let's give them more of everything else.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why haven't we given them ATACMS? Oh yeah, the cowardice.
That bridge needs to go down.
 
DVD
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: DVD: bloobeary: ( staggers in pushing a warehouse cart holding a single, giant donut the size of an off-roader tire )

Someone else can make the coffee.

_____________________________

** pushes in a plastic 55-gallon barrel of steaming dark brown liquid **

Don't worry, we washed out the lube before reusing the container.

Thanks, but did you have to use my briefs as a coffee filter?


__________________

Well, YOU didn't seem to be using them any more.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: DVD: bloobeary: ( staggers in pushing a warehouse cart holding a single, giant donut the size of an off-roader tire )

Someone else can make the coffee.

_____________________________

** pushes in a plastic 55-gallon barrel of steaming dark brown liquid **

Don't worry, we washed out the lube before reusing the container.

Thanks, but did you have to use my briefs as a coffee filter?


I'llllllll
Be stickin to tea this morning
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DVD: bloobeary: ( staggers in pushing a warehouse cart holding a single, giant donut the size of an off-roader tire )

Someone else can make the coffee.

_____________________________

** pushes in a plastic 55-gallon barrel of steaming dark brown liquid **

Don't worry, we washed out the lube before reusing the container.


Thank you both for keeping the spirit of the morning announcements alive and picking something which is preposterous, sexual and gross. Well done.

Guess who's on the tram on the way home from the hospital?

Got reprieve til the next surgery til 11.11, the anniversary of the end of the great War! Hopefully nothing goes terribly wrong between now and then
 
Oneiros
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: And even if it was rival russian factions in Moscow that did it, it STILL kneecapped the logistics for Crimea. They done farked up.


See, that's just what they want you to think.  That's why the Ukrainians will never suspect that it's actually a trap, and all of the elite russian forces[1] have been lying in wait for months with modern equipment[2].

[1] by which I mean 'not currently drunk'[3]
[2] rumor has it that they even have a washing machine
[3] okay, that's not true, but they were only mostly drunk when that had that week of training that they've since forgotten about
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Could we give Ukraine a more advanced air defense system?

If so, let's do it.

Also, let's give them more of everything else.


More advanced than NASAMS?
 
DVD
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: DVD: bloobeary: ( staggers in pushing a warehouse cart holding a single, giant donut the size of an off-roader tire )

Someone else can make the coffee.

_____________________________

** pushes in a plastic 55-gallon barrel of steaming dark brown liquid **

Don't worry, we washed out the lube before reusing the container.

Thank you both for keeping the spirit of the morning announcements alive and picking something which is preposterous, sexual and gross. Well done.

Guess who's on the tram on the way home from the hospital?

Got reprieve til the next surgery til 11.11, the anniversary of the end of the great War! Hopefully nothing goes terribly wrong between now and then


_______________________

I guess the reprieve might be a good thing, as long as everything is kept clean and healing right?

As for the spirit of the morning, well naturally!
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Father_Jack: bloobeary: The Kyiv Independent @KyivIndependent
White House: Russia planned for Oct. 10 large-scale attacks before Crimean Bridge explosion. "It likely was something they had been planning for quite some time," John Kirby, White House national security spokesman, told CNN.

An interesting detail that would jibe somewhat with the buzz over the past day that the crimea bridge detonation might have been carried out by the russians themselves. That would also explain how a truck that was a giant rolling bomb was waved past by inspectors who were on-scene to prevent just that sort of thing.

i just dont understand this. what possible motive would they have for destroying their own bridge, their own crowning achievement?

Could be that they didn't mean to destroy it and miscalculated the explosion.


What do you mean there was a train load of oil tankers passing by?
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: DuneClimber: Could we give Ukraine a more advanced air defense system?

If so, let's do it.

Also, let's give them more of everything else.

More advanced than NASAMS?


The F35 is a more advanced air defense system than NASAMs.....
 
exqqqme
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bloobeary: The Kyiv Independent @KyivIndependent


An interesting detail that would jibe somewhat with the buzz over the past day that the crimea bridge detonation might have been carried out by the russians themselves. That would also explain how a truck that was a giant rolling bomb was waved past by inspectors who were on-scene to prevent just that sort of thing.


IDGAF about "how" the bridge got turned into a BBQ. It hurts the Orc war machine and that's all I need to know.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bluenosed Baker: bloobeary:

Explosion went up from the water AFAIK.

