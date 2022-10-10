 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUOW Seattle)   After 2.5 years, Seattle's Green Lake to once again permit wheels on circular lake path, trusting Lance Armstrongs and Tony Hawks to stay in their lane separate from pedestrians   (kuow.org) divider line
30
    More: Obvious, Cycling, Interior, The Pathway, Ban, Rollerblade, Seattle's Green Lake, steady stream of people, inner loop  
•       •       •

434 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Oct 2022 at 7:06 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We have a path like that here along the river. I don't use it much anymore, but I used to both walk and bike there. When I did there were a few bikes going too fast, but most of the problems were from pedestrians walking in the bike lane. I rode up on a group of mamas walking four wide with their strollers once. Slowed down to their pace behind them and said good morning, then asked them if they knew they were in the bike lane. They seemed surprised so I mentioned that if they looked down the pictures would help them figure it out. No matter how many times I pointed out the pictures on the ground I never stopped finding the humor in the faces people made when you did that.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully that bright yellow line in the picture helps remind everyone to be polite and keep right except to pass.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On crowded days I never understood why people even tried to bike around the inner loop, seems like too much of a hassle.

/one of my favorite places in the city
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good idea. 100,000 people visit that park on a busy summer weekend. Few care about bikes.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I said "Hey dude, method that aerial right now."

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait to watch overly aggressive beta males yelling at little kids for not getting out of the way fast enough.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was always a clstrf*ck trying to ride on that path.  Just too many people.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Can't wait to watch overly aggressive beta males yelling at little kids for not getting out of the way fast enough.


Usually, self-centered oblivious parents letting their kids do whatever they no matter the inconvenience to others.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
e-bikes and one-wheels will fark that up in no time.  They are the biggest offenders -- the only ones really -- on our local mixed-use paths.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wheels lane is for guys in neon thongs skating backwards on rollerblades.  And jog strollers.
Unless you are under 10 years old, bikes really don't really work there on the inside track.
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwoHead: We have a path like that here along the river. I don't use it much anymore, but I used to both walk and bike there. When I did there were a few bikes going too fast, but most of the problems were from pedestrians walking in the bike lane. I rode up on a group of mamas walking four wide with their strollers once. Slowed down to their pace behind them and said good morning, then asked them if they knew they were in the bike lane. They seemed surprised so I mentioned that if they looked down the pictures would help them figure it out. No matter how many times I pointed out the pictures on the ground I never stopped finding the humor in the faces people made when you did that.


Most bike paths in parks are like that in the US at least. And they're drawn up and built without much thought about what a bike rider needs. They often have wiggly little short radius turns and bad grading. And once they're built they're left to deteriorate until they're just a series of frost heaves and cracks. Give me a rail trail any day, or a nice wide road for a road bike.
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheRedMonkey: Magnanimous_J: Can't wait to watch overly aggressive beta males yelling at little kids for not getting out of the way fast enough.

Usually, self-centered oblivious parents letting their kids do whatever they no matter the inconvenience to others.


Or the dogs on a 20 foot flexi-leash fully extended and stretching across the pedestrian path and the bike path.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Dodging campers on the Interurban or Microsoft assholes on the Samammish River Trail is more fun any way.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
0z79
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TwoHead: We have a path like that here along the river. I don't use it much anymore, but I used to both walk and bike there. When I did there were a few bikes going too fast, but most of the problems were from pedestrians walking in the bike lane. I rode up on a group of mamas walking four wide with their strollers once. Slowed down to their pace behind them and said good morning, then asked them if they knew they were in the bike lane. They seemed surprised so I mentioned that if they looked down the pictures would help them figure it out. No matter how many times I pointed out the pictures on the ground I never stopped finding the humor in the faces people made when you did that.


You think that's funny? You should see the look on someone's face if they're using an electric wheelchair in the bike lane. I've never seen such a completely shocked expression as when I say "Excuse me, passing on the left."

