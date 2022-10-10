 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern XBB has taken over Singapore in under a week, and for the first time since introduction, vaccination is not correlated with protection versus infection, severe disease, or death at the start of a wave   (coronaheadsup.com) divider line
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yikes.
 
Hanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What is this world coming to?
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've largely given up on the idea that vaccination will provide any significant protection against covid infection.  When it doesn't provide meaningful protection against severe illness or death, that's when we're in serious trouble.  This suggests we could be in serious trouble.

I mean, we're most likely already in serious trouble already with long covid and just don't know the extent of it.  Here I'm just talking about short term serious trouble like we were in 2020.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue up "Don't Fear the Reaper."
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hanky: What is this world coming to?


A showdown between the Walking Man and an old black woman in Nebraska?
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I took a ten second glance at this website and already I smell anti-vaxxer sh*t.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: I've largely given up on the idea that vaccination will provide any significant protection against covid infection.  When it doesn't provide meaningful protection against severe illness or death, that's when we're in serious trouble.  This suggests we could be in serious trouble.

I mean, we're most likely already in serious trouble already with long covid and just don't know the extent of it.  Here I'm just talking about short term serious trouble like we were in 2020.


Yeah, if vaccinations can't protect against severe illness, then we are farked

Proper farked
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: I've largely given up on the idea that vaccination will provide any significant protection against covid infection.  When it doesn't provide meaningful protection against severe illness or death, that's when we're in serious trouble.  This suggests we could be in serious trouble.

I mean, we're most likely already in serious trouble already with long covid and just don't know the extent of it.  Here I'm just talking about short term serious trouble like we were in 2020.


You're using your medical degree to come to this conclusion?

/or anecdotal evidence?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kittypie070: I took a ten second glance at this website and already I smell anti-vaxxer sh*t.


I don't get that vibe necessarily but I am getting a doom and gloom vibe.

Then again of farking course another variant is emerging to escape immunity and right after I got the BA5 booster with the second gen 5G chip.

Goddamn it so much by the time we hit Turkey Day everyone will be full of 'rona again.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when we first called COVID "Boomer Remover"?  Fun times.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hanky: What is this world coming to?


433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WayneKerr: Remember when we first called COVID "Boomer Remover"?  Fun times.


That sounds like something assholes would enjoy saying.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: RodneyToady: I've largely given up on the idea that vaccination will provide any significant protection against covid infection.  When it doesn't provide meaningful protection against severe illness or death, that's when we're in serious trouble.  This suggests we could be in serious trouble.

I mean, we're most likely already in serious trouble already with long covid and just don't know the extent of it.  Here I'm just talking about short term serious trouble like we were in 2020.

You're using your medical degree to come to this conclusion?

/or anecdotal evidence?


It's not an illogical conclusion that Rod has come to.

We had thought and even kinda been promised that vaccine would give you immunity.  That didn't work out once Omicron hit and everyone who got the first shots for the original flavor 'rona still got sick. Those shots did protect you from serious illness and long COVID to an extent.

The question is, do the shots including the updated omicron ones still protect you from serious illness and death from the latest variants?  And the follow-up is, does COVID-19 mutate to escape any protection from any of the vaccines and tactics and then cause serious illness again rather than just be another "common cold"?

Cue another Fark Pollyanna vs. Eeyore debate.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting on a plane to fly to Europe later today so I am not getting a kick out of this thread.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the TDK Type II SA90s?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: WayneKerr: Remember when we first called COVID "Boomer Remover"?  Fun times.

That sounds like something assholes would enjoy saying.


Especially since it failed to remove some of the most troublesome and powerful Boomers that are farking up everything for everyone.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Halfabee64: What about the TDK Type II SA90s?


I used to buy them by the box!
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Hanky: What is this world coming to?

[Fark user image 850x606]


/That was my favorite from the MB Masterpiece game.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DON'T CARE. STAYING HOME.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: RodneyToady: I've largely given up on the idea that vaccination will provide any significant protection against covid infection.  When it doesn't provide meaningful protection against severe illness or death, that's when we're in serious trouble.  This suggests we could be in serious trouble.

I mean, we're most likely already in serious trouble already with long covid and just don't know the extent of it.  Here I'm just talking about short term serious trouble like we were in 2020.

Yeah, if vaccinations can't protect against severe illness, then we are farked

Proper farked


Before zee Germans get here?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Hanky: What is this world coming to?

A showdown between the Walking Man and an old black woman in Nebraska?


Didn't we just have that, which is why Kamala Harris is now the Vice President and Pence is nowhere to be found?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WayneKerr: Remember when we first called COVID "Boomer Remover"?  Fun times.


As long as this next wave continues the program of "Kill more Republicans than smart people" I'm okay with it.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Kittypie070: I took a ten second glance at this website and already I smell anti-vaxxer sh*t.

I don't get that vibe necessarily but I am getting a doom and gloom vibe.

Then again of farking course another variant is emerging to escape immunity and right after I got the BA5 booster with the second gen 5G chip.

