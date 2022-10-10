 Skip to content
(CNBC)   22% of millennials are going into debt from dating: Wait 'til they hit divorcing   (cnbc.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Showing you're a fit mate is expensive, be it biological displays like feathers on a peacock, or conspicuous consumption to show economic viability, like ordering extra sauce for your shared order of wings at KFC.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: like ordering extra sauce for your shared order of wings at KFC.


I feel it's going to be hard to keep from laughing when attenborough gets to that part....
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cheaper to keep her
Youtube 3mFI8ih1D98
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you're getting sex on the reg you'll do a lot to keep it going
 
phedex
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Counter point;  if you spend your 20's and 30's scrimping and saving and not doing jack shiat, you end up with a lot more money, & no one to do anything with.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Last time I uttered the word "dating" near a millennial, you would have thought I shot their dog.  WTF is the sensitivity to using the word dating to describe what is clearly a date?
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

phedex: Counter point;  if you spend your 20's and 30's scrimping and saving and not doing jack shiat, you end up with a lot more money, & no one to do anything with.


More accurate words have never been said.
 
Hinged
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you're a smart guy, you figure this out.

Stick to one at a time.  Otherwise, you're just juggling grenades.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why are divorces so expensive?


/not bitter at all
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: Last time I uttered the word "dating" near a millennial, you would have thought I shot their dog.  WTF is the sensitivity to using the word dating to describe what is clearly a date?


The lack of details in your story make it difficult to guess why you were so very wrong with your assumptions about someone else's activities, and what they choose to call them.
 
12349876
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The older millenials are probably dating because they ALREADY have a divorce.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: yohohogreengiant: like ordering extra sauce for your shared order of wings at KFC.

I feel it's going to be hard to keep from laughing when attenborough gets to that part....


"Sadly: there can be but one outcome."
-Attenborough
 
zbtop
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: Last time I uttered the word "dating" near a millennial, you would have thought I shot their dog.  WTF is the sensitivity to using the word dating to describe what is clearly a date?


Are we referring to a "Millenial", as in, a generational cohort now hitting their 40s, or "millenial" as in "generic phrase for college-aged kids"?

Because as a member of the former group, I don't believe I have ever heard anyone have a problem with the phrase "dating", so don't know what the problem would be.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Funny headline.

But yeah, getting laid is expensive for most guys.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I clicked through to read the LendingTree survey the article is referring to. From that:

"Generally, many daters prefer to spend less than three figures on a night out with a new match. When asked what they'd spend on a first date, daters said they'd spend an average of $91 at most. However, men might feel the pressure to impress more than women. While dating women would spend an average of $81 at most, dating men would spend an average of $104 at most. "

What the fark are these people doing on a first date?  I assume full meals at a restaurant.  Going to a sit-down dinner with a first date seems like an incredibly bad use of money and time, doubly so if you are meeting them via an app like Bumble/Hinge.  For a few years there I went on semi-regular first and second dates through an app.  99% of them were 'meh', but thankfully many were just coffee, and a few were just a couple beers, so the cost was like $10 up to $30 at worst.  The dynamic isn't really any different than a sit-down meal -- just the two of you sitting there talking and you control the schedule instead of the waitstaff/kitchen.

If you're going to be spending that kind of money on the process of dating in terms of meeting new people (instead of 'dating' as in maintaining an existing relationship), I'd put it towards the actual act of meeting new people in ways other than an app (clubs, structured social activities, whatever).  If you have a good connection with someone somehow before you actually go out on a date then the actual activity itself doesn't matter a ton and you can have a good time doing pretty much anything including low/no cost things.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The flip side to this is that finding a date is as simple as swiping right, having a good texting game, and sending a few unsolicited dick pics. Back in my day, we'd have to go to church or hang out at bars to find that special someone.

