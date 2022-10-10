 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Colonoscopies may be ineffective, fun   (cnn.com) divider line
84
    More: Asinine, Cancer, landmark study, colorectal cancer, Colorectal cancer, group of people, Sigmoidoscopy, Study researcher Dr. Michael Bretthauer, value of a screening test  
•       •       •

1475 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 10 Oct 2022 at 9:53 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



84 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Hanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tag use approved
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> reduces a person's chances of colorectal cancer by 18% to 31%

I wish somewhere in all that it explained how/why just being screened reduces your chance of cancer.

Is it just that people that got screened also take better care of themselves in general or is there more to it than that?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: > reduces a person's chances of colorectal cancer by 18% to 31%

I wish somewhere in all that it explained how/why just being screened reduces your chance of cancer.

Is it just that people that got screened also take better care of themselves in general or is there more to it than that?


Possibly, but identifying and addressing abnormalities before they before they become cancerous likely contributes to that figure
 
thermo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Dustin_00: > reduces a person's chances of colorectal cancer by 18% to 31%

I wish somewhere in all that it explained how/why just being screened reduces your chance of cancer.

Is it just that people that got screened also take better care of themselves in general or is there more to it than that?

Possibly, but identifying and addressing abnormalities before they before they become cancerous likely contributes to that figure


I have history of colon cancer on both sides of family so I get them every three years. I have had two and both times they removed polyps and then tested them for cancer.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I do so enjoy the anesthesia.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still want to use that service where you shiat in a box then mail it.

d2ft3j3kbsqj8w.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either way, they're a pain in the ass.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I still want to use that service where you shiat in a box then mail it.


You can do that  w/o any service.


Or so I've  heard.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: > reduces a person's chances of colorectal cancer by 18% to 31%

I wish somewhere in all that it explained how/why just being screened reduces your chance of cancer.

Is it just that people that got screened also take better care of themselves in general or is there more to it than that?


Cancer's camera shy, so if you stick a camera up in there it doesn't want to exist.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: > reduces a person's chances of colorectal cancer by 18% to 31%

I wish somewhere in all that it explained how/why just being screened reduces your chance of cancer.

Is it just that people that got screened also take better care of themselves in general or is there more to it than that?


Because they look for and remove precancerous polyps.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i had one a couple of years ago. they removed a few polyps. it was fun. the farting in the recovery area was hilarious
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfool: But I do so enjoy the anesthesia.


Me, too, but the stuff you are required to drink the day before is the worst.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: > reduces a person's chances of colorectal cancer by 18% to 31%

I wish somewhere in all that it explained how/why just being screened reduces your chance of cancer.

Is it just that people that got screened also take better care of themselves in general or is there more to it than that?


No kidding.  I ended up with some weird issues the GI doc couldn't figure out just before I turned 40.  Had a colonoscopy and he discovered several polyps.  I shudder to think what the exit system would look like now, in my 50s.

The worst part of the procedure is the prep and then waiting to be done so I can get a cup of coffee.

For those who don't know, read Dave Barry's column where he details getting a colonoscopy.  It is both hilarious and on point.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend husband almost died after one due to intestinal bleeding from a cut polyp.  Beneficial but not without risk.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all better be getting screened.  Just do the thing.  I've seen it work on others and saved them some complications and maybe their life.   The benefits are mild but you are not a statistic you are a butthole worth exploring.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just poop in a box like a cat.  it's fast and easy and you don't have to leave your house.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I think its pretty useful.  you won't find polyps if you don't colonoscopy.  You find and remove them, you're doing something really important.  To me there shouldn't even be an argument about this.

PSA / prostate checking, i'm less clear about;  that one does have some dubious nature as the science around prostate cancer and the issues with testing have came to light.
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfool: But I do so enjoy the anesthesia.


At least getting high out of your mind makes up for having to drink a gallon of gym sweat the day before.
 
Edward Rooney Dean of Students
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My colonoscopy 2 years ago found a rare cancer, so it was pretty damn effective for me.
 
mkultrastl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lost my wife to colorectal cancer in July (fark cancer,) and she had a clean colonoscopy a year prior to being diagnosed almost two years ago. This study, while interesting, doesn't change my opinion that any chance to catch it early is better than not doing anything. Colorectal cancer is no way for anyone to go out.
 
Adam64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three years ago, my father had his first colonoscopy at 65. He had been delaying because he thought it wasn't necessary. They found cancer. Last year, he passed away.

My doctor suggested I get one. I was 40 at the time. Three polyps were removed, two of which were pre-cancerous. I now have to have one every 5 years.

You can't look back, but, if my father wasn't so stubborn, he might be here today. I miss him everyday.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I still want to use that service where you shiat in a box then mail it.

[d2ft3j3kbsqj8w.cloudfront.net image 493x516]


Dad had a colonoscopy that showed nothing.  He did the shiat in a box and it showed cancer, shiat in a box probably saved his ass.
Drs don't like the box because they don't get $$ and you get false positives for things like UTI.
Get them both since dying of ass cancer must be painful.
 
xtalman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: oldfool: But I do so enjoy the anesthesia.

