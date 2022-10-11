 Skip to content
(Guardian)   All your airport website are belong to us   (theguardian.com) divider line
18
    More: News, Delta Air Lines, senior official, New York City, Transportation Security Administration, Newark Liberty International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Security, dozen US airports  
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What you say?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dwedit: [imgs.xkcd.com image 578x263]


Exactly what I thought. The airlines have security through being downright ancient.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peter the Great would be so proud - Russia's once again seen as hopelessly backwards and increasingly weak, a culture of vandals and looters.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Los Angeles has a problem with lax security.
 
Floki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Los Angeles has a problem with lax security.


Miami's airport security is MIA.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian hackers? What are their Fark handles?
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Avast ye scurvy dogs, Bank of America is about to go belly up!

/Not obscure
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Floki: cyberspacedout: Los Angeles has a problem with lax security.

Miami's airport security is MIA.


Should've figured it out from the Paper Planes.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/all I wanna do is 🔫🔫🔫🔫
//and 💰
///and take your money...
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
melmagazine.comView Full Size

"This business will get out of control. It will get out of control and we'll be lucky to live through it."
 
Trocadero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Floki: cyberspacedout: Los Angeles has a problem with lax security.

Miami's airport security is MIA.


Helinski's layout is HEL.
 
wxboy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh no, some people had to find an alternative resource to find out which terminal their flight is leaving from!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dang it. This happened right after Japan just opened their borders to tourists.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
OMG (Omega, Namibia), the code for Perm, Russia is PEE!
LOL (Derby Field, NV) We've got it!!!
The PEE tape is hidden in Perm!
WOW!!! (Willow, AK)
Now who's your DADdy ? (Dadada-naaaang, Vietnam)
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Peter the Great would be so proud - Russia's once again seen as hopelessly backwards and increasingly weak, a culture of vandals and looters.


It was a DNS attack, too, which is pretty weak sauce from what I understand.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Does Russia just not have enough going on right now? Maybe they feel they need to piss off more people.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Thanks TSA, you've failed 100% of the tests levelled at you. Good jorb.
 
gul_jay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
it's a trap:

pics.onsizzle.comView Full Size
 
