(UPI)   "Sir, we just saw your ass on the road. No, sir, this isn't a joke. Your ass is loose. Sir, calm down, we're just trying to hand your ass to you. Sir, profanity isn't necessary"   (upi.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you a turtle?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He just went on walk about.
 
ProfessorTomoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

offacue: Are you a turtle?


YBYSAIA
 
guestguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I never had an ass in the first place...

( ._.)
 
genner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That can't be mine it's too fat.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At least it was still in one piece, and they found his ass whole.
 