On a totally different topic, this lexical construction is just so unwieldy: "respondents who identify as men". Maybe we can shorten that to "wiam" and "wiaw", thus making the sentence a little easier to read. "Wiam respondents..." and "Wiaw respondents..." can convey the same information without 20 extra filler letters.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

nemisonic: Somaticasual: yohohogreengiant: like ordering extra sauce for your shared order of wings at KFC.

I feel it's going to be hard to keep from laughing when attenborough gets to that part....

"Sadly: there can be but one outcome."
-Attenborough


This could've also been narrated by Werner Herzog.

/if he's doing the narration for your date, it was an existential disaster
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dating or "dating?" Big difference between "a night out with a prospective partner" and "bottle service for the escort you met at the VIP room."

Also, who's taking a ride-share on a date?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I dated well into my thirties and loved every minute of it.  I don't think a dime was wasted. But I always kept my contractual/fixed expenses really low so I didn't get a mountain of debt.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: nemisonic: Somaticasual: yohohogreengiant: like ordering extra sauce for your shared order of wings at KFC.

I feel it's going to be hard to keep from laughing when attenborough gets to that part....

"Sadly: there can be but one outcome."
-Attenborough

This could've also been narrated by Werner Herzog.

/if he's doing the narration for your date, it was an existential disaster


Yeah, but it'd make you think.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When I got divorced six years ago we were both broke millennials right out of grad school, so it was actually quite cheap

If you're gonna get divorced make sure you have no assets to speak of
 
Bread314
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I once saw a baptist man spend $10k on a date just to get laid.  He called it a "wedding".
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: nemisonic: Somaticasual: yohohogreengiant: like ordering extra sauce for your shared order of wings at KFC.

I feel it's going to be hard to keep from laughing when attenborough gets to that part....

"Sadly: there can be but one outcome."
-Attenborough

This could've also been narrated by Werner Herzog.

/if he's doing the narration for your date, it was an existential disaster


I'd prefer Chubbyemu's narration.

"A Millennial went on a date. Here's what happened to his wallet, credit rating, brain, heart, and genitals."
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"It's not just the new clothes, roses, ride-share, fancy dinner, concerts or the after-show coffee - it's all of it."

I was going to go all "in my day..." but rideshare makes sense if you're going out drinking.  Concerts..well..thanks Ticketmaster.

/So glad I don't date
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I should probably start dating again so I don't end up a crazed hermit with a bunch of cats.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's because they're little commercial tools. You expected something else, from being raised here?

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Waiting to hear the "why don't they just like [x] like I did" boomer calculus for this.

Imagining the next Tucker Carlson:

"Yet another problem causes by the left"s woke, gay, drag queen story hour antifa agenda. America needs a return to traditional values of the founding fathers or Abraham, who they palled around with. Back when America was great, my grandfather came over to Rhode island on a mayflower moving truck to found a tax shelter corporation, met my grandmother, roofied her and drug her back to the man cave to make me. Just like God intended. Nowadays you can't even buy roofies because all of our best and brightest Sacklerville Sackinses are too afraid to sell traditional pipe weed for fear of a woke mob burning down their busi*aneurism*
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: Last time I uttered the word "dating" near a millennial, you would have thought I shot their dog.  WTF is the sensitivity to using the word dating to describe what is clearly a date?


'Dating' is a loaded word. I went out with a woman who insisted on 'dating' me, but she was an anthropologist, and kept on holding up Neanderthal and Cro-Magnon skulls next to my head for comparisons.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

groppet: I should probably start dating again so I don't end up a crazed hermit with a bunch of cats.


Surrender to the darkness. You'd be surprised how quickly they show up at your door.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's a CNBC article on Millennials, so now I doubt the existence of dating.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ComaToast: pissnmoan: Last time I uttered the word "dating" near a millennial, you would have thought I shot their dog.  WTF is the sensitivity to using the word dating to describe what is clearly a date?

'Dating' is a loaded word. I went out with a woman who insisted on 'dating' me, but she was an anthropologist, and kept on holding up Neanderthal and Cro-Magnon skulls next to my head for comparisons.


