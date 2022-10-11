 Skip to content
(Nation.Cymru)   The top 10 best Welsh place names and their real meanings. Pant, Three Cocks, and Splott highlight the listicle. One name sorely absent, but it won't fit on a Fark headline   (nation.cymru) divider line
ybishop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dodo David
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"The top 10 best Welsh place names and their real meanings. Pant, Three Cocks, and Splott highlight the listicle. One name sorely absent, but it won't fit on a Fark headline"

I am surprised that any Welsh place name would fit a Fark headline.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ybishop: [Fark user image image 154x113]


Ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn.
 
wademh
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
BETWS! BLEDRWS! *ahem*...

Ah, that's better.
 
Warrior Kermit
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I once had a Welsh GF who had 34DD, before you get excited they were in her name
 
