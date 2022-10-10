 Skip to content
(NBC San Diego)   Flaming Hot Dog Cart will be the name of my new punk Zydeco band   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
11
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Society of Greedy Restaurant Owners of San Diego contributed to this 'report'."
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Society of Greedy Restaurant Owners of San Diego contributed to this 'report'."


You forgot the commercial landlords, who have a lot more money to bribe support the city council.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
🎵 A hot dog cart flaming with a loser at the cruise control 🎵
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hot dogs get all the dick jokes, so for a little equal time ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Scooped up our weenie wagon...

Bob and June Wheeler 2
Youtube -erRnMjjU7s
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Diagonal: Scooped up our weenie wagon...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-erRnMjjU7s]


Brent Spiner, pre-Data. Loved that show.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Earl did it first

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"We've had hot dog carts catch on fire a few weeks ago there was a hot dog cart that literally, propane caught on fire right in front of in front of our biggest nightclubs," Trimble said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
These people supplying a product in response to a demand, how dare them.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
lucky dog
 
