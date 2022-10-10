 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Bedridden 98-year-old UK woman gets hiat teabagged x 1,000,000   (bbc.com) divider line
19
    More: Unlikely, ITV, smart meters, Plumbing, Thames Water, continuous flow, Water supply, BBC, Compact space  
•       •       •

887 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Oct 2022 at 3:20 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fat boy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Your mom wanted that to be a secret, Subby
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thoreny
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"gets hiat teabagged" makes no sense. Subby was purposefully triggering the filter.
 
nytmare
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So the old lady has a leak past her meter somewhere, maybe a stuck toilet valve or something, and the son thinks he can get the charge reduced by yelling about the water company in the media, like it's their responsibility to babysit his usage or something.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image image 496x393]


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
is "hiat" like labour / labor or is it more like jumper / sweater?
 
patrick767
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I did not realize that British water utilities used "cups of tea" as the unit of measure. Can't say I'm surprised, though...
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
caught sayof?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image 496x393] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image 496x393] [View Full Size image _x_]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image 496x393] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 367x290]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Thoreny: "gets hiat teabagged" makes no sense. Subby was purposefully triggering the filter.


Or he meant to say "gets her shiat teabagged..."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"megalitres of water" on Metric Day?

Nice
 
macadamnut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

nytmare: So the old lady has a leak past her meter somewhere, maybe a stuck toilet valve or something, and the son thinks he can get the charge reduced by yelling about the water company in the media, like it's their responsibility to babysit his usage or something.


This.  We get a quarterly water bill, so when a leaky toilet somehow quadrupled our usage, we found out four months after it started.  The water district is responsible for getting the bill to our mailbox and that's about it.  We begged for relief and got out of quite a chunk of it.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
One would think that a website (and by extension, it's creative/technical staff) would be considered pretty "high tech"....that this particular site STILL has these stupid filter glitches that make things like that headline happen just makes me scratch my head.

/"oh no, somebody might read a bad word!!! The horror!"
 
macadamnut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: One would think that a website (and by extension, it's creative/technical staff) would be considered pretty "high tech"


Dude, if being "with it" were a superpower, Drew Curtis would be the entire Blunder Twins League of Kentucky.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: One would think that a website (and by extension, it's creative/technical staff) would be considered pretty "high tech"....that this particular site STILL has these stupid filter glitches that make things like that headline happen just makes me scratch my head.

/"oh no, somebody might read a bad word!!! The horror!"


At this point the filters are just there for comedic effect.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In fact, they were always there for comedic effect, come to think of it.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Looks like your headline got teabagged, too, submitter. LOL
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.