 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   You now it's going to be a bad day when your truck explodes ... your dynamite truck that is   (skooknews.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

150 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Oct 2022 at 5:20 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jimmy J.J. Walker inconsolable.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh! - This *isn't* about that bridge to Crimea?
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Early reports were one person was being flown after a dynamite truck explosion.

I'm surprised they didn't fly all over the place.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sorceror: Early reports were one person was being flown after a dynamite truck explosion.

I'm surprised they didn't fly all over the place.


I wait for more evidence to be gathered.

(Here's a foot, here's a finger, here's a knee, here's an ear.)

/"A human ear? Yep, that's a human ear alright."
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
sensesofcinema.comView Full Size
 
Markus5
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sub Human: sorceror: Early reports were one person was being flown after a dynamite truck explosion.

I'm surprised they didn't fly all over the place.

I wait for more evidence to be gathered.

(Here's a foot, here's a finger, here's a knee, here's an ear.)

/"A human ear? Yep, that's a human ear alright."


Has anybody found Alice?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good thing there was an on-scene reporter available

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Early reports were one person was being flown after a dynamite truck explosion."

Picture of person flown from the scene:

bestlifeonline.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How does one get a dynamite truck anyhow? Asking for a friend
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.