 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Russia strikes military railroad stations, military hospitals, military playgrounds, military theaters, military apartment blocks, military power stations, military shopping centers, and military holocaust memorials in Ukraine   (bbc.com) divider line
68
    More: Sick, Cities in Ukraine, Ukraine, distant thumps, Russia's full-scale invasion, The Suburbs, Time, Taras Shevchenko, Administrative divisions of Ukraine  
•       •       •

1033 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Oct 2022 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



68 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Remind me how he is going to claim these aren't war crimes back home? I mean, besides lying about them even happening.

Way to go, Pooty-Poot. Not only have you been the best NATO Membership Drive Booster, you've pretty much sealed the deal on endless waves of support to Ukraine, beyond just munitions and humanitarian aid. And pretty much sealed the deal on generations of pure and unadulterated hate for the Russians in Ukraine. There are kids growing up in Russia right now who are going to watch their grandkids getting kakked by Ukrainians, thanks to all this.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But NATO made him nervous.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tankies and Nazis really don't care.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cokezeroinacan: Tankies and Nazis really don't care.


Missiles, artillery systems, overwatch theater data, coordination, and safe havens this side of the NATO border shall make them care, whether they wish to be made to care or not

/well, I suppose technically you can't care if you're dead - hmm
 
COVID19
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's long been time to kick Russia out of every international organization (except maybe the UN, but even there, no seats on committees). No olympic involvement, no passenger air flight connectivity, no banking connectivity, no GPS from US satellites nothing. The entire world should just operate as though Russia does not exist. No seat at the table for anything. Isolate them. No imports, no exports. Yes, Europe will have to get their gas from elsewhere, but the US and Canada can help with that... and Europe has had decades to realize that buying stuff from a bully only funds the bully.

As for Ukraine, now is the time for the UN to step up and put in peacekeepers to fight the Russians and for western nations to redouble the monetary and equipment support for Ukrainian troops. If the UN won't defend a state, wtf? and if Russia attacks UN troops, it'll only reinforce the truth. Sometime ya gotta fight the bully.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians aren't hitting military targets. They're hitting civilian and economic infrastructure in order to cause as much damage as possible.
Kinda makes me think the Russians are close to a full on retreat out of Ukraine. If they can't keep that stuff, they'll destroy it rather than let the Ukrainians rebuild.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Remind me how he is going to claim these aren't war crimes back home? I mean, besides lying about them even happening.

Way to go, Pooty-Poot. Not only have you been the best NATO Membership Drive Booster, you've pretty much sealed the deal on endless waves of support to Ukraine, beyond just munitions and humanitarian aid. And pretty much sealed the deal on generations of pure and unadulterated hate for the Russians in Ukraine. There are kids growing up in Russia right now who are going to watch their grandkids getting kakked by Ukrainians, thanks to all this.


These are Russians. They believe this is how war is washed.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: The Russians aren't hitting military targets. They're hitting civilian and economic infrastructure in order to cause as much damage as possible.
Kinda makes me think the Russians are close to a full on retreat out of Ukraine. If they can't keep that stuff, they'll destroy it rather than let the Ukrainians rebuild.


I'm starting to think that maybe Russia doesn't have the moral high ground in this conflict.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not saying, aimlessly targeting civilians is a move of desperation but. Aimlessly targeting civilians is a move of desperation
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor old pooty-poot can be sensitive when he wants to be
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin: "The attack on a militarily important bridge was state-sponsored terrorism"

*proceeds to attack civilian targets in response*

American right: "Mmmmmmmfffffhhh ... slurp slurp mmmmmmfffhhh"
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we completely sure that the attacks on civilian targets are deliberate?

Given orc competence so far this all might have been intended as a tactical strike against Ukrainian forces attacking Kherson
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this conflict has done anything it's proven the complete and utter failure of MAD.  It's only a deterrent to conflict I'd both sides are willing to fire a nuke at an aggressor.  Once you have a reasonable side that will avoid a nuclear holocaust at all costs and one where it's not entirely implausible they will fire one if the international community steps in, then they can leverage that threat to do exactly what Russia is doing right now without having their asses handed to them by the rest of the world.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainians singing while sheltering in the Kyiv metro.

