 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Taking 8,600 steps a day will prevent weight gain in adults. Already overweight adults should aim for 11,000 steps, or at least master walking past the refrigerator, putting on shoes, and leaving the house   (cnn.com) divider line
28
    More: PSA, Obesity, Medicine, study author Dr. Evan Brittain, Current physical activity recommendations, chronic diseases, risk of obesity, new research, sleep apnea  
•       •       •

225 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2022 at 2:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
No, it really won't. Exercise will do lots of good things for health, but unless you are an athlete in training, it won't make much difference to your weight.

I now await the people who will enthusiastically tell me that this is wrong and can't possibly be right, despite the mountains of evidence demonstrating it.

And yes, I sound fat.
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I cut all carbs and was able to do 10000 steps a day. I lost 40 pounds over a year. It's such a struggle as it's so easy to fall off on a rainy day or when work has free pizza
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

HugeMistake: No, it really won't. Exercise will do lots of good things for health, but unless you are an athlete in training, it won't make much difference to your weight.

I now await the people who will enthusiastically tell me that this is wrong and can't possibly be right, despite the mountains of evidence demonstrating it.

And yes, I sound fat.


I'd add that the truth to weight and weight loss is far too complex to be reduced to number of steps, etc. including cortisol levels which can be affected by stress in your daily life, not enough good sleep, not eating enough, and too much activity.

Yep, diet and exercise can slow down your metabolism so you don't lose weight. That's part of why people beginning programs may lose some weight quickly but plateau after a few weeks or months.

My CSB is from losing around 25lbs (about 10% of body weight) two different times from programs that lead to daily 2500 calories and running 20+ miles a week but not losing anymore weight.
 
runs with mutts [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I lost my extra 20 lbs by developing a pretty serious chocolate sensitivity. I'm just here because my phone told me I took 8561 steps today.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I found that when I quit smoking my step count halved.  But I'm able to ride my bike twice a week and can make up for it there. I was surprised that 5-6000 steps a day were all from smoking.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The main reason I walk is the overall sense of well being. Walking helped me prevent feeling "down" because I had an identified cancer recurrence and had to get radiation every weekday for seven weeks. I mean, I know it helps burn some calories, but the level of energy I expend alone isn't going to get me to lose more weight. I dropped about 12 pounds in the spring because my cardiologist cut my beta blocker dose in half.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Walking has certainly helped me lose weight.

Do you know what else would help you lose weight?

SHUTTING YOUR GOT-DAMNED PIEHOLE!
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

weddingsinger: My CSB is from losing around 25lbs (about 10% of body weight) two different times from programs that lead to daily 2500 calories and running 20+ miles a week but not losing anymore weight.


After plateauing for over a year, I finally started losing weight when I started eating more, which is a bit of a mindf*ck.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
HugeMistake

And yes, I sound fat.

First part of your name check's out at least.

None of mine does.  :(
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DON'T leave the house.  Stay locked down.  The virus is mutating and is no longer stopped by the vaccines, and the maga bioreactors are trying to spread the virus.

The best thing you can do for yourself, your family, your country, and for humxnty is to stay the fark inside and lock the fark down.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: Walking has certainly helped me lose weight.

Do you know what else would help you lose weight?

SHUTTING YOUR GOT-DAMNED PIEHOLE!


Tried but ended up covered in pie.  What do?
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I replaced alcohol with walking last year.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to my Garmin I average around 8200 steps daily. I'm doomed. Also fat.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1: Buy an elliptical trainer
Step 2: Stop piling clutter on your elliptical trainer
Step 3: Stop being angry that your elliptical trainer is not helping solve your clutter problem
Step 4: ????
Step 5: Heart-attack man
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putting on shoes?? In this economy?!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Studies show the average AMERICAN person gains between 1 and 2 pounds (0.5 to 1 kilograms) each year from young adulthood through middle age

Fixed
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wants to live forever or until November?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/renewed TF today
//so I got that going for me
///are candy canes available for sale yet?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Paddy: [i.pinimg.com image 850x397]


I think I might have finally found a symbol worthy of getting as a tattoo. Thanks.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've lost 50 pounds or so by doing lots of walking, hiking, exercise and a partial diet change. I'd probably lose more if I had a sleep schedule or less stress (both work-related) but I've plateau'd over the last couple of years.
 
suckfest
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Only if you stop shoving the 2500 calorie double whopper down your throat while you are walking off 400 calories/hr...
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Paddy: [i.pinimg.com image 850x397]

I think I might have finally found a symbol worthy of getting as a tattoo. Thanks.


Before you do, it's actually the kanji for 10,000 blowjobs...so maybe don't do that

(I don't read kanji but I can actually see that more than '10,000')
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: fragMasterFlash: Paddy: [i.pinimg.com image 850x397]

I think I might have finally found a symbol worthy of getting as a tattoo. Thanks.

Before you do, it's actually the kanji for 10,000 blowjobs...so maybe don't do that

(I don't read kanji but I can actually see that more than '10,000')



Not many people know that the character is a stylized "75" because 10K yen buys roughly US$75.
 
gaspode
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Combination of decent diet and good exercise (mostly walking) has lost me and my partner 80Kg combined so yeah.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gaspode: Combination of decent diet and good exercise (mostly walking) has lost me and my partner 80Kg combined so yeah.


Great job, uh ... *squints suspiciously*... unless your partner has lost 90kg.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, I tell ya, quitting a job that made me drive 40 miles each way just to sit at a desk all day, and getting one that is close enough to let me take the bus and walk in less time than that drive, and that keeps me on my feet all day  (7k to 8k stems most days) did wonders for my health.

My A1C and cholesterol are down, and I seldom have to take insulin anymore -- only when I eat high carb meals, or binge on ice cream.

/and, well, eliminating the 2-liter a day vodak habit didn't hurt either
//still can't kick the Haagen-Dazs
 
gaspode
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: gaspode: Combination of decent diet and good exercise (mostly walking) has lost me and my partner 80Kg combined so yeah.

Great job, uh ... *squints suspiciously*... unless your partner has lost 90kg.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: No, it really won't. Exercise will do lots of good things for health, but unless you are an athlete in training, it won't make much difference to your weight.

I now await the people who will enthusiastically tell me that this is wrong and can't possibly be right, despite the mountains of evidence demonstrating it.

And yes, I sound fat.


Username checks out.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.