 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Kos)   Mississippi Reverend: No baptism for your daughter   (dailykos.com) divider line
60
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

838 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Oct 2022 at 5:05 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not premarital sex if you never get married.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And? Priest is a shiathead, move on.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If only there was some sacrament that could mark the separation of this poor child from the sins of their ancestors.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Always fun when people don't actually follow the religion they thought they did and act butthurt about it.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images.dailykos.comView Full Size

Rev. Dewayne Warren, human thumb impersonator.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just run it under tap water and cross yourself if you think it is so important.

/it=baby
//no Mrs. Sorelian's Ghost and I don't have kids.  Why do you ask?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And why is that the child's fault?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Save the babies!"

"Your baby is going to burn in hell!"
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cannot, for the life of me, figure out why church attendance keeps going down.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they need to see the LIGHT!

Ray Stevens - "The Mississippi Squirrel Revival" (Music Video)
Youtube K16fG1sDagU
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damned if you do damned if you don't
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you name a kid after a car.


/seriously, what is up with these names?
//Pressleigh?
///Dewayne? Srsly folks, read a book. Or attend an opera, like Tristan.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's no hate like Christian love.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
what the fark did they expect?
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's pretty common. Catholic churches won't christen the little bastard either.

If you want the church's blessing, then you've gotta play by the church's rules.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: "Save the babies!"

"Your baby is going to burn in hell!"


It's been born, they don't care any more.
 
Alebak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Why are people turning away from the church??"

And yet everyday its some shiat like this, or a charity scam.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is the mom named after a Toyota?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So it's OK when Catholics behave this way, but not other religions?  Got it.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"would it not be a better strategy to accommodate people who are not attending church regularly if regular attendance is your goal?"

Ya gotta admit, that's a pretty solid point.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: And why is that the child's fault?


you're not familiar with christianity? Literally the entire basis of the religion is that we're all guilty because of some slattern eating a fruit.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I cannot, for the life of me, figure out why church attendance keeps going down.


Phrasing
 
boozehat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well... that baby doesn't have much of a future now.

people are dumb
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That Mitchell and Webb Look - Evil Vicar
Youtube yRujuE-GIY4
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: So it's OK when Catholics behave this way, but not other religions?  Got it.


Technically in a pinch any Catholic can baptize someone. It's not that hard to find someone who will do it. And of course, splashing a little water on a baby's face doesn't actually do anything, but that's beside the point.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I want to recognize these folk for communicating in writing.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Religion is fake anyways.  Take the baby out to the front yard and let it play in the lawn sprinklers.  Same outcome.  The baby is wet.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My first was baptized in a Catholic church, and his mother and I were never married. Thank God.

/Not my choice, I stopped believing in fairy tales 30ish years ago
//Her parents wanted it. Didn't make a damn bit of difference to me either way. Believe what you want folks
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: So it's OK when Catholics behave this way, but not other religions?  Got it.


A Catholic priest probably would have baptized the kid, but it depends on what part of the country you're in. Or were you talking about something else.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sub Human: That's what happens when you name a kid after a car.

/seriously, what is up with these names?


It's like one big Mcphail.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Screw it.

Remind the pastor that God raped Mary and didn't marry her.

also, remind this asshat that Jesus was a jew. They love that...

CSB
Bethesda, MD Circa 1992

My fiancé at the time was a Greek Orthodox Catholic and we were planning to get married in a Greek Orthodox church. Being I was raised as Roman Catholic, I had to go meet her priest and go through an interview process. So we made an appointment.

We get there and are invited into his room behind the church. We covered basic things and then moved on to the wedding plans.

Priest: Do you have a best man selected ?
Me: Yes. I do. I wanted to do something different, if I could but I actually have two best men.
Priest: That's ok. Not a problem. What are their denominations?
Me: Huh?
Priest: What religion do they practice?
Me: Oh. They are both jews.
Priest: Oh, that will not do. We need at least one Catholic present to witness the marriage.
Me: Huh...That's odd, wasn't Jesus a jew?

Now that put the priest into a very bad mood. Without any words, he lifts his wrinkled hand, extends his forefinger and points to the door...He whispers, "Get out."

Let me tell you, that was the longest 40 minute car drive home from church, I ever had with the fiancé.
 
whitroth
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Now, I am not now, nor have I ever been a Christian, but... I thought, according to your religion, everyone was born in sin. And btw, did Adam and Eve get married, and if so, who married them?
 
paulleah
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
NEWSFLASH...
Man doesn't know he can change churches. Shows world breadth of ignorance.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bajtaur: If only there was some sacrament that could mark the separation of this poor child from the sins of their ancestors.


Oh, you mean like a crucifixion? Didn't someone already do that?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I only attended one baptism in my life (shortly after 9/11), and during the sermon the priest spent a good chunk of time ranting about Muslims.
Never hope to attend one again.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Religious people are nuts. News, at 11.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Comedy Company - The Priest
Youtube h-BhMFDDpnM
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
God blessed this union... now go Fark like it's banana time in the monkey house.

It staggers the mind that some of us rely on permission from an invisible sky wizard to have sex....or for anything else for that matter.
 
zez
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ah yes. Nothing like the love from a group of people who worship a god of love that sees fit to doom infants and unborn children to hell because they never got a dip in the public bath.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: I only attended one baptism in my life (shortly after 9/11), and during the sermon the priest spent a good chunk of time ranting about Muslims.
Never hope to attend one again.


I've been to a few and never had the misfortune of listening to a rant about any particular group.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
at my niece's baptism, we had to get communion. So I get in line, the priest puts the wafer in my mouth. I say "thank you"

the alter boy next to him says..."no, that's not what you say"

so I say "thank you" again.

the alter boy nudges my side with his elbow..

"It's Amen"

"oh, amen and thank you"
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FnkyTwn: That's pretty common. Catholic churches won't christen the little bastard either.


That's 100% untrue. If one parent was a catholic and other was at least baptized they would baptize the kid. They would also do it no question if the kid was sick. They also tell you anyone can baptize but it should only be done in emergency because it can only be done once and you want the gold star collection to be complete for Catholic sacraments.

It's a Methodist church is the problem. Go look up what flag a lot of them flew during g World War 2.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hobnail: [images.dailykos.com image 320x400]
Rev. Dewayne Warren, human thumb impersonator.


Yeah, he's a diddler.
 
alice_600
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was one of those online ministers. I would preform baptisms weddings and funerals and later enjoy a free meal.

You can totally just get a bowl of water or go to the beach or pool bless it dunk the kid and bam all done.

Sometimes women when they have a baby get weird about things. It soothing to some to have a ceramony to relax that part of the brain that worries about their baby 24/7
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Power of Christ compelled him.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: CSB
Bethesda, MD Circa 1992

My fiancé at the time was a Greek Orthodox Catholic and we were planning to get married in a Greek Orthodox church. Being I was raised as Roman Catholic, I had to go meet her priest and go through an interview process. So we made an appointment.


I'm going to read the rest of your story after I comment now but what you've mentioned so far immediately reminded me of ridiculous and pointless sportball rivalries.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: It's not premarital sex if you never get married.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/by 2070 Fark will have an AI assistant that will automatically convert some comments into matching memes
 
hlehmann
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you disagree with the superstitions of a church yet you still wish to attend that church and follow it's idiot leader, that's a you problem.

Also, who the hell names a baby girl Parsley?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well problem solved on what church to go to
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.