(USA Today)   Airline passenger takes magic mushrooms, transcends reality, becomes one with the Universe, grabs flight attendant's breast and screams obscenities   (usatoday.com) divider line
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I eat mushrooms all the time and never do stuff like that.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marukusu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nothing screams bad trip like a United Airlines flight. It said he had taken mushies before. Where was the first trip? At a colonoscopy?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The affidavit said Sevilla also broke off a piece of a bathroom door and opened it when a passenger was inside it.

How does one open a piece of a bathroom door?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When flying the friendly skies gets real...
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: The affidavit said Sevilla also broke off a piece of a bathroom door and opened it when a passenger was inside it.

How does one open a piece of a bathroom door?


Prybar?  Screwdriver?  Teeth?

TEETH.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jeebus H. Leary.  I can't think of a worse place to dose than in a metal tube, six miles up, filled with 200 other people.

/unless they're all tripping, too
//then that might be fun
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The very last time I rode an airplane, it was Guam to Japan, and the flight attendants were getting revved up for some snack service or meal or whatever, and this woman comes staggering out of the lav, stumbling to the aisle, and collapsing on the floor. They called for doctors. I was sitting next to one. But the movie where Matt Damon (Buy Bitcoin!) gets shrunk down to about 6 inches tall to save natural resources was being shown, so this doctor let others take over.

From what I could overhear, it was "another Ambien case." Shrug. Happens all the time. Is this a thing? People take drugs when flying all the time apparently. Alcohol, stress, prescription drugs, non-prescription, OTC, recreational drugs. Kids get dosed with cold medicine.

Aren't planes like THE LAST place you would want to use drugs unless you were really sure of the effects? Apparently not. Along with the attitude of my physician seatmate, the whole thing was pretty surreal.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bughunter: Jeebus H. Leary.  I can't think of a worse place to dose than in a metal tube, six miles up, filled with 200 other people.

/unless they're all tripping, too
//then that might be fun


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wouldn't need magic mushrooms...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bughunter: Jeebus H. Leary.  I can't think of a worse place to dose than in a metal tube, six miles up, filled with 200 other people.

/unless they're all tripping, too
//then that might be fun


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: I wouldn't need magic mushrooms...

[Fark user image 532x772]


"Ladies and Gentlemen, thank you for choosing Motorboat Airlines..."
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bughunter: Jeebus H. Leary.  I can't think of a worse place to dose than in a metal tube, six miles up, filled with 200 other people.

/unless they're all tripping, too
//then that might be fun


You might want at least two of them to not be tripping, depending on your idea of "fun".
 
