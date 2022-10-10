 Skip to content
(CityNews Toronto)   Bad: high beams from oncoming traffic. Worse: I-beams from oncoming traffic   (vancouver.citynews.ca) divider line
12
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What high beams might look like:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Worst- C-beams glittering in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. By the time you see 'em you're already dead, if you're lucky, and on borrowed time if you're not.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some Final Destination shiat right there!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I beam, you beam, we all beam for I-beams.
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's fk'd now.

Her and the other people that didn't die in what would have been a rather nasty 20 car pile up are going to be systematically taken out in extravagant and unlikely executions by death himself.

Good luck lady... the cycle can't be broken. I know. I watch tv.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once followed emergency vehicles into an accident scene on the highway where a double-decker car-carrier semi had a vehicle come free and had fallen on the car driving behind the semi. Crushed the top on the following car and caused a pileup chain slamming into that car at interstate speeds. I assume anybody in that first car was very dead.

I never drive behind those sorts of trailers any more.

Not so CSB
 
Cheron
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All you sinners, put your lights on
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark: Sharks with friggin' I-beams on their heads.
 
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bet that'd leave a mark.
Magnum Force - Palancio's Arrest part 3/3
Youtube ye0_g3PXOJ0
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

8 inches: What high beams might look like:

[Fark user image 425x297]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Doesn't look like an I or H beam.  More like a box-beam (with apparently a solid bar of steel stuck in one end)
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

karlandtanya: Doesn't look like an I or H beam.  More like a box-beam (with apparently a solid bar of steel stuck in one end)


I know but I couldn't fit "box-beam with a solid bar of steel stuck in one end" into a headline.
 
