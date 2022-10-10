 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   No, the Sunshine Protection Act isn't the law of the land yet. Daylight saving time still kicks in on November 6th, even in California   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
December is going to suck with an 8.40 sunrise.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DST ends then
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just end one of them already.
 
ProfessorTomoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby here. I Farked up. Standard time starts, not daylight saving time. Mea culpa, mea culpa.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's still "Fall back" and I can deal with that one better than "Spring forward" where you lose an hour of sleep.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memecreator.orgView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProfessorTomoe: Subby here. I Farked up. Standard time starts, not daylight saving time. Mea culpa, mea culpa.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time is subjective.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IMO, permanent standard time would be better than permanent DST... but either is far superior to arbitrarily farking up everyone's sleep schedule twice/year.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
all i ever  notice is getting more awake daylight time.
i have yet to experience anything negative about it, except all the whining about one hour of time.

If in an entire year one hour of change, twice in the whole year is really throwing you off, i figure you got other higher level issue going on.
 
On-Farkin-On [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hooray 2 weeks of commuting with a bit of sunlight in the morning before being plunged into darkness for the ride in AND home...

/Standard time is the worst time.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work in the middle of the night and get up when it's dark everyday. Deal with it pansies.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who hate Daylight Savings Time like to tell kids that Santa isn't real and pee all over public toilet seats.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

On-Farkin-On: Hooray 2 weeks of commuting with a bit of sunlight in the morning before being plunged into darkness for the ride in AND home...

/Standard time is the worst time.


Ask your boss to start an hour later.  Problem solved.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the amount of people who can't cope with an hour time change twice a year, its really no surprise this country is falling apart.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standard time is better than daylight savings time.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the whole world should be on GMT.

Period. End of discus son. Close the thread.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark me! What are they waiting for? How many car crashes and heart attacks does the House need before they get off they're lazy azzes and pass a simple law that will have near universal support?
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PvtStash: If in an entire year one hour of change, twice in the whole year is really throwing you off, i figure you got other higher level issue going on.


My body seems to naturally adjust to the time change a week or two in advance. I'm also the kind of person who wakes up the same time every day of the week, without an alarm.

I'm just a weirdo like that.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been enjoying the darkness in the morning. I can't sleep in during the summer.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: the whole world should be on GMT.

Period. End of discus son. Close the thread.


THIS.

/and shut off the lights while you're at it
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farkers, this is Daylight saving Time:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Do we really want to end their happiness?
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PvtStash: all i ever  notice is getting more awake daylight time.
i have yet to experience anything negative about it, except all the whining about one hour of time.

If in an entire year one hour of change, twice in the whole year is really throwing you off, i figure you got other higher level issue going on.


I hope you have a heart attack while driving on the first day of Spring forward.

/I don't really hope that.
/I am frustrated.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: the whole world should be on GMT.

Period. End of discus son. Close the thread.


I say India-time. If we're all going to do math then let's fark it up as much as possible and go with someone on the half hour. I would have loved to have been in that meeting: fark it, let's do a half hour off everyone else.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: I've been enjoying the darkness in the morning. I can't sleep in during the summer.


I'm currently living on the western edge of the Eastern Time Zone.  So the earliest the sun ever rises is about 6:30 which is perfect for me because that's when I usually wake up - between 6:30 and 7.  I hate this time because the sun doesn't rise until almost 8AM.  Too late.

However, I was visiting Bar Harbor, Maine in late June and the sun rises way too early.  It rises at 4:49AM.  I was basically awake at 5AM every day wondering what the hell to do for a few hours.  It sucked.

Preference for standard or daylight time seems to hinge on one's personal schedule coupled with one's location within the time zone.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PvtStash: all i ever  notice is getting more awake daylight time.
i have yet to experience anything negative about it, except all the whining about one hour of time.

If in an entire year one hour of change, twice in the whole year is really throwing you off, i figure you got other higher level issue going on.


How to tell people you've been retired for a decade without saying it.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would have been nice to make this law before we have to go into Darkness Oblivion again next month.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Time is subjective.


Lunchtime doubly so.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a hobgoblin on my back. He continually says he owns all the clocks on my house and points out that he doesn't like me touching his clocks while he sinks his claws into my neck. Please, totally change this thing that causes no one any real problems, or the hobgoblin may kill me.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


meanwhile, in Arizona...
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps Captain Hook is correct. Let's just smash the clocks.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting fact.

Time zones were created to prevent trains from crashing into one another.

