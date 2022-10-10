 Skip to content
(Forbes) The pandemic that's totally over is flaring up in Europe (forbes.com)
12
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Must be from all that traveling around, that Forbes is always recommending for the cool crowd.
 
jmr61
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And people who are vaccinated and boosted aren't dying in droves because we have treatments and knowledge.

Live your lives people.

And if you're an unvaccinated idiot please die sooner rather than later.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Meanwhile all the assclowns I work with are whining about why we "still" have to follow any precautions to mitigate the spread.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They're heading for Venus.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Stopped wearing a mask about 2-3 weeks ago.  Seems time to put it back on.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jmr61: And people who are vaccinated and boosted aren't dying in droves because we have treatments and knowledge.

Live your lives people.

And if you're an unvaccinated idiot please die sooner rather than later.


Knowledge like wearing masks, washing hands, staying home when you feel sick, and avoiding crowded places when there is a higher risk.

Vaccinated people sadly also die, or get very ill, if they're vulnerable.

Its a bit of a pity that tons of the unvaccinated assholes still are around to make it worse.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Meanwhile all the assclowns I work with are whining about why we "still" have to follow any precautions to mitigate the spread.


People don't care, mostly. Even at the beginning of the pandemic, my job has been considered essential, so I've always been in the office. I still wear a mask while at work, and I'm amazed and bothered by the co-workers who don't keep out of my personal space. They see I'm wearing a mask. Doesn't matter.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DragonIV: Stopped wearing a mask about 2-3 weeks ago.  Seems time to put it back on.


Meh, I'm doing it permanent in supermarkets etc.

The upside is that I haven't had a common cold or the flu ever since Covid became a thing.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
5 spike protein mutations leading to enhanced immuno-evasiveness

"Thank God it's over"
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It seems to me that the pandemic really IS over.  At least at the "pandemic" level.  We have now reached the stage that the flu is at.  Always around.  Outbreaks will happen.  But short of a particularly deadly strain coming out, it doesn't seem that this will be any worse than that.

Except that COVID is way worse, and we know that.  But, whatever...
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have been wearing a mask  in the grocery store and the library and other shared spaces since the pandemic began.  Wearing masks is routine in Japan and South Korea, but for some reason Americans think hygiene is for weakiings, probably the same people who don't wash their hands after taking a shiat.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: It seems to me that the pandemic really IS over.  At least at the "pandemic" level.  We have now reached the stage that the flu is at.  Always around.  Outbreaks will happen.  But short of a particularly deadly strain coming out, it doesn't seem that this will be any worse than that.

Except that COVID is way worse, and we know that.  But, whatever...


You are probably right that it's somehow on flu level now, the main problem still is that you are much more infectious and you do not know that you are infectious over a much longer time and that's still the sinister part about the whole coronavirus. And with higher numbers come more serious cases and the occasional mutation.
 