People singing as they seek shelter from Russian missiles in a metro station in Kyiv (Київ, Киев)
Youtube kSO4Z7TUvgI
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering Russia's logistics and soldier scraping and their penchant for attacking non-military targets in the capital of Ukraine... it may be time for Ukraine to start hitting legitimate military targets in Russia. Perhaps Moscow, itself.

The way I see it, Russia is now putting up everything they can and still failing horribly. It's become apparent that there is no huge Russian 'army' waiting in the wings for a 'legitimate war' to start after some excuse to fight with more than their 'special operation' forces.

I don't think Ukraine needs to concentrate its 'defenses' any longer because Russia ain't playin' by their own rules anymore, even.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, he's sparing the military daycare and military kindergartens?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: Putin: "The attack on a militarily important bridge was state-sponsored terrorism"

*proceeds to attack civilian targets in response*

American right: "Mmmmmmmfffffhhh ... slurp slurp mmmmmmfffhhh"


In other words, don't give Pat Buchanan any ideas!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foxy_canuck: If this conflict has done anything it's proven the complete and utter failure of MAD.  It's only a deterrent to conflict I'd both sides are willing to fire a nuke at an aggressor.  Once you have a reasonable side that will avoid a nuclear holocaust at all costs and one where it's not entirely implausible they will fire one if the international community steps in, then they can leverage that threat to do exactly what Russia is doing right now without having their asses handed to them by the rest of the world.


What?  Has anyone used a nuke?  No?  Then how has MAD failed?
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainians defiantly dancing in the streets in Lviv after it was targeted by missile strikes.

https://twitter.com/mjluxmoore/status/1579194001546018816

"Ukrainian songs were interspersed tonight with chants of "Death to Enemies!" and "Putin is a Dick!""
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Fugitive remake is getting grim....
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now we wait for victory from General Strike
 
kab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hasn't Russia been doing this the entire time?

This is going to continue until Ukraine is more or less an unlivable region.  Putin will never accept this endeavor as a loss, and the rest of the world simply isn't invested enough in taking Russia on directly (because nookz and all that), nor are they really willing to make Russia the economic exile that it should be.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: Considering Russia's logistics and soldier scraping and their penchant for attacking non-military targets in the capital of Ukraine... it may be time for Ukraine to start hitting legitimate military targets in Russia. Perhaps Moscow, itself.


They don't have anything that can reach that far.  The ballistic missile that they do have only has about a 120mi range.  They do (or did) have some long range bombers but I doubt they have the balls to actually send them over a Russian city.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: foxy_canuck: If this conflict has done anything it's proven the complete and utter failure of MAD.  It's only a deterrent to conflict I'd both sides are willing to fire a nuke at an aggressor.  Once you have a reasonable side that will avoid a nuclear holocaust at all costs and one where it's not entirely implausible they will fire one if the international community steps in, then they can leverage that threat to do exactly what Russia is doing right now without having their asses handed to them by the rest of the world.

What?  Has anyone used a nuke?  No?  Then how has MAD failed?


If anything, this seems to prove the necessity of MAD. If Ukraine kept its nukes and was able to fix the delivery system so it no longer needed orders from Moscow to work,then Russia would never have invaded. Case in point, we didn't invade North Korea after they shelled the disputed island in 2010.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: foxy_canuck: If this conflict has done anything it's proven the complete and utter failure of MAD.  It's only a deterrent to conflict I'd both sides are willing to fire a nuke at an aggressor.  Once you have a reasonable side that will avoid a nuclear holocaust at all costs and one where it's not entirely implausible they will fire one if the international community steps in, then they can leverage that threat to do exactly what Russia is doing right now without having their asses handed to them by the rest of the world.

What?  Has anyone used a nuke?  No?  Then how has MAD failed?


