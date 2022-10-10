 Skip to content
(Some Aussie)   Subby wrote music for this computer kit system. Please do him a favor and check out the page, even though the music isn't online at the moment   (agape.computer) divider line
ProfessorTomoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can hear an excerpt of the music subby did by going to this page:

https://dleejackson.lbjackson.com/commissions/

Scroll down to the line that starts with "Lauren Glina grants her permission" and play the excerpt linked below that line.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neat
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool idea, best of luck with the venture 👍
 
Supadope
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cool project!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Enquiries to lauren (at) agape.computer"

Sorry, Lauren.  I get all my hardware from Goatse-Comp USA®
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do you mind if I use that as the background track for my onlyfans page?
 
guestguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: "Enquiries to lauren (at) agape.computer"

Sorry, Lauren.  I get all my hardware from Goatse-Comp USA®


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

guestguy: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: "Enquiries to lauren (at) agape.computer"

Sorry, Lauren.  I get all my hardware from Goatse-Comp USA®

[i.kym-cdn.com image 390x414]


Ah, yes.  A fellow farker of culture, I see.
 
morg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nice to see someone on this site really stretching towards a hole ... goal.
 
guestguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: guestguy: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: "Enquiries to lauren (at) agape.computer"

Sorry, Lauren.  I get all my hardware from Goatse-Comp USA®

[i.kym-cdn.com image 390x414]

Ah, yes.  A fellow farker of culture, I see.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Do you mind if I use that as the background track for my onlyfans page?


I thought it was an insidious method to link to OnlyFans.
 