I picture a propane tank off of a trailer or train, full of explosives, with ballast added on, towed underwater by a fishing boat, let loose with sea anchors and/or placed by UDT teams with chariots.

Bridges handle downward force, not upward.

Had to be at least 10 tons of really good explosives.


Spend more time reviewing pictures. There is a big cartoony scorch mark in the middle of the roadway, and the underside of the bridge is clean
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

exqqqme: bloobeary: The Kyiv Independent @KyivIndependent


An interesting detail that would jibe somewhat with the buzz over the past day that the crimea bridge detonation might have been carried out by the russians themselves. That would also explain how a truck that was a giant rolling bomb was waved past by inspectors who were on-scene to prevent just that sort of thing.

IDGAF about "how" the bridge got turned into a BBQ. It hurts the Orc war machine and that's all I need to know.


It was an attack by the IRA
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Super_pope: bloobeary: The Kyiv Independent @KyivIndependent
White House: Russia planned for Oct. 10 large-scale attacks before Crimean Bridge explosion. "It likely was something they had been planning for quite some time," John Kirby, White House national security spokesman, told CNN.

An interesting detail that would jibe somewhat with the buzz over the past day that the crimea bridge detonation might have been carried out by the russians themselves. That would also explain how a truck that was a giant rolling bomb was waved past by inspectors who were on-scene to prevent just that sort of thing.

This is such a stupid idea.  They're already literally at war committing massive war crimes everywhere.  This would be essentially a PR stunt that would materially harm their already poor logistics and basically achieve something... intangible.  They could honestly just broadcast a bunch of shiat saying the bridge had been attacked when it hadn't, and it would be just as effective at rousting their public I bet.


Remember that everything Russia does is performative. It fits perfectly.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: exqqqme: bloobeary: The Kyiv Independent @KyivIndependent


An interesting detail that would jibe somewhat with the buzz over the past day that the crimea bridge detonation might have been carried out by the russians themselves. That would also explain how a truck that was a giant rolling bomb was waved past by inspectors who were on-scene to prevent just that sort of thing.

IDGAF about "how" the bridge got turned into a BBQ. It hurts the Orc war machine and that's all I need to know.

It was an attack by the IRA


FAKE NEWS, it was 401k
 
exqqqme
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FarkKnuckleDos: DVD: bloobeary: ( staggers in pushing a warehouse cart holding a single, giant donut the size of an off-roader tire )

Someone else can make the coffee.


Takes dick out of mashed potatoes...wrong thread.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GonnaCallYouOut: KangTheMad: DuneClimber: Could we give Ukraine a more advanced air defense system?

If so, let's do it.

Also, let's give them more of everything else.

More advanced than NASAMS?

The F35 is a more advanced air defense system than NASAMs.....


No one is giving Ukraine the F-35.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: GonnaCallYouOut: KangTheMad: DuneClimber: Could we give Ukraine a more advanced air defense system?

If so, let's do it.

Also, let's give them more of everything else.

More advanced than NASAMS?

The F35 is a more advanced air defense system than NASAMs.....

No one is giving Ukraine the F-35.


Is joke. Woosh.
F-16s though, they should already have.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Claims by Western sources that the Crimean Bridge explosion was carried out by Russian to weaken rival factions within the Kremlin have no basis in reality at all. *Dead body flies past in the background* All is peaceful and resigned here in the administration, and there are no organizational conflicts at all. *Screams and gunshots* Why just today, I was having tea with representatives from both the Wagner group and the GRU, and it was entirely calm and reasonable. *Explosion* We should not let terrible rumors affect us.

* In other news, the crack team of FSB agents investigating the recent string of fires engulfing recruiting stations across Russia has identified the individual responsible. Doctor Spankula, Putin's mirror-universe BDSM arch-nemesis, has been seen fleeing scenes of destruction with his army of gimp-suit clad minions, cackling maniacally. Criminal psychologists from St. Petersburg University have identified a means of luring in this deranged malcontent by leaving a trail of lubricant and sex toys down the length of Tverskaya Street, leading to a giant box propped up with a stick. It is hoped that he can be apprehended without issue and that the trap will not also catch too many American Republican Senators.

* Steven Seagal is not the official mascot of the 112th combat engineering battalion. That honor goes to the Kamchatkan land squid, although the mistaken belief is reasonable considering the resemblances.

