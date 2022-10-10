 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Subby's not saying the ancient doorway in the Grand Canyon that was spotted on Google Earth is the work of aliens, but it's the work of aliens (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, drive out there and have a look see, why don't you, and get back to us with a follow-up tag.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know about the doorway, but that web layout is definitely not of this earth
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Not many people know about Cleopatra's son running away with a lot of gold. Some people think he ended up at the Grand Canyon.'Yeah. Stupid people.
 
wademh
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Well, drive out there and have a look see, why don't you, and get back to us with a follow-up tag.


Road trip.

common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The door is blurry. Bigfoot is blurry. Study it out.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ohhh, that's where I left my weed stash all those ages ago!
 
Wolfling [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Speak friend and enter
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Though under Earth and throneless now I be, Yet, while I lived, all Earth was under me.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Video wouldn't finish loading. At first I was annoyed. Then I realized it was The Star and was relieved.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's a rock.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gopher321: 'Not many people know about Cleopatra's son running away with a lot of gold. Some people think he ended up at the Grand Canyon.'Yeah. Stupid people.


It's true. That is where he found Anne Frank's airplane.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dina De Cortez said: 'Not many people know about Cleopatra's son running away with a lot of gold. Some people think he ended up at the Grand Canyon.'

And some people think that a Civil War ironclad made its' way to Africa.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Every thing is aliens. There is a door to my crawl space.  Could be aliens.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There are no aliens in our universe. Light speed isn't possible. We're separated from others in the galaxy and they from us. Star Trek is great sci-fi and that's all it will ever be. It's a blurry picture of a shadowy rock.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Do they have any Prince Albert in a can there?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ancient alien uranium mine?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Took some doing because as usual the tabloids don't include Google Maps links to the farking Google Maps shiat they talk about, but... it's a rock.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There are some people who look for holes in the desert on Google Earth, while others look for people falling down in front of Google Street View cars. I prefer the latter type of person.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 minute ago  

farkitallletitend: There are no aliens in our universe. Light speed isn't possible. We're separated from others in the galaxy and they from us. Star Trek is great sci-fi and that's all it will ever be. It's a blurry picture of a shadowy rock.


Did you mean to say "on Earth" instead of "in our universe"? Because otherwise that don't make no sense.


Archie Goodwin: Dina De Cortez said: 'Not many people know about Cleopatra's son running away with a lot of gold. Some people think he ended up at the Grand Canyon.'

And some people think that a Civil War ironclad made its' way to Africa.


Some people think Israelites settled North America some 2500 years ago.

/"think" is an abused word
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

