(NYPost)   NY Post: hey Florida, it's been a week since that hurricane and you're still talking about it? Move on, man   (nypost.com) divider line
6
6 Comments     (+0 »)
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Average White Band - Pick Up The Pieces (1977)
Youtube 3ISLeHByD-I
 
guestguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At least it's not a slideshow...
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Am I missing something, or is subby's headline literally the opposite of the intent of this photo gallery?
 
Floki
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTFA:

"Hurricane Ian tarnished Florida with devastating 155 mph winds at its peak."

Who knew that Florida was made from a silver/copper alloy?
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


For Farkers complaining about not being able to afford a home...here ya go.
 
replacementcool
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chemlight Battery: Am I missing something, or is subby's headline literally the opposite of the intent of this photo gallery?


the headline is "hurricane ian's impact still felt one week on", which, farking duh, it was a hurricane. That's like saying "man still learning to walk 4 whole days after losing leg"
 