* Regardless of recent reporting, Count Chocula is not stalking and draining chocolate syrup from Moscow residents. As the Ministry of Finance has recently set the chocolate ration to negative Pi*r squared grams per week, that wouldn't even make sense.

* Turning now to automotive news, Lada Motors has announced that the 2023 Lada Pizdets will make it to market in spite of Western sanctions. Featuring a bold new look for the new year, with a stylish all-leather exterior and not one but two stylish horns, the 2023 Lada boasts a zero to sixty time of however fast it can be pushed with the people behind it. Saddles and stirrups sold separately. Please be sure of the sex of your 2023 Lada Pizdets before attempting to milk it.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Russia has a limited number of missiles.

Every missile used to degrade civilian infrastructure is a missile that is not degrading military infrastructure.

This is what happens when your commander in chief thinks the war will be won on TV instead of the field.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Russia has a limited number of missiles.

Every missile used to degrade civilian infrastructure is a missile that is not degrading military infrastructure.

This is what happens when your commander in chief thinks the war will be won on TV instead of the field.


So how many do they have left?
I mean there have to be some official estimates, right?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just give Ukraine enough long range HIMARS missiles to turn Belgorod into ruble already.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bloobeary: The Kyiv Independent @KyivIndependent
White House: Russia planned for Oct. 10 large-scale attacks before Crimean Bridge explosion. "It likely was something they had been planning for quite some time," John Kirby, White House national security spokesman, told CNN.

An interesting detail that would jibe somewhat with the buzz over the past day that the crimea bridge detonation might have been carried out by the russians themselves. That would also explain how a truck that was a giant rolling bomb was waved past by inspectors who were on-scene to prevent just that sort of thing.


Am I the only one who thinks it was actually a quite small bomb smuggled onto a truck full of ammo?
 
fluffybunny
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Smoking GNU: And even if it was rival russian factions in Moscow that did it, it STILL kneecapped the logistics for Crimea. They done farked up.

See, that's just what they want you to think.  That's why the Ukrainians will never suspect that it's actually a trap, and all of the elite russian forces[1] have been lying in wait for months with modern equipment[2].

[1] by which I mean 'not currently drunk'[3]
[2] rumor has it that they even have a washing machine
[3] okay, that's not true, but they were only mostly drunk when that had that week of training that they've since forgotten about


Footnotes for your footnotes?

You been reading Mark Danielewski?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GonnaCallYouOut: SomeAmerican: Russia has a limited number of missiles.

Every missile used to degrade civilian infrastructure is a missile that is not degrading military infrastructure.

This is what happens when your commander in chief thinks the war will be won on TV instead of the field.

So how many do they have left?
I mean there have to be some official estimates, right?


The precision stuff? Extremely little. The Soviet crap? Tons.
 
grumbleputty
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

baka-san: KangTheMad: DVD: bloobeary: ( staggers in pushing a warehouse cart holding a single, giant donut the size of an off-roader tire )

Someone else can make the coffee.

_____________________________

** pushes in a plastic 55-gallon barrel of steaming dark brown liquid **

Don't worry, we washed out the lube before reusing the container.

Thanks, but did you have to use my briefs as a coffee filter?

I'llllllll
Be stickin to tea this morning


We should probably discuss how me made the tea...
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GonnaCallYouOut: KangTheMad: DuneClimber: Could we give Ukraine a more advanced air defense system?

If so, let's do it.

Also, let's give them more of everything else.

More advanced than NASAMS?

The F35 is a more advanced air defense system than NASAMs.....


You know, we've sold Patriot to Germany and Poland.  A few Pac-2 batteries would go a long way toward extending the air theater into Russian airspace.
 
DVD
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And in Iran:

185 killed in protests against the theocratic regime.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Could we give Ukraine a more advanced air defense system?

If so, let's do it.

Also, let's give them more of everything else.


The air defenses that Ukraine is receiving defend against rockets, cruise missiles, planes, and drones. They just need more of them.

They do not protect against ballistic missiles.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Russia has a limited number of missiles.

Every missile used to degrade civilian infrastructure is a missile that is not degrading military infrastructure.

This is what happens when your commander in chief thinks the war will be won on TV instead of the field.


I mean, he can't win on the field ao I suppose it only makes sense he'd try to win on TV instead.
 