Back then, the train used the time it left the station and didn't adhere to the time it would be arriving and back then there were usually only few tracks back then so trains kept colliding into one another.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DST is NOT kicking in, it's already here, dumbmitter, since last March
 
Kuroshin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peg the time of day to the position of the sun locally.  At solar zenith, it's Noon.  Everywhere.  No time zones at all.  Go back to sun dials!

/would be kinda fun, actually
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vitamin_R: It's still "Fall back" and I can deal with that one better than "Spring forward" where you lose an hour of sleep.


Then  how about if we "fall back" in the spring also?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Preference for standard or daylight time seems to hinge on one's personal schedule coupled with one's location within the time zone.


This is the part people cant grasp.  The sun doesn't rise and set at the same time everywhere.  So sticking to one way to tell time all year makes zero sense.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: Peg the time of day to the position of the sun locally.  At solar zenith, it's Noon.  Everywhere.  No time zones at all.  Go back to sun dials!

/would be kinda fun, actually


/groans in software engineering
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm gonna protest daily savings time by sleeping all day that day. That'll show em'.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm officially sick of this stupid argument.

The lighting patterns vary with the seasons. We don't want youngish kids walking to school in the nighttime. Changing all the clocks in the middle of the same night is the simplest fix!

Oh, so change the school hours in winter...yes, but then you have to change the work hours for the parents...yes, but we should be a more understanding society...but what about people without kids ... etc etc.

Change the clocks, and accept that the reason it bothers you is the fear that by changing the clocks you're messing with the fundamental universal sense of time and consistency, but it's just superstition. This is the easiest and most effective fix.

Be angry at the sun.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Time is subjective.


I thought it was a flat circle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

covfefe: Be angry at the sun.


The sun has nothing to with it.

It's the Earth's rotation around the sun that's causing the issue.  It's not exact, it will never be exact.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

covfefe: I'm officially sick of this stupid argument.

The lighting patterns vary with the seasons. We don't want youngish kids walking to school in the nighttime. Changing all the clocks in the middle of the same night is the simplest fix!

Oh, so change the school hours in winter...yes, but then you have to change the work hours for the parents...yes, but we should be a more understanding society...but what about people without kids ... etc etc.

Change the clocks, and accept that the reason it bothers you is the fear that by changing the clocks you're messing with the fundamental universal sense of time and consistency, but it's just superstition. This is the easiest and most effective fix.

Be angry at the sun.


You left out "None of the kids where I live walk/ride the bus."

I hated taking my son to school in the dark.  Fortunately, the school he's in now starts at 8:10.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Legislatures banned abortion in 24 hours, but keeping the same time year around...needs a year to you know get used to it.

'
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We should abolish DST and be done with it already.  Get up earlier on your own time.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I hated taking my son to school in the dark.


When I was in middle school they were building a new wing and had us 7th graders go to school on the "swing shift"  we would come home in the dark and no one wanted to change the clocks for us.

it's a pain in the ass to change the clocks every 6 months. We should be on one time, all the time.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

covfefe: Change the clocks, and accept that the reason it bothers you is the fear that by changing the clocks you're messing with the fundamental universal sense of time and consistency, but it's just superstition. This is the easiest and most effective fix.

Be angry at the sun.


It's not like making everyone adjust their sleep and dining schedule twice per year is a natural law the universe handed down to us. The Sun doesn't adjust our clocks. Humans decided to do this; we can decide to undo it.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: Peg the time of day to the position of the sun locally.  At solar zenith, it's Noon.  Everywhere.  No time zones at all.  Go back to sun dials!

/would be kinda fun, actually


I'd rather just get pegged at noon.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

covfefe: I'm officially sick of this stupid argument.

The lighting patterns vary with the seasons. We don't want youngish kids walking to school in the nighttime. Changing all the clocks in the middle of the same night is the simplest fix!

Oh, so change the school hours in winter...yes, but then you have to change the work hours for the parents...yes, but we should be a more understanding society...but what about people without kids ... etc etc.

Change the clocks, and accept that the reason it bothers you is the fear that by changing the clocks you're messing with the fundamental universal sense of time and consistency, but it's just superstition. This is the easiest and most effective fix.

Be angry at the sun.


Actually.  Because of technology I don't understand why clocks don't work based on sunrise, every day.
That way it's slow and not a lost hour all of sudden
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Vitamin_R: It's still "Fall back" and I can deal with that one better than "Spring forward" where you lose an hour of sleep.


No, think about if you trip. Which way do you fall? It's "Fall forward" and what do you do if you see a snake? You "spring back."

Speaking of snakes, remember "red touches yellow, friendly fellow. Red touches black, stay back" Or is that "red touches yellow, kill a fellow. Red touches black, friend to Jack"? I can never remember.  It's one of the two.
 