Goddamn it so much by the time we hit Turkey Day everyone will be full of 'rona again.


https://www.moh.gov.sg

Why not go straight to the source -

Per the MOH in Singapore XBB doesn't look any worse than the other omicron variants.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the virus has reached herd immunity.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder how the new booster will fare against it.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing vaccination rate in Singapore is reallllllly high. Whether this strain can outcompete other strains in less vaccinated populations would be my question.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: RodneyToady: I've largely given up on the idea that vaccination will provide any significant protection against covid infection.  When it doesn't provide meaningful protection against severe illness or death, that's when we're in serious trouble.  This suggests we could be in serious trouble.

I mean, we're most likely already in serious trouble already with long covid and just don't know the extent of it.  Here I'm just talking about short term serious trouble like we were in 2020.

You're using your medical degree to come to this conclusion?

/or anecdotal evidence?


I've heard similar opinions on the "This Week in Virology" podcast. The virus is very good at getting into respiratory cells and it's very quick to generate new virus particles. There's a time lag for the immune system to detect the infection and shut it down. The baseline level of antibodies is not enough to provide "sterilizing immunity", particularly as new variants evolve.

The current generation of COVID vaccines are grouping with the flu shots (regular updates, partial protection, sometimes ineffective) rather than the "disease eradication" ones like measles.

We need to treat vaccines as only one layer of protection, and start putting more effort into stuff like indoor air filtration and UV sterilization (in rooms, not up the butt). And wear a proper mask when you're sharing indoor air.
 
id10ts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From a real source (Salon): The new vaccines may still protect some against these variants, such as preventing hospitalization or death, but it may not be enough to stop an infection. How that will translate to rates of long COVID has yet to be seen, but already the debilitating condition has put millions out of work.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: Wonder how the new booster will fare against it.


It won't, apparently. That's the fun part!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: From a real source (Salon): The new vaccines may still protect some against these variants, such as preventing hospitalization or death, but it may not be enough to stop an infection. How that will translate to rates of long COVID has yet to be seen, but already the debilitating condition has put millions out of work.


"May" and "some" doing some heavy lifting there.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Gubbo: RodneyToady: I've largely given up on the idea that vaccination will provide any significant protection against covid infection.  When it doesn't provide meaningful protection against severe illness or death, that's when we're in serious trouble.  This suggests we could be in serious trouble.

I mean, we're most likely already in serious trouble already with long covid and just don't know the extent of it.  Here I'm just talking about short term serious trouble like we were in 2020.

You're using your medical degree to come to this conclusion?

/or anecdotal evidence?

I've heard similar opinions on the "This Week in Virology" podcast. The virus is very good at getting into respiratory cells and it's very quick to generate new virus particles. There's a time lag for the immune system to detect the infection and shut it down. The baseline level of antibodies is not enough to provide "sterilizing immunity", particularly as new variants evolve.

The current generation of COVID vaccines are grouping with the flu shots (regular updates, partial protection, sometimes ineffective) rather than the "disease eradication" ones like measles.

We need to treat vaccines as only one layer of protection, and start putting more effort into stuff like indoor air filtration and UV sterilization (in rooms, not up the butt). And wear a proper mask when you're sharing indoor air.


What we seem to need is a nasal spray vaccine so your mucous membranes generate antibodies and block/fight off the 'rona before it gets into your blood.  The problem right now is making a working vaccine of that type that you snort like twice a year.  The other bonus is that you could potentially use this to also block a lot of other respiratory viruses too.
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Hanky: What is this world coming to?

A showdown between the Walking Man and an old black woman in Nebraska?


THE DREAMS ARE REAL, LARRY.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: 433: WayneKerr: Remember when we first called COVID "Boomer Remover"?  Fun times.

That sounds like something assholes would enjoy saying.

Especially since it failed to remove some of the most troublesome and powerful Boomers that are farking up everything for everyone.


I've only heard it referred to as "Boomer Remover" in terms of the workforce.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still wondering if there is some connection between Blood Type and Infection/Severity.   Read something a little while back that seemed to imply there was, but does not seem to be much interest in this which is odd given that it seems to be a vascular disease (at least in the way it propagates throughout the body).

Not going anywhere without a fresh N95 mask though.   Went to Costco the other day and there were literally like 10 people in the ENTIRE store that had masks.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatshisname: Halfabee64: What about the TDK Type II SA90s?

I used to buy them by the box!


And if you were lucky, they came packed in a ten cassette travel case.  I've still got a few of those.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can one of our resident scienticians explain this graph to me:

coronaheadsup.comView Full Size


If I'm reading this correctly, you're seeing small upward movement in cases among partially and fully vaccinated people -- from .1 to .15 per 100k for fully vaxxed and from not quite .15 to not quite .25 for partially vaxxed.  That's within the rates seen earlier in the period, before this variant hit.