Me, too, but the stuff you are required to drink the day before is the worst.


Since I just had my 2nd one done last week, on the 10 year schedule, I am getting a kick...etc...
The prep really is the  worst part, even with the manufactures trying to add flavor to the concoction you are drinking it is just fowl.

/Had a single polyp as I had the first time.  Next look is in 7 to 10 years which is probably what they now say as you get old.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I think it's just hard to know the value of a screening test when the majority of people in the screening didn't get it done," said Dr. William Dahut, chief scientific officer at the American Cancer Society, who was not involved in the study....When the study authors restricted the results to the people who actually received colonoscopies - about 12,000 out of the more than 28,000 who were invited to do so - the procedure was found to be more effective. It reduced the risk of colorectal cancer by 31% and cut the risk of dying of that cancer by 50%.


Well, that seems like stating the obvious.  So the study's point is that recommending colonoscopies isn't really worthwhile because people opt to not get them?  As a side note, I wonder if part of the problem is that a colonoscopy pretty much entails one to two days of missing work for people who cannot work remotely -- one for prep and one for the procedure?  I can see people on the younger end of the screening age thinking "nah, I'm probably fine and I can put those vacation days to better use."

Not to mention if there's any way your insurance company can skew your colonoscopy as 'diagnostic' rather than 'preventative' then you get to pay for it instead of them (assuming your deductible is > colonoscopy cost).  "Oh, your primary care doctor was discussing your GI with you and thought maybe your occasional discomfort was worth talking to a gastro about at some point?  Cool, we're going to call that diagnostic."

/not bitter.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Less effective" is a long way away from "Innefective"...  close friend of mine caught cancer during a routine snaking. Lost a few inches of colon and spent a week in the hospital but sure beats the alternatives.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingnut396: A friend husband almost died after one due to intestinal bleeding from a cut polyp.  Beneficial but not without risk.


Yeah, I have a colleague who had sepsis and eventually lost both legs, one hand and three fingers on the other hand. He was in a medically induced coma for months. He's told me some stories about hazy memories of being moved from one gurney to another, and a few of the hallucinations he had along the way.

We're not sure why he is still working, since he has a settlement of $40-50 million coming his way pretty soon. (He's about 60 and does have enough to live on until then.) The guy has a great attitude though -- better than I would have had.

PSA: if, the day after your colonoscopy, you feel sharp abdominal pain, get back to the hospital ASAP. (This guy did, and apparently they didn't take him very seriously and made him wait for hours -- hence the aforementioned upcoming settlement.)
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An 18% reduction in cancer risk is worth a finger up the butt.
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did not read the article.

The prep isn't much fun.  The procedure (if you're prepped right) is something you won't experience.  You'll wake up and it's over.

In fact, you likely don't even need it unless you've got a family history or some other problem.  The mail-in RX is pretty damned good for 99% of stuff.  But... you'd still have to do that.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I still want to use that service where you shiat in a box then mail it.

[d2ft3j3kbsqj8w.cloudfront.net image 493x516]


Not sure if you'e serious, but depending on your age and risk profile, a positive result from that test is still only a ~0.5% chance of cancer. You'd need to plug in your own number into the Bayesian formula for your own numbers.

oldfool: But I do so enjoy the anesthesia.


Yeah, you can keep your anesthesia. It farked me up for 4 days. Like probably shouldn't operate power tools or motor vehicles farked up.
 
flucto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I still want to use that service where you shiat in a box then mail it.

[d2ft3j3kbsqj8w.cloudfront.net image 493x516]


Last year I printed out that logo and put it on a box I sent to my brother's house for Christmas.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:
"I think it's just hard to know the value of a screening test when the majority of people in the screening didn't get it done," said Dr. William Dahut, chief scientific officer at the American Cancer Society, who was not involved in the study.
Less than half of people invited to get a colonoscopy in the study - just 42% - actually got one.
When the study authors restricted the results to the people who actually received colonoscopies - about 12,000 out of the more than 28,000 who were invited to do so - the procedure was found to be more effective. It reduced the risk of colorectal cancer by 31% and cut the risk of dying of that cancer by 50%.

So it sounds like they ran the numbers on the invite group, not the group that actually got the procedure.

"Reduced the risk of the cancer" seems weird to be too. As I understand, the procedure is to detect it, not to prevent it. I guess they're saying the procedure detected signs of cancer and other measures were taken to prevent it? That seems like a good thing, especially if it prevented 1/3 of the cancers entirely!

Me thinks this is a sensationalist headline where the science found they aren't quite as effective as they thought, mostly due to people not actually getting the procedure done.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just did my first one a few weeks ago at age 40 due to some odd GI symptoms they couldn't put a finger on.  I wound up doing a 24hr prep, it wasn't clear enough so I did a 36hr prep in addition and a second colonoscopy and they found a polyp so now I get to do this every 5-7 years instead of 10.

