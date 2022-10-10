 Skip to content
Woo hoo Subby is moving to Coalinga, where free axe body spray comes out of the fire hydrants
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Better start drinking Brawndo then.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Harris Ranch laughs at your puny Axe.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Sin'sHero: Harris Ranch laughs at your puny Axe.


Are you also a son of Gloin?
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Co-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-a linga where the Axe comes flying out the spout.
And the grass so brown, will bring a frown
when the city's aqueduct runs out
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Historic average of 43 percent."


...okay...
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Coalinga is definitely a place. Named after "Coaling <station> A" on the railroad.

Pretty sure it's just a prison and oilfields nowadays.

🤷‍♂
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: Coalinga is definitely a place. Named after "Coaling <station> A" on the railroad.

Pretty sure it's just a prison and oilfields nowadays.

🤷‍♂


Novi, Michigan...
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

johnryan51: Sin'sHero: Harris Ranch laughs at your puny Axe.

Are you also a son of Gloin?


Just one of the largest feedlots in the country, and even a hydrant full of Axe won't keep you from smelling it for miles.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: johnryan51: Sin'sHero: Harris Ranch laughs at your puny Axe.

Are you also a son of Gloin?

Just one of the largest feedlots in the country, and even a hydrant full of Axe won't keep you from smelling it for miles.


Have a click if you want to see that feed lot. Coalinga has to be high in the running for America's asshole.
 
