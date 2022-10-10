 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wikipedia)   60 years ago, The Pacific Northwest got blown by Freda   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
11
    More: Vintage, Tropical cyclone, Wind, southwest Oregon, twenty-third tropical storm, Storm, extratropical cyclone, Typhoon Freda, Extratropical cyclone  
•       •       •

373 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Oct 2022 at 10:46 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
starsrift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As it happens, a similar, though much weaker storm is hiatting the same trajectory right now, at least here on VI.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hinged
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wait a minute.  Are you telling me there was global waring 60 years ago?

Is that what you're telling me?
 
Hinged
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
warming
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hinged: Wait a minute.  Are you telling me there was global waring 60 years ago?

Is that what you're telling me?


Look at it this way. It's October, nearing the end of storm season, which runs through November, and they were only up to F in the alphabet. These days we pretty much run through the entire freaking alphabet.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Columbus Day Storm?   Goes to read article.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Freda Kahlo had some big tits and her eyebrows would tickle the shiat out of your balls
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: The Columbus Day Storm?   Goes to read article.


Yep.  It's legendary in Oregon.   My husband lived through it.  His grandkids even know about it.

For me, it was the "Christmas Floods" a couple of years later.  Didn't know until years later that it impacted Oregon, too, but northern California saw some towns disappear, roads gone.   The six rivers all blew out their banks.   Places that existed for me as kid before the floods are all gone now.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christmas_flood_of_1964
 
Iczer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wee bit young to remember that one, but I do distinctly remember the Inauguration Day Storm.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I remember it. I was in 6th grade, and we had to walk through that rain to school, and it was uphill both ways....

/OK, it wasn't up hill both ways.
 
fat boy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Dewey Fidalgo: The Columbus Day Storm?   Goes to read article.

Yep.  It's legendary in Oregon.   My husband lived through it.  His grandkids even know about it.

For me, it was the "Christmas Floods" a couple of years later.  Didn't know until years later that it impacted Oregon, too, but northern California saw some towns disappear, roads gone.   The six rivers all blew out their banks.   Places that existed for me as kid before the floods are all gone now.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christmas_flood_of_1964


Was living in Jasper Or. Right on the river. Got flooded out and moved to Springfield. I really don't know if we were in Oregon for the wind storm or not. I do remember seeing trees down from it in Eugene over by the Sears on 10th and Charnalton
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.