Mothers against drugs?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's true what they say, war is hell.
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could well be the stupidest war in history, which - ironically - was the Crimean War.
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: foxy_canuck: If this conflict has done anything it's proven the complete and utter failure of MAD.  It's only a deterrent to conflict I'd both sides are willing to fire a nuke at an aggressor.  Once you have a reasonable side that will avoid a nuclear holocaust at all costs and one where it's not entirely implausible they will fire one if the international community steps in, then they can leverage that threat to do exactly what Russia is doing right now without having their asses handed to them by the rest of the world.

What?  Has anyone used a nuke?  No?  Then how has MAD failed?


Because it means that the international communities won't step in directly in this conflict.  It could have been ended in a very short period if the NATO countries that promised to protect Ukraine could do so without the threat of a nuclear attack.  MAD has gone from preventing international conflicts under the threat of a global nuclear war to facilitating Russia invading Ukraine without direct interference from anyone else.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cormee: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: foxy_canuck: If this conflict has done anything it's proven the complete and utter failure of MAD.  It's only a deterrent to conflict I'd both sides are willing to fire a nuke at an aggressor.  Once you have a reasonable side that will avoid a nuclear holocaust at all costs and one where it's not entirely implausible they will fire one if the international community steps in, then they can leverage that threat to do exactly what Russia is doing right now without having their asses handed to them by the rest of the world.

What?  Has anyone used a nuke?  No?  Then how has MAD failed?

Mothers against drugs?


Mutually assured destruction.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Are we completely sure that the attacks on civilian targets are deliberate?

Given orc competence so far this all might have been intended as a tactical strike against Ukrainian forces attacking Kherson


Attacks on civilians are the only thing the Russian army has shown itself to be even halfway competent at.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

foxy_canuck: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: foxy_canuck: If this conflict has done anything it's proven the complete and utter failure of MAD.  It's only a deterrent to conflict I'd both sides are willing to fire a nuke at an aggressor.  Once you have a reasonable side that will avoid a nuclear holocaust at all costs and one where it's not entirely implausible they will fire one if the international community steps in, then they can leverage that threat to do exactly what Russia is doing right now without having their asses handed to them by the rest of the world.

What?  Has anyone used a nuke?  No?  Then how has MAD failed?

Because it means that the international communities won't step in directly in this conflict.  It could have been ended in a very short period if the NATO countries that promised to protect Ukraine could do so without the threat of a nuclear attack.  MAD has gone from preventing international conflicts under the threat of a global nuclear war to facilitating Russia invading Ukraine without direct interference from anyone else.


That has nothing to do with MAD.  That has to do with escalation.  The adults in the room want to cool this down not heat it up worse.
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: foxy_canuck: If this conflict has done anything it's proven the complete and utter failure of MAD.  It's only a deterrent to conflict I'd both sides are willing to fire a nuke at an aggressor.  Once you have a reasonable side that will avoid a nuclear holocaust at all costs and one where it's not entirely implausible they will fire one if the international community steps in, then they can leverage that threat to do exactly what Russia is doing right now without having their asses handed to them by the rest of the world.

What?  Has anyone used a nuke?  No?  Then how has MAD failed?

If anything, this seems to prove the necessity of MAD. If Ukraine kept its nukes and was able to fix the delivery system so it no longer needed orders from Moscow to work,then Russia would never have invaded. Case in point, we didn't invade North Korea after they shelled the disputed island in 2010.


Except that Ukraine likely wouldn't have used nukes because they know Russia would fire them back and Russia still could have easily invaded, and since all of the sane leaders can't justify ending civilization in response Russia can dangle the nucleation threat.

Your NK example proves my point...  Insane leaders use the threat of destruction to prevent meaningful intervention when they violate other countries' sovereignty.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He knows he lost.  Now it's just spite and revenge for his humiliation.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think it's time Ukraine is given long range missiles and artillery.

