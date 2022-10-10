 Skip to content
(History Channel)   Happy Columbus Day to all you colonizers who celebrate and Happy Indigenous Peoples' Day to everyone else. Here's The Oatmeal's list of Columbus' crimes against humanity   (history.com) divider line
75
75 Comments     (+0 »)
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a fake holiday concocted by the mattress industry to boost sales.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just be sure to avoid the commemorative blankets
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Didnt find the fountain of youth.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hooray, aliens!   They're here to share our planet!   Awesome!

/said no life forms in this universe, ever.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's The Oatmeal's list of Columbus' crimes against humanity

The Oatmeal is now the History Channel?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already disliked this stupid "holiday," but today Mrs. F had difficulty with a fairly important medical test, technically failed it for bullshiat reasons, and the doctor wasn't in the office to override the results or provide an alternative, because she took today off. Fark Columbus, and fark Columbus Day.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patrick767: Here's The Oatmeal's list of Columbus' crimes against humanity

The Oatmeal is now the History Channel?


The Oatmeal has fewer ALIENS, except on Columbus Day.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patrick767: Here's The Oatmeal's list of Columbus' crimes against humanity

The Oatmeal is now the History Channel?


Yeah, I was kinda looking forward to The Oatmeal, not the center-right silliness that is the History Channel. I'm surprised that Columbus Day wasn't listed on that site to commemorate the day when aliens showed Christopher Columbus how to use tanks to crush the natives in preparation for Hitler's rise to power...
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: I already disliked this stupid "holiday," but today Mrs. F had difficulty with a fairly important medical test, technically failed it for bullshiat reasons, and the doctor wasn't in the office to override the results or provide an alternative, because she took today off. Fark Columbus, and fark Columbus Day.


Oh, and fark the doctor's office for not having a substitute doctor in today.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


oh, I thought you said Columbo Day.


PS....Sundance Channel is showing a Columbo Day marathon today.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are all of you Canadians getting drunk and watching sports before your huge feast today?
 
DVD
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fake headline, Subby!

/I would have happily clicked on a real Oatmeal link.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: patrick767: Here's The Oatmeal's list of Columbus' crimes against humanity

The Oatmeal is now the History Channel?

Yeah, I was kinda looking forward to The Oatmeal, not the center-right silliness that is the History Channel. I'm surprised that Columbus Day wasn't listed on that site to commemorate the day when aliens showed Christopher Columbus how to use tanks to crush the natives in preparation for Hitler's rise to power...


...as predicted by a secret Bible code and independently by Nostradamus.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Columbus is overly demonized.

That Columbus is a hill lots of modern Americans, especially Italian-Americans, are determined to die on is ridiculous.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: [Fark user image 425x418]


Does it matter that, as best I can Google, no native Caribbean peoples primarily worshipped the sun?

/Joke Ruiner, AWAAAAYYYYY!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Did you know? Contrary to popular belief, most educated Europeans in Columbus' day understood that the world was round,"

No, I did not know that was a popular belief.

WTF. does those people think Columbus was trying to achieve by sailing East then?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, or west actually.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: [Fark user image image 425x428]


Columbus was so terrible, the Catholic Church requested he be removed as Governor of Hispaniola.

56 years after Columbus's first voyage, only 500 out of 300,000 Indians remained on Hispaniola.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark it. I'll take a day off. I mean, how bad could the guy have been?
 
gbv23
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Folks are no better now than Columbus was back then.
Y'all still suck and you're still quarantined. Whose gonna stamp OUR visa?"

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Columbus is overly demonized.


I have never heard anyone seriously contend that he was some sort of malevolent supernatural being.
That he was a dreadful, awful, despicable human being, yes - but there is nothing excessive or inaccurate about that characterization.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Fark it. I'll take a day off. I mean, how bad could the guy have been?


Bad enough for me not to be a banker.
 
Hinged
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you're reading this, you're a colonizer.
 
jso2897
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: arrogantbastich: [Fark user image image 425x428]

Columbus was so terrible, the Catholic Church requested he be removed as Governor of Hispaniola.

56 years after Columbus's first voyage, only 500 out of 300,000 Indians remained on Hispaniola.


But at least they were Catholics.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The worst thing he did was discover Ohio, a miserable place that only exists to give people a plausible backstory on how they were driven to succeed once they left. Astronauts, presidents, movie stars. All lizard people with thin back stories, but nobody survives going to research their faux origins in Ohio without being brain ripped.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: "Did you know? Contrary to popular belief, most educated Europeans in Columbus' day understood that the world was round,"

No, I did not know that was a popular belief.