But the part I don't understand is the not-fully-vaxxed line.  That has cratered in the past month, in contrast with the stable rates for vaxxed people.  Have they had a major recent vax campaign?  Is that data laggy?  I can't grok why you'd see only the unvaxxed rate fall and the other rates rise. Even if the new XBB variant was hiatting populations equally without regard to vax status, you'd expect the three groups to be rising together.   Does not compute.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: null: 433: WayneKerr: Remember when we first called COVID "Boomer Remover"?  Fun times.

That sounds like something assholes would enjoy saying.

Especially since it failed to remove some of the most troublesome and powerful Boomers that are farking up everything for everyone.

I've only heard it referred to as "Boomer Remover" in terms of the workforce.


Too many of them are still "working" in government or seeking reemployment there.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: RodneyToady: I've largely given up on the idea that vaccination will provide any significant protection against covid infection.  When it doesn't provide meaningful protection against severe illness or death, that's when we're in serious trouble.  This suggests we could be in serious trouble.

I mean, we're most likely already in serious trouble already with long covid and just don't know the extent of it.  Here I'm just talking about short term serious trouble like we were in 2020.

Yeah, if vaccinations can't protect against severe illness, then we are farked

Proper farked


That just means we'll have to bolster our prevention efforts: practice social distancing, minimize crowding in public places, wearing masks... yeah, we farked.
 
Evil High Priest
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Halfabee64: What about the TDK Type II SA90s?


Your High Bias is showing.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Ivo Shandor: Gubbo: RodneyToady: I've largely given up on the idea that vaccination will provide any significant protection against covid infection.  When it doesn't provide meaningful protection against severe illness or death, that's when we're in serious trouble.  This suggests we could be in serious trouble.

I mean, we're most likely already in serious trouble already with long covid and just don't know the extent of it.  Here I'm just talking about short term serious trouble like we were in 2020.

You're using your medical degree to come to this conclusion?

/or anecdotal evidence?

I've heard similar opinions on the "This Week in Virology" podcast. The virus is very good at getting into respiratory cells and it's very quick to generate new virus particles. There's a time lag for the immune system to detect the infection and shut it down. The baseline level of antibodies is not enough to provide "sterilizing immunity", particularly as new variants evolve.

The current generation of COVID vaccines are grouping with the flu shots (regular updates, partial protection, sometimes ineffective) rather than the "disease eradication" ones like measles.

We need to treat vaccines as only one layer of protection, and start putting more effort into stuff like indoor air filtration and UV sterilization (in rooms, not up the butt). And wear a proper mask when you're sharing indoor air.

What we seem to need is a nasal spray vaccine so your mucous membranes generate antibodies and block/fight off the 'rona before it gets into your blood.  The problem right now is making a working vaccine of that type that you snort like twice a year.  The other bonus is that you could potentially use this to also block a lot of other respiratory viruses too.


There are a few of those in development. I'm really hoping that one of them will work as well as the COVID vaccines did against the early variants, but we can't rely on it. There are already spray vaccines vs. influenza but they aren't miracle cures.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Can one of our resident scienticians explain this graph to me:

[coronaheadsup.com image 550x349]

If I'm reading this correctly, you're seeing small upward movement in cases among partially and fully vaccinated people -- from .1 to .15 per 100k for fully vaxxed and from not quite .15 to not quite .25 for partially vaxxed.  That's within the rates seen earlier in the period, before this variant hit.

But the part I don't understand is the not-fully-vaxxed line.  That has cratered in the past month, in contrast with the stable rates for vaxxed people.  Have they had a major recent vax campaign?  Is that data laggy?  I can't grok why you'd see only the unvaxxed rate fall and the other rates rise. Even if the new XBB variant was hiatting populations equally without regard to vax status, you'd expect the three groups to be rising together.   Does not compute.


Perhaps they are running out of Un-Vaxxed?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Cue up "Don't Fear the Reaper."


Should I be concerned for the sun, the wind or the rain fearing the reaper?
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hanky: What is this world coming to?


The end.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnson: Warthog: Can one of our resident scienticians explain this graph to me:

[coronaheadsup.com image 550x349]

If I'm reading this correctly, you're seeing small upward movement in cases among partially and fully vaccinated people -- from .1 to .15 per 100k for fully vaxxed and from not quite .15 to not quite .25 for partially vaxxed.  That's within the rates seen earlier in the period, before this variant hit.

But the part I don't understand is the not-fully-vaxxed line.  That has cratered in the past month, in contrast with the stable rates for vaxxed people.  Have they had a major recent vax campaign?  Is that data laggy?  I can't grok why you'd see only the unvaxxed rate fall and the other rates rise. Even if the new XBB variant was hiatting populations equally without regard to vax status, you'd expect the three groups to be rising together.   Does not compute.

Perhaps they are running out of Un-Vaxxed?


Nope texas is still fully stocked
 
bglove25
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Halfabee64: SpectroBoy: Hanky: What is this world coming to?

[Fark user image 850x606]

[Fark user image 481x373]

/That was my favorite from the MB Masterpiece game.


I love that painting for the exact same reason.
 