It always comes as a complete shock that there would be such a thing as a designated bike lane, and that people would *gasp* RIDE BIKES in it!
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steve_wmn: TwoHead: We have a path like that here along the river. I don't use it much anymore, but I used to both walk and bike there. When I did there were a few bikes going too fast, but most of the problems were from pedestrians walking in the bike lane. I rode up on a group of mamas walking four wide with their strollers once. Slowed down to their pace behind them and said good morning, then asked them if they knew they were in the bike lane. They seemed surprised so I mentioned that if they looked down the pictures would help them figure it out. No matter how many times I pointed out the pictures on the ground I never stopped finding the humor in the faces people made when you did that.

Most bike paths in parks are like that in the US at least. And they're drawn up and built without much thought about what a bike rider needs. They often have wiggly little short radius turns and bad grading. And once they're built they're left to deteriorate until they're just a series of frost heaves and cracks. Give me a rail trail any day, or a nice wide road for a road bike.


Ours are kept in very good condition, but the mixed use paths do have wiggly little short radius turns. I always assumed this was completely intentional, as a signal to bikers and others to slow the fark down. Those are not the places to try to 'beat your time' or something.

And it was TwoHead's comment, but I think those on-path symbols are often very easy to overlook if you're pushing a stroller in front of you. Those block most of the view, and some path-side signage is really needed to supplement it.

My local paths get busy, but the majority of folks know where to walk, how to behave when a bell or "on your left" is heard from behind. Ebikes and scooters do seem to be a problem - those riders often just don't slow anywhere, which makes no sense.
 
0z79
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Can't wait to watch overly aggressive beta males yelling at little kids for not getting out of the way fast enough.


That's funny, this past Friday I had to dodge two kids riding their bikes through a freaking Safeway. I think the problem is people being raised with a sense of entitlement, maybe breeders not bothering to raise civilized human beings.

Plus lack of education. If you look down and see you're walking over a symbol that looks like someone on a bike; MOVE OUT OF THE BIKE LANE before you get hit! MAYBE teach your crotch-fruit the same thing, if you can work it into your busy schedule of teaching them that the rest of the world exists just for them.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Walk paths like this all the time and there are five basic types of people:
1) walkers
2) runners
3) cyclists
4) hordes who walk very slowly, three or four abreast, blocking at least half the path
5) dog walkers who let the dog walk all over the path and try to trip everyone  else with the leash.

Hating on cyclists is fine, but the last two groups are far, far worse.
 
0z79
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Walk paths like this all the time and there are five basic types of people:
1) walkers
2) runners
3) cyclists
4) hordes who walk very slowly, three or four abreast, blocking at least half the path
5) dog walkers who let the dog walk all over the path and try to trip everyone  else with the leash.

Hating on cyclists is fine, but the last two groups are far, far worse.


I let myself get intimidated off my bike by cyclist haters, mainly because they ride around in two-ton vehicles and hate the healthy like the dead hate the living. I'm thinking it's time to get out of that mindset and start packing heat.

Place less value on my life 'cause I cycle, fine. But I ain't going down without a fight.
 
Mock26
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Max of 10 mph; warn people when passing; move slowly through crowded areas.

This will surely piss of the Lancies.
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Walk paths like this all the time and there are five basic types of people:
1) walkers
2) runners
3) cyclists
4) hordes who walk very slowly, three or four abreast, blocking at least half the path
5) dog walkers who let the dog walk all over the path and try to trip everyone  else with the leash.

Hating on cyclists is fine, but the last two groups are far, far worse.


Yarp. I used to do a lot of skating along Chicago's Lakefront Trail and saw it all the time. Chicago also has CARA, a running group, and they tend run in blob formation and take up the walking and the cycling lane. But the ones I hate the most are the parents who let their kids run all over the place. I do not hate the kids because kids will be kids, but some parents just let their kids run all over the place. I thankfully never collided with a kid (came close a few times) but I saw a few collisions with kids, and it is not a site you want to see.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

whidbey: It was always a clstrf*ck trying to ride on that path.  Just too many people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: e-bikes and one-wheels will fark that up in no time.  They are the biggest offenders -- the only ones really -- on our local mixed-use paths.


