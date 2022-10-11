 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   And the conversation probably went something like Elon: "Me me me me me." Kanye: "Me me me me me me me" Elon: "Me me me me me me me me" Kanye: "Me me me me me me MEEEEEE" Repeat until heat death of universe   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Donald Trump, Jews, Twitter, Sunday, Elon Musk, 50th Grammy Awards, Antisemitism, Judaism  
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby, points for accuracy in your headline
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can I write an article every time two people with more money than sense have a conversation about casual racism?... because, well, I'll have a new career option.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The fact that these two have more money that most people will see their entire lives shows what a failure capitalism is.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I kinda hope that Elon does take Twitter full "free speech" so Twitter loses ridiculous amounts of money and makes Elon look like he is a moron.
 
thornhill
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Elon explaining antisemitism to Kanye. That's the joke.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Can we finally stop pretending that people's worth is determined by their wealth? Please?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How long until ye starts sporting an Infowars shirt on stage?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Another article that begins "Elon musk, says..."

Another article I closed immediately.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Once again the hypocrites of Fark are using Fark to BASH Elon even though he invented Fark.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Once again the hypocrites of Fark are using Fark to BASH Elon even though he invented Fark.


LOL - everyone knows it was Al Gore who invented it.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah, they discussed antisemitism:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jayphat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Who farking asked him to?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And here we are, with our daily Elon thread.

/We are the enemy.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tired of Musk thinking anyone should care about what he thinks.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thornhill: Elon explaining antisemitism to Kanye. That's the joke.


Well, Elon knows he's better at it and just wanted to give Ye some tips.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Conservancy proceedings should have been initiated for West a long time ago.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Drew talked to me about some of my moderated posts, and I took his advice to heart.

Then he welcomed me back.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Denjiro
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Surprised a singularity of self-important douchebaggery wasn't formed.
 
