(ABC News)   Not news: School bus driver gives kid a ride home. News: School bus driver gives kid a ride home   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
8
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm stuck giggling on the potential that the child wasn't theirs, and that bus driver kidnapped a random kid.
 
drayno76
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I'm stuck giggling on the potential that the child wasn't theirs, and that bus driver kidnapped a random kid.


That kid has a "You're not my real dad! You just found me on the side of the road!" argument the rest of his life.
 
morg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
and they weren't fired!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Neat.

Except the carjacking.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I'm stuck giggling on the potential that the child wasn't theirs, and that bus driver kidnapped a random kid.


I heard this story about a mistaken identity where the pickup guy assumed that it was a pickup that he'd set up, but not of the Uber kind.  The person he'd picked up thought it was his Uber ride.
Nothing embarrassing happened, but the driver ended up giving the fellow a ride home, rather than admit what he'd done.  I laughed.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
'That's not my two year old!'
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

morg: and they weren't fired!


Yet, wait until the county lawyers get in tomorrow.
 
Fano
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hail to the Bus Driver, Bus Driver MAN
 
