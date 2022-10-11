 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   4 out of 10 Americans may be guilty of attempted manslaughter   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
21
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Huh. I retired before Covid. I never realized how much I shut Republicans out of my life. It's been a great thing.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yep I believe this. And all those four motherf*ckers live in red states, I'll guaran-damn-tee ya.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Attempted manslaughter" is an oxymoron; you can't attempt to kill someone by accident. More accurate terms would be "reckless endangerment of human life", "conspiracy to commit mass murder" or "biological terrorism".
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
4 in 10. 40%. Funny, that number pops up a lot.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've taken the lives of millions.

Just ask my gym sock.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a little hyperbolic, subby, but if you are surprised by this, then that's another reason to get counseling.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Always a safe bet to assume other people are assholes until they prove otherwise.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: I've taken the lives of millions.

Just ask my gym sock.


Username checks out?

/...man, talk about jock itch.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: "Attempted manslaughter" is an oxymoron; you can't attempt to kill someone by accident. More accurate terms would be "reckless endangerment of human life", "conspiracy to commit mass murder" or "biological terrorism".


*Attempted* manslaughter!  Bah!  Do they give a Nobel Prize for *attempted* Chemistry?  I mean really!
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Link to study: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2797071

From Figure 2, the strongest association with lack of adherence is age: the odds that a person under the age of 60 misreported is 2-5 times greater than those 60 or older.  The only other factor to reach statistical significance was science skepticism (odds of non-adherence 14% greater).

It tracks too: early resurgence was driven largely by 20-49 yo (source: https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abe8372). Clearly Millennials and Zoomers are out to ruin things for everyone yet again.

/Or quite possibly, since this encompasses the age groups less likely to be financially stable, perhaps some of it was driven by the powerful need to work to ensure there was food on the table
//Statistics are fun
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What's wrong with man's laughter?
 
Bondith
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: 4 in 10. 40%. Funny, that number pops up a lot.


And that's terrible.
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oof.  That is just farking terrible.  I voluntarily quarantined twice for exposure early on, tested negative, went back to work.  Had TWO idiot co-workers come to work while symptomatic.  I work masked, and keep a distance, still haven't caught it.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not me. I've never made a man laugh.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: What's wrong with man's laughter?


Let me mansplain: They are laughing because avoiding vaccinations supports the patriarchy. The vaccines are pure estrogen.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think it's more than that given the amount of people that drive around with their face in a cellphone.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Since when am I required to sacrifice my body so others feel safe?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

koder: 8 inches: I've taken the lives of millions.

Just ask my gym sock.

Username checks out?

/...man, talk about jock itch.


Don't be misled. That's obviously his height.
 
HexMadroom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The other 6 are lying about it? dnrfa
 
Fano
‘’ 1 minute ago  

That's almost certainly the whole story right there, past 60 will have a lot more retired/retiring people. During the pandemic most workers were getting the "heroes work here, we're proud of everyone showing up during these difficult times(ixnay on the icksay)" rah rah speech.
 