Kept referring to you as "quite a specimen" to her friends. When she'd forget your name, she'd refer to you by your hometown - "that Piltdown man" - and would get excited when you'd go out - travelling exhibits are fantastic for both reputation and resume.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ComaToast: pissnmoan: Last time I uttered the word "dating" near a millennial, you would have thought I shot their dog.  WTF is the sensitivity to using the word dating to describe what is clearly a date?

'Dating' is a loaded word. I went out with a woman who insisted on 'dating' me, but she was an anthropologist, and kept on holding up Neanderthal and Cro-Magnon skulls next to my head for comparisons.


As long as her phrenological obsession ends with the fossil record you're probably okay.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I didn't realize how good I had it in college, dating-wise. I didn't hook up as much as I could have, but it was so much easier to meet someone. And dates are cheap when its two poor students dating one another.
 
anfrind
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Zik-Zak: nemisonic: Somaticasual: yohohogreengiant: like ordering extra sauce for your shared order of wings at KFC.

I feel it's going to be hard to keep from laughing when attenborough gets to that part....

"Sadly: there can be but one outcome."
-Attenborough

This could've also been narrated by Werner Herzog.

/if he's doing the narration for your date, it was an existential disaster

I'd prefer Chubbyemu's narration.

"A Millennial went on a date. Here's what happened to his wallet, credit rating, brain, heart, and genitals."


Fark user imageView Full Size

"JD" is a 30-year-old man, presenting to the wedding altar, confused.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Monocultured: ComaToast: pissnmoan: Last time I uttered the word "dating" near a millennial, you would have thought I shot their dog.  WTF is the sensitivity to using the word dating to describe what is clearly a date?

'Dating' is a loaded word. I went out with a woman who insisted on 'dating' me, but she was an anthropologist, and kept on holding up Neanderthal and Cro-Magnon skulls next to my head for comparisons.

As long as her phrenological obsession ends with the fossil record you're probably okay.


She could be a reiki retrophenologist, you don't know.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: ComaToast: pissnmoan: Last time I uttered the word "dating" near a millennial, you would have thought I shot their dog.  WTF is the sensitivity to using the word dating to describe what is clearly a date?

'Dating' is a loaded word. I went out with a woman who insisted on 'dating' me, but she was an anthropologist, and kept on holding up Neanderthal and Cro-Magnon skulls next to my head for comparisons.

Kept referring to you as "quite a specimen" to her friends. When she'd forget your name, she'd refer to you by your hometown - "that Piltdown man" - and would get excited when you'd go out - travelling exhibits are fantastic for both reputation and resume.


Oh, great. An anthropologist apologist.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
*retrophrenologist
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BeerGraduate: FormlessOne: ComaToast: pissnmoan: Last time I uttered the word "dating" near a millennial, you would have thought I shot their dog.  WTF is the sensitivity to using the word dating to describe what is clearly a date?

'Dating' is a loaded word. I went out with a woman who insisted on 'dating' me, but she was an anthropologist, and kept on holding up Neanderthal and Cro-Magnon skulls next to my head for comparisons.

Kept referring to you as "quite a specimen" to her friends. When she'd forget your name, she'd refer to you by your hometown - "that Piltdown man" - and would get excited when you'd go out - travelling exhibits are fantastic for both reputation and resume.

Oh, great. An anthropologist apologist.


It's good, all.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ComaToast: pissnmoan: Last time I uttered the word "dating" near a millennial, you would have thought I shot their dog.  WTF is the sensitivity to using the word dating to describe what is clearly a date?

'Dating' is a loaded word. I went out with a woman who insisted on 'dating' me, but she was an anthropologist, and kept on holding up Neanderthal and Cro-Magnon skulls next to my head for comparisons.


Ah, you got skull-farked.
 
Bondith
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
$91 on a date?  Have you tried just giving up?
 
