(Some Gal)   This year my epazote grew pretty well, but the culantro seeds didn't germinate at all. What uncommon plants do you grow? This is your Fark gardening thread for Tuesday, October 11   (thespruceeats.com) divider line
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm going to try rhubarb in the spring.

It's not exotic but uncommon enough that I had to mail-order the seeds because the brick-and-mortars don't carry it.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Picking the last of my peppers before the first frost.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Growing cherimoya at home.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I grew epazote when we first moved to CA. Then it got full of weeds.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Used to work for a tree trimming service got tired of always going out on a limb for someone.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
All done for the year.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I'm going to try rhubarb in the spring.

It's not exotic but uncommon enough that I had to mail-order the seeds because the brick-and-mortars don't carry it.


I thought rhubarb was always from rhizomes.  I'm interested to see how seeds work.  I'd love to grow some.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I grow saffron. I saw the very first spike poking up above ground just yesterday!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sassafrass.
 