Time to bring the war to the Russian population.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: foxy_canuck: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: foxy_canuck: If this conflict has done anything it's proven the complete and utter failure of MAD.  It's only a deterrent to conflict I'd both sides are willing to fire a nuke at an aggressor.  Once you have a reasonable side that will avoid a nuclear holocaust at all costs and one where it's not entirely implausible they will fire one if the international community steps in, then they can leverage that threat to do exactly what Russia is doing right now without having their asses handed to them by the rest of the world.

What?  Has anyone used a nuke?  No?  Then how has MAD failed?

Because it means that the international communities won't step in directly in this conflict.  It could have been ended in a very short period if the NATO countries that promised to protect Ukraine could do so without the threat of a nuclear attack.  MAD has gone from preventing international conflicts under the threat of a global nuclear war to facilitating Russia invading Ukraine without direct interference from anyone else.

That has nothing to do with MAD.  That has to do with escalation.  The adults in the room want to cool this down not heat it up worse.


How's that cooling down working for Ukraine?
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: foxy_canuck: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: foxy_canuck: If this conflict has done anything it's proven the complete and utter failure of MAD.  It's only a deterrent to conflict I'd both sides are willing to fire a nuke at an aggressor.  Once you have a reasonable side that will avoid a nuclear holocaust at all costs and one where it's not entirely implausible they will fire one if the international community steps in, then they can leverage that threat to do exactly what Russia is doing right now without having their asses handed to them by the rest of the world.

What?  Has anyone used a nuke?  No?  Then how has MAD failed?

Because it means that the international communities won't step in directly in this conflict.  It could have been ended in a very short period if the NATO countries that promised to protect Ukraine could do so without the threat of a nuclear attack.  MAD has gone from preventing international conflicts under the threat of a global nuclear war to facilitating Russia invading Ukraine without direct interference from anyone else.

That has nothing to do with MAD.  That has to do with escalation.  The adults in the room want to cool this down not heat it up worse.


BS.  It is absolute cleared there is no deescalation that's going to happen shy of Russia fully getting their asses kicked out of Ukraine.  The quicker that could have happened the less destruction Ukraine would have faced.  This looks a hell of a lot more like pre WWII appeasement with the added nuclear sword of damaclese than it does like reasonable and measured responses.  When it was obvious to the whole world what was going to happen Peace keepers or a NATO army should have been sent to guard Ukraine's borders.  Fear of nuclear reprisal in part prevented that.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Firing missiles at civilian targets a) has no military value b) increases ukranian resolve c) erodes what little international support Russia has.

But indiscriminate attacks on civilians plays well on domestic TV, and without domestic support Putin would be swan laked, so here we are.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I think it's time Ukraine is given long range missiles and artillery.

Time to bring the war to the Russian population.


I've been wondering why they haven't "invaded" Russia yet.

a smartly placed missile in the middle of Moscow would do the trick.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

stuffy: Not saying, aimlessly targeting civilians is a move of desperation but. Aimlessly targeting civilians is a move of desperation


Exactly. You didn't say the "but" when you said it, so you didn't say what you said you wouldn't say.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When you're a Russian with ordinance everything looks like a military Target
 
fat boy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We need Modern day Doolittle Raiders
 
Decorus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Considering Russia's logistics and soldier scraping and their penchant for attacking non-military targets in the capital of Ukraine... it may be time for Ukraine to start hitting legitimate military targets in Russia. Perhaps Moscow, itself.

The way I see it, Russia is now putting up everything they can and still failing horribly. It's become apparent that there is no huge Russian 'army' waiting in the wings for a 'legitimate war' to start after some excuse to fight with more than their 'special operation' forces.

I don't think Ukraine needs to concentrate its 'defenses' any longer because Russia ain't playin' by their own rules anymore, even.


We haven't given the Ukrainians weapons that reach that far yet. Which we should have threatened to do when Putin announced his annexation plan.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Weaver95: The Russians aren't hitting military targets. They're hitting civilian and economic infrastructure in order to cause as much damage as possible.
Kinda makes me think the Russians are close to a full on retreat out of Ukraine. If they can't keep that stuff, they'll destroy it rather than let the Ukrainians rebuild.


