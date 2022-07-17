 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Uvalde schools superintendent decides this may be a good time to start spending his days on the golf course   (cnn.com) divider line
27
    More: Followup, High school, school district's response, School district, Superintendent, Hal Harrell, Texas, school district, Crimson Elizondo  
•       •       •

618 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Oct 2022 at 7:40 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe he wants to spend more time with his family?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Maybe he wants to spend more time with his family?


I guess that means *his* family is still alive.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
New investigation?  Deets would be most beneficial.  Otherwise, I've no idea why the superintendent would have any blame.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought he quit two days ago?
 
Bslim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"I am truly grateful for your support and well wishes. My decision to retire has not been made lightly and was made after much prayer and discernment," the post read. "My wife and I love you all and this community that we both grew up in, and therefore the decision was a difficult one for us."

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't know golf well enough to get this joke right. They're called strokes, but in past tense the language is shots and shooting, right. It's his fourth stoke, he'll be shooting one over par, etc.

Well, I'd suggest he not do any more shooting, he's so far over par he'll never be competitive.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gnosis301: New investigation?  Deets would be most beneficial.  Otherwise, I've no idea why the superintendent would have any blame.


Maybe participating in some sort of coverup afterwards? I don't know. Doesn't seem like he was responsible, other than being the guy in charge. Maybe he's retiring because he was the guy in charge and the guilt he feels is overwhelming. I'd imagine it would be, even it it's completely undeserved.
 
jso2897
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pretty soon we'll have punished everybody.
Except, of course, the person/industry that handed a teenager a machine gun and let him go play with it.
After all, this IS America, where at least I know I'm free.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My duty doesn't require me to get the ball in that hole, I just am required to stand around in a goofy ass outfit and a silly hat!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The majority of Uvalde thought Trump was the right choice for President of the United States.
It's what they wanted.
It's what they still want.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Begoggle: The majority of Uvalde thought Trump was the right choice for President of the United States.
It's what they wanted.
It's what they still want.


Just stop. It does NOT mean they deserved to have their children massacred.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
F*ck you Hal. Go get struck by lightning on a golf course and end your old, miserable life.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Months later, new details are still emerging about the school district's response to the shooting.

I've seen the video.  EVERYONE that was there did absolutely NOTHING to stop it.
There are your farking details in a nutshell.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Begoggle: The majority of Uvalde thought Trump was the right choice for President of the United States.
It's what they wanted.
It's what they still want.

Just stop. It does NOT mean they deserved to have their children massacred.


Just stop. That isn't what I said.
But most of them didn't have their children massacred, so they don't give a shiat.
MAGA.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Begoggle: The majority of Uvalde thought Trump was the right choice for President of the United States.
It's what they wanted.
It's what they still want.

Just stop. It does NOT mean they deserved to have their children massacred.


It does mean that nobody important in that town is going to suffer any punishment for all this failure.  This is a conservative town.   The Mayor was up on stage at the NRA rally a week after the massacre.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What kind of retirement did Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia get?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Danger Avoid Death: Begoggle: The majority of Uvalde thought Trump was the right choice for President of the United States.
It's what they wanted.
It's what they still want.

Just stop. It does NOT mean they deserved to have their children massacred.

It does mean that nobody important in that town is going to suffer any punishment for all this failure.  This is a conservative town.   The Mayor was up on stage at the NRA rally a week after the massacre.


I don't doubt it.  While not the same thing didn't we just recently hear about everyone involved with the Flint water crisis get away with not even a slap on the wrist?
WTF is even going on anymore?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Begoggle: The majority of Uvalde thought Trump was the right choice for President of the United States.
It's what they wanted.
It's what they still want.

Just stop. It does NOT mean they deserved to have their children massacred.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: gnosis301: New investigation?  Deets would be most beneficial.  Otherwise, I've no idea why the superintendent would have any blame.

Maybe participating in some sort of coverup afterwards? I don't know. Doesn't seem like he was responsible, other than being the guy in charge. Maybe he's retiring because he was the guy in charge and the guilt he feels is overwhelming. I'd imagine it would be, even it it's completely undeserved.


Honestly I don't think he could have controlled the outcome.

The cops could have.  But they stood around holding their dicks and restraining parents while little kids got murdered.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
and then he jerked off to his favorite dog-eared copy of guns 'n' ammo
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Danger Avoid Death: gnosis301: New investigation?  Deets would be most beneficial.  Otherwise, I've no idea why the superintendent would have any blame.

Maybe participating in some sort of coverup afterwards? I don't know. Doesn't seem like he was responsible, other than being the guy in charge. Maybe he's retiring because he was the guy in charge and the guilt he feels is overwhelming. I'd imagine it would be, even it it's completely undeserved.

Honestly I don't think he could have controlled the outcome.

The cops could have.  But they stood around holding their dicks and restraining parents while little kids got murdered.


They didn't actively murder anyone, like many cops have.
 
cbuhler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't think that he's responsible for any of this other than being the superintendent. I think this is mostly pressure from a few people that are asking for anyone with any power to be removed.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You wanna spend more time on the course? There's room right next to Ivana.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: You wanna spend more time on the course? There's room right next to Ivana.

[Fark user image 425x283]


So her headstone goes at her feet? Donny, WTF?!?!
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The main fault of the school system was how they let the shooter, a disturbed youth with a horrible family life and a host of red flags, fall through the system with almost no intervention: https://www.texastribune.org/2022/07/17/uvalde-shooter-warnings-background/amp/
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ChrisDe: You wanna spend more time on the course? There's room right next to Ivana.

[Fark user image 425x283]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Danger Avoid Death: ChrisDe: You wanna spend more time on the course? There's room right next to Ivana.

[Fark user image 425x283]

So her headstone goes at her feet? Donny, WTF?!?!


It's a Trump tradition to bury former wives upside down.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.