From the article: Motorized wheels, such as electric bikes and scooters, are still banned.
I'm assuming that one-wheels will fall under this category as motorized.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

0z79: Magnanimous_J: Can't wait to watch overly aggressive beta males yelling at little kids for not getting out of the way fast enough.

That's funny, this past Friday I had to dodge two kids riding their bikes through a freaking Safeway. I think the problem is people being raised with a sense of entitlement, maybe breeders not bothering to raise civilized human beings.

Plus lack of education. If you look down and see you're walking over a symbol that looks like someone on a bike; MOVE OUT OF THE BIKE LANE before you get hit! MAYBE teach your crotch-fruit the same thing, if you can work it into your busy schedule of teaching them that the rest of the world exists just for them.


I don't have any kids. I just really farking hate cyclists.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: New Rising Sun: e-bikes and one-wheels will fark that up in no time.  They are the biggest offenders -- the only ones really -- on our local mixed-use paths.

From the article: Motorized wheels, such as electric bikes and scooters, are still banned.
I'm assuming that one-wheels will fall under this category as motorized.


Do hipsters w/ waxed mustaches still ride unicycles? I remember that being a thing 20 years ago.
 
0z79
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: 0z79: Magnanimous_J: Can't wait to watch overly aggressive beta males yelling at little kids for not getting out of the way fast enough.

That's funny, this past Friday I had to dodge two kids riding their bikes through a freaking Safeway. I think the problem is people being raised with a sense of entitlement, maybe breeders not bothering to raise civilized human beings.

Plus lack of education. If you look down and see you're walking over a symbol that looks like someone on a bike; MOVE OUT OF THE BIKE LANE before you get hit! MAYBE teach your crotch-fruit the same thing, if you can work it into your busy schedule of teaching them that the rest of the world exists just for them.

I don't have any kids. I just really farking hate cyclists.


That's fine, per my last post you're part of the reason I'm gonna start riding armed or not at all.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TwoHead: We have a path like that here along the river. I don't use it much anymore, but I used to both walk and bike there. When I did there were a few bikes going too fast, but most of the problems were from pedestrians walking in the bike lane. I rode up on a group of mamas walking four wide with their strollers once. Slowed down to their pace behind them and said good morning, then asked them if they knew they were in the bike lane. They seemed surprised so I mentioned that if they looked down the pictures would help them figure it out. No matter how many times I pointed out the pictures on the ground I never stopped finding the humor in the faces people made when you did that.


"oh i figured it was ok.  i spawned, you see.  it's nature's miracle."
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Hopefully that bright yellow line in the picture helps remind everyone to be polite and keep right except to pass.


you've never met any people, have you?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Danger Avoid Death: New Rising Sun: e-bikes and one-wheels will fark that up in no time.  They are the biggest offenders -- the only ones really -- on our local mixed-use paths.

From the article: Motorized wheels, such as electric bikes and scooters, are still banned.
I'm assuming that one-wheels will fall under this category as motorized.

Do hipsters w/ waxed mustaches still ride unicycles? I remember that being a thing 20 years ago.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

0z79: Magnanimous_J: 0z79: Magnanimous_J: Can't wait to watch overly aggressive beta males yelling at little kids for not getting out of the way fast enough.

That's funny, this past Friday I had to dodge two kids riding their bikes through a freaking Safeway. I think the problem is people being raised with a sense of entitlement, maybe breeders not bothering to raise civilized human beings.

Plus lack of education. If you look down and see you're walking over a symbol that looks like someone on a bike; MOVE OUT OF THE BIKE LANE before you get hit! MAYBE teach your crotch-fruit the same thing, if you can work it into your busy schedule of teaching them that the rest of the world exists just for them.

I don't have any kids. I just really farking hate cyclists.

That's fine, per my last post you're part of the reason I'm gonna start riding armed or not at all.


My vote is for "not at all"
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.