They did the same when they retreated from Hitler in WW2. burned it all down rather than give it to Nazis.  Then after they took it back they sent the remaining Ukrainians to Siberia.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: foxy_canuck: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: foxy_canuck: If this conflict has done anything it's proven the complete and utter failure of MAD.  It's only a deterrent to conflict I'd both sides are willing to fire a nuke at an aggressor.  Once you have a reasonable side that will avoid a nuclear holocaust at all costs and one where it's not entirely implausible they will fire one if the international community steps in, then they can leverage that threat to do exactly what Russia is doing right now without having their asses handed to them by the rest of the world.

What?  Has anyone used a nuke?  No?  Then how has MAD failed?

Because it means that the international communities won't step in directly in this conflict.  It could have been ended in a very short period if the NATO countries that promised to protect Ukraine could do so without the threat of a nuclear attack.  MAD has gone from preventing international conflicts under the threat of a global nuclear war to facilitating Russia invading Ukraine without direct interference from anyone else.

That has nothing to do with MAD.  That has to do with escalation.  The adults in the room want to cool this down not heat it up worse.


And a big reason they don't want it to heat up
Is because of MAD
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One effect that this incursion will have will be to guarantee that every nation state try it's best to become a nuclear power.

Look what disarmament gets you.
 
flucto
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

foxy_canuck: DarkSoulNoHope: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: foxy_canuck: If this conflict has done anything it's proven the complete and utter failure of MAD.  It's only a deterrent to conflict I'd both sides are willing to fire a nuke at an aggressor.  Once you have a reasonable side that will avoid a nuclear holocaust at all costs and one where it's not entirely implausible they will fire one if the international community steps in, then they can leverage that threat to do exactly what Russia is doing right now without having their asses handed to them by the rest of the world.

What?  Has anyone used a nuke?  No?  Then how has MAD failed?

If anything, this seems to prove the necessity of MAD. If Ukraine kept its nukes and was able to fix the delivery system so it no longer needed orders from Moscow to work,then Russia would never have invaded. Case in point, we didn't invade North Korea after they shelled the disputed island in 2010.

Except that Ukraine likely wouldn't have used nukes because they know Russia would fire them back and Russia still could have easily invaded, and since all of the sane leaders can't justify ending civilization in response Russia can dangle the nucleation threat.

Your NK example proves my point...  Insane leaders use the threat of destruction to prevent meaningful intervention when they violate other countries' sovereignty.


Ukraine doesn't have nukes. That too could deter them from using them.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Serious Question: What do you think is the best solution to end this crappy war already?
 
anuran
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: foxy_canuck: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: foxy_canuck: If this conflict has done anything it's proven the complete and utter failure of MAD.  It's only a deterrent to conflict I'd both sides are willing to fire a nuke at an aggressor.  Once you have a reasonable side that will avoid a nuclear holocaust at all costs and one where it's not entirely implausible they will fire one if the international community steps in, then they can leverage that threat to do exactly what Russia is doing right now without having their asses handed to them by the rest of the world.

What?  Has anyone used a nuke?  No?  Then how has MAD failed?

Because it means that the international communities won't step in directly in this conflict.  It could have been ended in a very short period if the NATO countries that promised to protect Ukraine could do so without the threat of a nuclear attack.  MAD has gone from preventing international conflicts under the threat of a global nuclear war to facilitating Russia invading Ukraine without direct interference from anyone else.

That has nothing to do with MAD.  That has to do with escalation.  The adults in the room want to cool this down not heat it up worse.


Cool it down with an immediate cease fire and recognition of current borders, Ukrainian neutrality, stopping the provocative growth of NATO, and ensuring full supply for Crimea, maybe?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

natazha: So, he's sparing the military daycare and military kindergartens?


Next salvo, perhaps.
 
Displayed 50 of 68 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.