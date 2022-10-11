 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SoraNews24)   "Ground control to major fraud"   (soranews24.com) divider line
23
    More: Facepalm, International Space Station, Prefectures of Japan, messaging app Line, Shiga Prefecture, social media, deeper communication, Shiga Prefectural Police, 65-year-old resident of Higashiomi City  
•       •       •

1761 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Oct 2022 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I can't believe he pulled that off!
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm an astronaut and I need money to get back to Earth

Cant believe that actually worked
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stellar headline, Subs.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey farkers, I'm stuck on Mars and my TF is about to run out. Can someone float me $10?
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeere am I sitting on my yen scam.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yeah Honey, see I'm stuck in space with these robots. They keep making me watch all these really bad movies. I'm just a temp worker so I need 4.4 million to get home. See, I can't even control the movies because I made these robots out of those special parts. Just get me down honey, I got movie sign!!!"
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would seem that neither the criminal nor the victim were aware that rockets are only used to leave earth, gravity usually brings people back free of charge.

It would also seem that TFA writer thinks people return from the ISS by just strapping on a complimentary parachute and jumping out.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY materiel right there Subs. I didn't know what to expect
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does someone so gullible have easy access to 30 grand?  And how do I meet people like that?
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean he should be easy to find. There's only a handful of people up there.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: It would seem that neither the criminal nor the victim were aware that rockets are only used to leave earth, gravity usually brings people back free of charge.

It would also seem that TFA writer thinks people return from the ISS by just strapping on a complimentary parachute and jumping out.


Naw, you just jump real hard out of an airlock pointed toward the planet and wait until you start falling naturally, just be sure to land in a Marvel 3 point stance, absorbs all non-cosmetic impact
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loneliness makes people desperate. When I hear about people who take advantage of that, it makes me wish Hell was real.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: How does someone so gullible have easy access to 30 grand?  And how do I meet people like that?


I'll tell you for 30 grand
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: jtown: How does someone so gullible have easy access to 30 grand?  And how do I meet people like that?

I'll tell you for 30 grand


Ok.  Send me your banking information.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I'm an astronaut and I need money to get back to Earth

Cant believe that actually worked


so hard i couldnt wrap my head around it
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: EdgeRunner: It would seem that neither the criminal nor the victim were aware that rockets are only used to leave earth, gravity usually brings people back free of charge.

It would also seem that TFA writer thinks people return from the ISS by just strapping on a complimentary parachute and jumping out.

Naw, you just jump real hard out of an airlock pointed toward the planet and wait until you start falling naturally, just be sure to land in a Marvel 3 point stance, absorbs all non-cosmetic impact


Bring a drink, it's gonna get a bit warm on the way down. Don't want to be parched.

/you'll be poached
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh FFS. Some people deserve to get ripped off.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: EdgeRunner: It would seem that neither the criminal nor the victim were aware that rockets are only used to leave earth, gravity usually brings people back free of charge.

It would also seem that TFA writer thinks people return from the ISS by just strapping on a complimentary parachute and jumping out.

Naw, you just jump real hard out of an airlock pointed toward the planet and wait until you start falling naturally, just be sure to land in a Marvel 3 point stance, absorbs all non-cosmetic impact


static0.srcdn.comView Full Size

"Why am I always the last one to be told these things?"
 
ITIL Prince [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sidailurch: "Yeah Honey, see I'm stuck in space with these robots. They keep making me watch all these really bad movies. I'm just a temp worker so I need 4.4 million to get home. See, I can't even control the movies because I made these robots out of those special parts. Just get me down honey, I got movie sign!!!"


You seem like you'd make a good husband. You are funny, but I just can't get over that you keep talking during the movie.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Oh FFS. Some people deserve to get ripped off.


Yeah...but the scammer doesn't deserve to get rich, either.
 
camarugala
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Shana... She bought her ticket. She knew what she was getting into! I say, let her crash!
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.