(Pix11)   Bad: You're hit by a truck and die. Worse: It's NYC, so of course someone stole the wallet from your body and the cops can't identify you and alert your family   (pix11.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Manhattan, English-language films, ID cards, West 44th Street, personal information, Death, 8th Avenue, victim  
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey, he wasn't using it anymore. What? I was supposed to just walk by and not grab the free money?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Book that NYC vacation today!
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least he's an overpowered hero in a generic fantasy world now.
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liberals make the world go round.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ey! I'm dyin' heah!"
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: Well, at least he's an overpowered hero in a generic fantasy world now.


Nani?!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No cellphone? That's uncommon these days.

Maybe TFA explains that, but I can't be arsed to start up a VPN just to access a site that announces it doesn't live up to the law in regards of tracking cookies.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side the family won't get sad.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real question is if wallet was stolen by EMS OR NYPD.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So an actual video were a lady gets hiat by a car. A guy immediately runs over and takes her purse and hauls ass.

People farking suck.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  It's not even a crime.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dahnkster: The real question is if wallet was stolen by EMS OR NYPD.


https://www.news.com.au/world/north-america/disturbing-thief-caught-pickpocketing-dead-body/news-story/83ec41f0ac987deab6c7fceae65e6b9c

See for yourself
 
nick_papagiorgio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you dig it?! Ghouls. Where's Cyrus?
 
ozarkmatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand. It says the truck driver stayed on the scene after hitting the guy. When was the stuff stolen? The truck driver didn't stop the thieves?
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nick_papagiorgio: Can you dig it?! Ghouls. Where's Cyrus?



Here in Houston, there's a weekend garden line call-in show that uses this line.  It's hilarious.


Can You Dig It? - The Warriors (1/8) Movie CLIP (1979) HD
Youtube bTUrWYv2vtU
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ozarkmatt: I don't understand. It says the truck driver stayed on the scene after hitting the guy. When was the stuff stolen? The truck driver didn't stop the thieves?


https://www.news.com.au/world/north-america/disturbing-thief-caught-pickpocketing-dead-body/news-story/83ec41f0ac987deab6c7fceae65e6b9c
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or the cops stole it, maxed out your credit card, pocketed your cash and sold your identity.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nick_papagiorgio
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hinged: nick_papagiorgio: Can you dig it?! Ghouls. Where's Cyrus?


Here in Houston, there's a weekend garden line call-in show that uses this line.  It's hilarious.


[YouTube video: Can You Dig It? - The Warriors (1/8) Movie CLIP (1979) HD]


How's the loop? Oy.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And you people are so opposed to us getting a dictator like Hitler. At least we'd all get free arm tattoos and this kind of thing wouldn't happen.

/s
 
jsmilky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ongbok: Or the cops stole it, maxed out your credit card, pocketed your cash and sold your identity.


if u want a new identity, this is the way to do it.
 
Hinged
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

nick_papagiorgio: Hinged: nick_papagiorgio: Can you dig it?! Ghouls. Where's Cyrus?


Here in Houston, there's a weekend garden line call-in show that uses this line.  It's hilarious.


[YouTube video: Can You Dig It? - The Warriors (1/8) Movie CLIP (1979) HD]

How's the loop? Oy.



Well, it's a mix of that 'can you dig it' song, with Cyrus mixed in.

It's pretty good.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Rule number one, always leave the ID. I saw the video, crazy. That seems like a typical thing that would happen in that neighborhood, one block west and two blocks south they would have taken his pants too. Very sad.
 
