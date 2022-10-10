 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Driving 100 MPH on a two lane black top at night in Vermont. Sad tag is burying what's left of the cow   (wcax.com) divider line
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police: Speeding car hits cow, leaves 1 dead in Sheldon

The cow's name was Sheldon?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

At least his passenger survived and is hopefully OK, all things considered.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the price off beef, did they get any hamburger off it?

The cow that is
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was no time for the cow to mooooove.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

At least his passenger survived and is hopefully OK, all things considered.


No way I'd drive that fast, at night, in cow country. The steaks are just too high.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daniel Johnston - Walking The Cow
Youtube -qgXYvjVNvk
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might as well hit a brick wall as hiat a cow, I cam across an accident like this once except the driver was doing the speed limit and survived, The scene was horrific, the cow rolled up the hood of the car and crushed the A Pillar. The driver's seat back broke laying him down, it saved his life.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jason St. Pierre, 48, was speeding in a luxury sedan when he hit a cow in the roadway. His 30-year-old passenger told police St. Pierre was driving at more than 100 mph

Meh, that basically breaks down to only 5 mph for every year of age difference between him and the woman he was probably trying to impress. Less, when you subtract out whatever the speed limit was.
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. Usually it's venison on the drive thru menu.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline was well done.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that's what I call fast food!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The cow died and police are looking for the owner of the animal."

You know that guy is in for one hell of a lawsuit.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not for nothing but 100mph vs cow in a "luxury sedan" is very survivable, especially considering the passenger did and was talking. Wear your seatbelts. :(
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a plot from Chic-Fil-A to have the cow killed.

One less for McDonalds to use.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would TFA tell me the guy was driving a "luxury sedan"?  If that matters, why not tell me the make and model?
/ Also, did the cow get T- boned?
// It was a rare occurrence.
/// Hearing about a dead cow makes me blue.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
productplacementblog.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel sorry for the cow, and I'm not even vegan.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: xanadian: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

At least his passenger survived and is hopefully OK, all things considered.

No way I'd drive that fast, at night, in cow country. The steaks are just too high.


Badum-tish!

Ok you joker, now hoof it on out of here.
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶My milk shake brings all the boys to the yard🎶

🎶I would teach ya, but I have to charge🎶
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a lot of wildlife around here, as well as cows, and it's just best if you don't drive 100 mph.

Once I was driving in the high country and watching for deer, because it was dusk.  I was doing the regular speed, 60 or 65.   I look over and there's this mule deer hauling ass at the road, seemingly right for my car.  I said, Oh no, don't slow down, it'll just make it worse.  The muley never slowed down a bit, I don't think, and it bashed into the back of my wagon, leaving a  dent in the side, and then I think it kind of leaped over the top and--well, I wasn't looking, because I was driving the car and not waiting for that deer to crash me.

I didn't turn around and look.  Either the deer made it or it didn't.  And if it got a broken leg or something, there wasn't a thing I could do about it.  I'd seen a deer that had been broken up by a car, and if you don't have a gun, you might as well not look.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fullyautomatic: Not for nothing but 100mph vs cow in a "luxury sedan" is very survivable, especially considering the passenger did and was talking. Wear your seatbelts. :(


Probably not much different than hitting a moose. Might as well be 100mph into a brick wall.

Sure, it's technically possible to survive, but I wouldn't put money on it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rest In Peace, Cow. You deserved better.

Rest In Misery, driver. You killed an innocent cow and if there is an afterlife I hope it is the Hindu one.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I have Tracy Chapman singing Fast Cow stuck in my head all day.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess scattering your roadways with cows, deer, moose and the occasional New Yorker is easiest the speed cameras
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Why would TFA tell me the guy was driving a "luxury sedan"?  If that matters, why not tell me the make and model?


It was probably a Cow-di.

Either that, or they're still trying to dig the badge out of the cow...
 
Shift_Left_Political [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Jason St. Pierre, 48, was speeding in a luxury sedan when he hit a cow in the roadway. His 30-year-old passenger told police St. Pierre was driving at more than 100 mph

Meh, that basically breaks down to only 5 mph for every year of age difference between him and the woman he was probably trying to impress. Less, when you subtract out whatever the speed limit was.


I was told there would be no math
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The ironic part is, the driver was a vegan.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Why would TFA tell me the guy was driving a "luxury sedan"?  If that matters, why not tell me the make and model?
/ Also, did the cow get T- boned?
// It was a rare occurrence.
/// Hearing about a dead cow makes me blue.


They couldn't tell, they just noted the brand new leather interior.
 
special20
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: xanadian: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

At least his passenger survived and is hopefully OK, all things considered.

No way I'd drive that fast, at night, in cow country. The steaks are just too high.


Would you rather hoof it?
 
special20
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: FormlessOne: xanadian: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

At least his passenger survived and is hopefully OK, all things considered.

No way I'd drive that fast, at night, in cow country. The steaks are just too high.

Badum-tish!

Ok you joker, now hoof it on out of here.


dang it
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
TTTO "One Night in Bangkok"

One cow on blacktop makes the front end crumble
Cow on the road is a surprise to see
One cow on blacktop and the speeder's humble
A cow's revenge is a sad sight to see
I can feel a bovine coming after me
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cows on the road are my biggest beef.
 