WTF. does those people think Columbus was trying to achieve by sailing East then?


He believed, for no good reason, that the Earth was about 40% smaller than all those educated Europeans did, and believed that it would be faster to sail West to get to India than it was to go around the horn of Africa.  Thus he thought he would revolutionize trade and give his king a trade advantage over his rivals and he would be well compensated as a national hero.

You ought to read about how angry he was when he was stripped of his governorship in Hispaniola.  He truly believed that he had just acquired his own hereditary kingdom for his posterity.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
im2.ezgif.comView Full Size

Bork, bork, bork.
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Hinged: If you're reading this, you're a colonizer.


Probably true - so what?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When you're escaping the Spanish Inquisition and have sea skills, you either go west or become a pirate or head for the Ottoman Empire.

When you're escaping the Soviet Inquisition you pilot a new sub through the strangely named features in the depths of the Atlantic and hope your friend gets to see Montana and attempt to speak Russian with a Scots accent.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hinged: If you're reading this, you're a colonizer.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ketchuponsteak:

WTF. does those people think Columbus was trying to achieve by sailing East then?

a short path to the Indies to use ships to transport the trade goods bypassing the bandits, tolls, and tariffs via the overland route.  it was to reduce expense of transportation of goods. 

what was discovered was a land of new riches which required only sailing west to access the bounty without need to pay anyone along the way.  everything was there for the taking.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you do not enjoy celebrating colonization and destruction of native populations, you're really not going to like the future.

Or the past.

Or anything going on right now.

Please accept my condolences, and know that I will destroy the entire species as soon as I have experienced the ultimate beer 'Miller Lite.'

I have very reliable advisors.
Don't try to fool me.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hinged: If you're reading this, you're a colonizer.


If you're even posting, you're mad about this.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Let's get these ones out of the way:

i.imgflip.comView Full Size

memesmonkey.comView Full Size

relatably.comView Full Size

preview.redd.itView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

memesmonkey.comView Full Size

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Amerigo Vespucci made Columbus his biatch.

Happy Vespucci's biatch Day!
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Columbus is overly demonized.

That Columbus is a hill lots of modern Americans, especially Italian-Americans, are determined to die on is ridiculous.


Username doesn't denote intelligence checks out.

Which Bill Cosby album will you be listening to this morning?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

patrick767: Here's The Oatmeal's list of Columbus' crimes against humanity

The Oatmeal is now the History Channel?



The History channel is now the whacky aliens and ghosts channel.
The Oatmeal is now a news channel
The onion is now straight up reporting
FOX news is not a fantasy channel
 
ieerto
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Columbus' second voyage ended with him in chains, shipped back to Ferdinand to answer for his crimes. They don't teach that part in schools. F him and his Knights.
 
acouvis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 525x540]

oh, I thought you said Columbo Day.


PS....Sundance Channel is showing a Columbo Day marathon today.



Personally I think I'd like to a chapter of the Knights of Colombo in the local community.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: [Fark user image 425x418]


overcomeyourvaginismus.comView Full Size

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

steklo: Columbo


LET ME CLEAR MY THROAT!
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I find this part interesting:

"Controversy over Columbus Day dates back to the 19th century, when anti-immigrant groups in the United States rejected the holiday because of its association with Catholicism."

So who were these anti-immigrant groups?  Natives?  Or white people that lived there after immigrating and now didn't want other immigrants?

Unrelated, but I also find this amazing:

"European settlers brought a host of infectious diseases, including smallpox and influenza that decimated indigenous populations."

It's amazing that these diseases only existed in Europe (and probably Asia), but that they did not previously exist in (what is now) the Americas.
 
Hinged
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jso2897: Hinged: If you're reading this, you're a colonizer.

Probably true - so what?



Isn't that the point here?

We're all evil colonizers.  That means both of us.

Might as well own up to it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: Let's get these ones out of the way:

[i.imgflip.com image 500x649]
[memesmonkey.com image 607x650]
[relatably.com image 236x424]
[preview.redd.it image 640x515]
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 242x208]
[memesmonkey.com image 780x733]
[pics.me.me image 500x633]


Last one to the Bronze Age loses.
/Dems Da Rules
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I remember the competing Columbus Day movies in 1992.
 
paulleah
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Fireproof: I already disliked this stupid "holiday," but today Mrs. F had difficulty with a fairly important medical test, technically failed it for bullshiat reasons, and the doctor wasn't in the office to override the results or provide an alternative, because she took today off. Fark Columbus, and fark Columbus Day.

Oh, and fark the doctor's office for not having a substitute doctor in today.


I've never heard of a doctors office closing for Columbus Day.

Is he Italian?
 
