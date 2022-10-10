 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   The rudest thing you can do in someone else's house, other than going to Drew's house and drinking all of his bourbon   (huffpost.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow, that is a seriously Upper Eastside list of "problems".

I once had a party guest change her baby on the dining room rug, rather than taking him to the spacious bathroom a few paces away. Now that was rude.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Didn't read, but is blowing up the bathroom on the list?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

freddyV: Didn't read, but is blowing up the bathroom on the list?


no.  List failed.
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Once desperate to shiat, wouldn't go down the toilet. Had to casually walk outside to find a stick to break it up. Then had to somehow get rid of the stick after the deed was done. Very awkward to say the least, but I didn't just skulk out the door.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I see "leave an upperdecker" isn't on that list. Phew, another social faux pas avoided
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good to see farking the hosts wife isn't on the list.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Farting in common areas, like the living room.  If you do though, make it loud and make it vount
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lipstick on the cat's ass.
Then check for cat ass lip stick prints marks on the serving countertop.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Touching and moving things

On the contrary, if you touch it and it moves, I'll actually invite you to extend your stay.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not mentioned. Peeing in their plastic sink every night and making the entire bathroom smell after a months stay might also be a no no.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a friend with OCD so I move things in her kitchen whenever I go there.
Also my brother reads in the bathroom so I always move his bookmark back about three pages whenever I'm there.

/yes I'm an ass
//but it's fun
/// cause there has to be three slashies.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess I'm free to keep sticking my dick in the mashed potatoes.

Whew.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stick your dick in the potato salad?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you know someone very well or are related to them "Hey give me a tour!" is perfectly cromulent.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I follow all of those. Except the shoe thing is weird.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clogging the toilet isn't on the list? Oh, good. I'm in the clear, then.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Can I get an Upper Deck?
 
The Tony Danzas
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Beware that some hosts put glass marbles in their medicine cabinets to catch snoopers in the act," Leighton said. "The marbles will ping around the bathroom and make a lot of noise for your host and all other guests to hear."

This is absolutely insane behavior.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Can I get an Upper Deck?


I know what it is but it seems like a really difficult thing to navigate.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mugato: Dr Jack Badofsky: Can I get an Upper Deck?

I know what it is but it seems like a really difficult thing to navigate.


Oh, it's much simpler than you realize.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Taking a shiat on the coffee table is pretty impolite, imo.

Some people are I guess oblivious that "Make yourself at home." contains boundary conditions depite the seemingly open-ended nature of the phrase.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cewley: Once desperate to shiat, wouldn't go down the toilet. Had to casually walk outside to find a stick to break it up. Then had to somehow get rid of the stick after the deed was done. Very awkward to say the least, but I didn't just skulk out the door.


That faux pas was on the host. S/he should have afforded a poop knife.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not flushing?  Should have been on there.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Tony Danzas: "Beware that some hosts put glass marbles in their medicine cabinets to catch snoopers in the act," Leighton said. "The marbles will ping around the bathroom and make a lot of noise for your host and all other guests to hear."

This is absolutely insane behavior.


It's insane to snoop in someone's medicine cabinet and it's equally insane to assume that a guest is going to do that to the point where you set a trap for them.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bringing uninvited guests with you.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Tony Danzas: "Beware that some hosts put glass marbles in their medicine cabinets to catch snoopers in the act," Leighton said. "The marbles will ping around the bathroom and make a lot of noise for your host and all other guests to hear."

This is absolutely insane behavior.


I bought several items that are purely used as decoys, and I place them in the bathroom drawers. (We don't have a medicine cabinet)
Nobody has ever asked about the incontinence medication, pedophile rehab brochures, adult diapers, or the genital wart cream, but I'm sure people have seen them.
 
Floki
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is drinking Orange juice out of the carton on the list?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My house is a No White Powders Zone but aside from that it's pretty difficult to be a bad guest. Eat the food, be nice to the cat, leave when I kick you out.

Communication is not rocket surgery.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, I guess the plus side to no friends is that I won't make any of these mistakes.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I see there's no mention of not rubbing your balls on their curtains.
 
