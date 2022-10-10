 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: What it's like to watch Louis C.K. perform on the 5th anniversary of the #MeToo movement   (slate.com) divider line
18
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How is this guy getting arena gigs?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: How is this guy getting arena gigs?


Ask Dave Chappelle.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I liked his tv work. It's a shame he turned out to be such a creeper
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
#NotAllScumbags
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I never liked this guy's work. I'm not surprised he's a total creeper.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I liked his tv work. It's a shame he turned out to be such a creeper


all he wanted was for someone to watch him jerk off. where is the harm in that? give the guy a break
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Louis CK sucks.  Here's a much funnier comedian doing a much funnier bit about how much Louis CK sucks.

How Louis C.K. Tried to Fire Pete Davidson off of SNL
Youtube Om9is7Lhb-k
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: pastramithemosterotic: I liked his tv work. It's a shame he turned out to be such a creeper

all he wanted was for someone to watch him jerk off. where is the harm in that? give the guy a break


Then pay a hooker. Don't lock women in your office against their will
 
cefm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You don't. That's what it's like. You don't watch that faking douche bag ever.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Interesting ad placement:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I always liked his excuse apology.
"GEEZ! I THOUGHT THEY LIKED IT! THEY DIDN'T LEAVE!"
 
trega99 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Louis CK sucks.  Here's a much funnier comedian doing a much funnier bit about how much Louis CK sucks.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Om9is7Lhb-k]


hot take; Davidson is rarely funny.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If there was any justice in the world, the C.K. would stand for Chemical Kastration.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I loved that one episode of Louie where he was unable to navigate a mundane interaction with another human being.  Over and over again.
 
Abox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He's also selfish
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The first time I saw Louis CK I was at a bar and the TV was on some talk show and it being a bar, you could only read the subtitles.  So I red the subtitles and said to my wife, hey this guy looks kinda funny, let's watch if he's on TV again.


So we did, and I don't even know how it's possible but hearing him actually tell the jokes was a weird, unfunny letdown.


Oh, and he's also a farking creep too so we didn't miss anything by never watching him again.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Here's a much funnier comedian


No.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pastramithemosterotic: some_beer_drinker: pastramithemosterotic: I liked his tv work. It's a shame he turned out to be such a creeper

all he wanted was for someone to watch him jerk off. where is the harm in that? give the guy a break

Then pay a hooker. Don't lock women in your office against their will


Just open up a reddit account and learn how to post videos of yourself.  Granted, you will probably attract more of a following if you are not a fat middle aged dude, but hey at least someone will see it.  The bar for male nudes on reddit is pretty low.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