/I always tell the anesthesiologist they won't win this time.
// they always do.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"these results shouldn't deter people from getting colonoscopies." - spokesman for Big Colonoscopy
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfool: But I do so enjoy the anesthesia.


I feel like the anesthesia is probably more for the doctor since the alternative of doing it without may cause one to have an emission.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dnrtfa, but get your colonoscopies done especially with family history
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: i had one a couple of years ago. they removed a few polyps. it was fun. the farting in the recovery area was hilarious


Somebody here recommended I get a cheese steak sandwich after my first one, and I gotta say, that was solid advice.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mkultrastl: I lost my wife to colorectal cancer in July (fark cancer,) and she had a clean colonoscopy a year prior to being diagnosed almost two years ago. This study, while interesting, doesn't change my opinion that any chance to catch it early is better than not doing anything. Colorectal cancer is no way for anyone to go out.


Sorry for your loss.

/ FARK CANCER
 
txwebguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xtalman: Dodo David: oldfool: But I do so enjoy the anesthesia.

Me, too, but the stuff you are required to drink the day before is the worst.

Since I just had my 2nd one done last week, on the 10 year schedule, I am getting a kick...etc...
The prep really is the  worst part, even with the manufactures trying to add flavor to the concoction you are drinking it is just fowl.

/Had a single polyp as I had the first time.  Next look is in 7 to 10 years which is probably what they now say as you get old.


The flavors are hideous.

Have Crohns/Ulcerative Colitis, so I have to endure prep yearly.  Most doctors have a couple of options so ask what prep Methods are available.  My preferred is just based on OTC Ducolax tabs and a gallon of Miralax.

And propafol is nicccceeee.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: I had a colonoscopy on a Monday morning in December. The day before, I followed the prep instructions, and it was working as advertised. Around 4pm, some work stuff picked up, and the next thing you know a client was asking for a Zoom call (with video on) at 5. For an hour.

Toughest glute workout I've ever had.
 
xtalman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phedex: I mean, I think its pretty useful.  you won't find polyps if you don't colonoscopy.  You find and remove them, you're doing something really important.  To me there shouldn't even be an argument about this.

PSA / prostate checking, i'm less clear about;  that one does have some dubious nature as the science around prostate cancer and the issues with testing have came to light.


Yea not sure about the PSA tests, I have had a couple high ones and then the next one was normal.  Urologist mentioned that false positive on them are not uncommon, at least that is how I took what he said.  But if it catches something it is worth it.  Granddad and some colleagues have had to deal with it.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: "these results shouldn't deter people from getting colonoscopies." - spokesman for Big Colonoscopy


"Normally, we'd just use this thin little scope over here, but just for you we're going to do the XL colonoscopy with this guy over here.  It's a little wider than a garden hose."
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: i had one a couple of years ago. they removed a few polyps. it was fun. the farting in the recovery area was hilarious



Oh, man.

My last one was ten years ago.  They warned me.

Guess what I did?  My wife had to drive me home (someone else has to drive you) but I wanted to stop at my favorite mexican food place.  

Guess what happened?  

It was a football turning over and over in my stomach and the men's room was locked.


Guess the rest.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I still want to use that service where you shiat in a box then mail it.

[d2ft3j3kbsqj8w.cloudfront.net image 493x516]


Huh

Ive just been doing that for lols

I can get screened for cancer at the same time?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boe [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: oldfool: But I do so enjoy the anesthesia.

Me, too, but the stuff you are required to drink the day before is the worst.


The dose of Propofol is the only reward that motivates me to drink that shiat.  It absolutely tastes like despair.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: some_beer_drinker: i had one a couple of years ago. they removed a few polyps. it was fun. the farting in the recovery area was hilarious

Somebody here recommended I get a cheese steak sandwich after my first one, and I gotta say, that was solid advice.


That is the best $65 consulting fee you will ever pay. Cheese steak tastes good.

/ doubtless you have remitted the fee
// prolly in the mail
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: For those who don't know, read Dave Barry's column where he details getting a colonoscopy.  It is both hilarious and on point.


https://www.miamiherald.com/living/liv-columns-blogs/dave-barry/article1928847.html
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Had my first this past summer at 51. They found and removed some polyps, biopsies were clean, but I've got to go back in two years. The prep the day before was the worst part. Luckily I work from home about 20 feet from a bathroom. The best part was going to Ann Sather's afterwards and eating like I hadn't had any food in two days.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Either way, they're a pain in the ass.


Next time, ask for drugs.  If only to not hear the medical staff discussing the gerbil.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Afterwards, you fill out a survey.  One of the questions is what is the best thing you remember about your colonoscopy.  I answered that the best thing I remember about my colonoscopy is that I don't remember a thing about my colonoscopy.  I did the shiat in a box thing and it said to do the real thing so I did.  Mrs. Facue and I still laugh about prep day.
 
Displayed 50 of 84 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.