Hinged
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I can think of a lot of things.
 
fat boy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I must have been about 4 or 5 yrs old, found some candy in Grandma's medicine cabinet..

Oh, shiat
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mugato: The Tony Danzas: "Beware that some hosts put glass marbles in their medicine cabinets to catch snoopers in the act," Leighton said. "The marbles will ping around the bathroom and make a lot of noise for your host and all other guests to hear."

This is absolutely insane behavior.

It's insane to snoop in someone's medicine cabinet and it's equally insane to assume that a guest is going to do that to the point where you set a trap for them.


I knew someone who discovered a mutual friend of ours had been hiding an opioid addiction for a long time when they started noticing things missing from their medicine cabinet after parties, so it's not that far off.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The tour thing. This is with older people I think. I've been at friends' parent's houses and they take me around the house like I'm a farking building inspector.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The marbles will ping around the bathroom and make a lot of noise for your host and all other guests to hear."

wanna get away?
Youtube xIK0kzhEJzM
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Don't take alcohol from the refrigerator you didn't bring yourself unless invited to do so.

(Unless it's 5AM and everyone remaining is loaded anyway, then it doesn't matter.)
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

freddyV: Didn't read, but is blowing up the bathroom on the list?


Same.  And is clipping your toe nail on there?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

grokca: I have a friend with OCD so I move things in her kitchen whenever I go there.
Also my brother reads in the bathroom so I always move his bookmark back about three pages whenever I'm there.

/yes I'm an ass
//but it's fun
/// cause there has to be three slashies.


this is literally "I deserve to get my ass kicked behavior"
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Touching and moving things
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Disrespecting shoe rules

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Tony Danzas: "Beware that some hosts put glass marbles in their medicine cabinets to catch snoopers in the act," Leighton said. "The marbles will ping around the bathroom and make a lot of noise for your host and all other guests to hear."

This is absolutely insane behavior.


Omg.  I had a party.  So I fill the medicine cabinet with marbles. Got black out drunk.  And forgot about them. Months later a guest opened the thing. I hear this crashing sound realize what it was and start laughing uncontrollably.  😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂
 
Trocadero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

grokca: Also my brother reads in the bathroom so I always move his bookmark back about three pages whenever I'm there.


indiewire.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: I guess I'm free to keep sticking my dick in the mashed potatoes.

Whew.


Ghastly: Stick your dick in the potato salad?

Then wiping it off on the curtains...In front of their very devout and elderly aunt...Who made both things...
Then making a dirty pun about the creamy whiteness it left...
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The Tony Danzas: "Beware that some hosts put glass marbles in their medicine cabinets to catch snoopers in the act," Leighton said. "The marbles will ping around the bathroom and make a lot of noise for your host and all other guests to hear."

This is absolutely insane behavior.

Omg.  I had a party.  So I fill the medicine cabinet with marbles. Got black out drunk.  And forgot about them. Months later a guest opened the thing. I hear this crashing sound realize what it was and start laughing uncontrollably.  😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂


I could never go that long without opening my medicine cabinet. My toothpaste is in there, for one.
 
hammettman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: I guess I'm free to keep sticking my dick in the mashed potatoes.



Ghastly: Stick your dick in the potato salad?



So, potatoes are some kind of dick magnet?  Might be wise to stay away from any potato dishes at parties from now on.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"As a guest, you should arrive with a small gift for the host,"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcmnky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mugato: The Tony Danzas: "Beware that some hosts put glass marbles in their medicine cabinets to catch snoopers in the act," Leighton said. "The marbles will ping around the bathroom and make a lot of noise for your host and all other guests to hear."

This is absolutely insane behavior.

It's insane to snoop in someone's medicine cabinet and it's equally insane to assume that a guest is going to do that to the point where you set a trap for them.


Insane to snoop? Yes. That mean there's no reason a guest should be in your medicine cabinet? No.

If one of my guests has a headache they're welcome to help themselves to aspirin or advil or Turkish hash. Whatever.

If you're that worried about snooping, just don't have people in your home.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Didn't see anything about leaving an upper decker.
 
