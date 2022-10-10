 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Athletic director has a totally cool, totally reasonable reaction to athletes TPing his shrubs. Fark: he threatened them with a flame thrower   (madison365.com) divider line
26
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "...in an act ofvigilante justice"

If ever there were an oxymoron....
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 feetfrom the nozzle? Let me clutch my pearls
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...And the racist district attorney does nothing.
 
BrainyBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's all remember fondly that this is the same school district with the prom photos of kids giving the Heil salute.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever had your trees & bushes TP'ed? Flamethrower is about the only way to get rid of it.

/damn kids here throw used TP
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Ever had your trees & bushes TP'ed? Flamethrower is about the only way to get rid of it.

/damn kids here throw used TP


Human or dog stains?
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Asses of Fire", the reality show.

/ Kids these days, why I was shot with rock salt ( onion belting intensifies )
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our house was TP'd several times over the years. And despite having firearms in our house do you know what my father's response was to having our house TP'd? To take out the hose and spray it off.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What good is a flamethrower if you don't threaten to roast some teenagers?

Next you know the liberals will come after my mutated anthrax (it's for deer hunting)
 
KCinPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy took "get off my lawn" to a whole new level! Sounds like he's got some issues
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: MBooda: Ever had your trees & bushes TP'ed? Flamethrower is about the only way to get rid of it.

/damn kids here throw used TP

Human or dog stains?


Only one way to find out...

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You ever meet an emotionally stable, well-balanced and honest-about-their-sexuality P.E. teacher?

/NTTAWWT
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: What good is a flamethrower if you don't threaten to roast some teenagers?

Next you know the liberals will come after my mutated anthrax (it's for deer hunting)


You're a monster! Mutated anthrax is for duck hunting!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTFA:"I heard he'd been in the military so I wasn't sure what kind of authority he had over us," Lee said."

For that reason?

None. Literally none.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Leave people alone.
If you don't.
Why should I care if they roast you?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mock26: Our house was TP'd several times over the years. And despite having firearms in our house do you know what my father's response was to having our house TP'd? To take out the hose and spray it off.


I was on the high school swim team. TP-ing houses was a weekly ritual, and we'd target whichever of our teammates didn't join us after our swim meets for our dinners together at local eateries. Some parents were cool, some were outraged.

I even had my own house TP'd once, when I was out of town. My mom and sisters cleaned it all up and left it in my room. I got back from Catalina Island to a TP'd bedroom.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: 2 feetfrom the nozzle? Let me clutch my pearls


They say "flamethrower", but it sounds like a typical weed burner.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: 2 feetfrom the nozzle? Let me clutch my pearls


Uhhh, do you know how far flamethrowers throw flames?

Hint: they are called flame-underhand-lobbers
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
TFA: Zach Burgess, who is white, got out of the car but was not ordered to the ground, and remained standing.

Surprise surprise
 
Dodo David
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't understand. The sage Yogurt said that the kids loved the Spaceballs merchandise.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
chaoticallycontrolled.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Everyone in that situation was lucky.

Had the kids panicked and run over the two assholes blocking the car, or if anyone there was armed (with something other than the weed-scorcher), or if someone actually had called the cops, they could've been looking at some untimely funerals and hard questions.

Coach needs a cock-punch, and the neighbors need to be reminded that this isn't a farking gold rush town in the middle of the 19th century.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MBooda: /damn kids here throw used TP


That was worth a mild chuckle
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

roofmonkey: You ever meet an emotionally stable, well-balanced and honest-about-their-sexuality P.E. teacher?

/NTTAWWT


I've met five who meet that description.  Over the course of sixtyish years.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: 2 feetfrom the nozzle? Let me clutch my pearls


Sounds like a weed torch
empire-s3-production.bobvila.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"What if he caught me?" Lawyer said. "What was he going to do?"

Quick! Hire a.... ooohh.....
 
