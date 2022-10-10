 Skip to content
(CP24 Toronto)   Two youths take decommissioned fire truck for joyride, presumably to the Sac-o-Suds   (cp24.com) divider line
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Yutes?"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: "Yutes?"


What's a yute?
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Sid Vicious' Corpse: "Yutes?"

What's a yute?


Yutes are a younger version of OlFahts.  They do most of the same crap, but they do it faster and wit less class.
 
morg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What kind of transmission do those things have? I surprised the kids pulled it off.
 
roydrj
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey isn't this October the 10th 2022? Or have I been in a coma?

"Police in Niagara Falls are investigating after two youths allegedly took a full-sized decommissioned fire truck for a joyride early Thanksgiving Monday."

It November now, can anyone tell me how Halloween was?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

morg: What kind of transmission do those things have? I surprised the kids pulled it off.


Automatic have been very common in fire apparatus for a long time.
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Habitual Cynic: MythDragon: Sid Vicious' Corpse: "Yutes?"

What's a yute?

Yutes are a younger version of OlFahts.  They do most of the same crap, but they do it faster and wit less class.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
