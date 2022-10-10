 Skip to content
(National Today)   Today we are all out of bubble gum   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
ProfessorTomoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grabbag - Duke Nukem Theme | Cover by FamilyJules
Youtube TsICZIHVq94
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And it's Metric Day.  Good day to kick a metric load of ass.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
CONSUME
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


What?

Oh.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Whatever it is you want to quit, if you fail to do it the first time, keep trying until you succeed. It took me seven tries to give up a 15 year cigarette habit. I haven't drank alcohol on a regular basis for the past two years. And for the past seven years, my diet has been mostly sugar free. Giving up sugar was the hardest thing to do, but the best, as I lost about 30 pounds. None of it was easy to do, but when I succeeded, it was all worth the effort.
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Anything is better than "Slave-trading genocidal rapist who didn't discover jack-squat" Day.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: And it's Metric Day.  Good day to kick a metric load of ass.


For reference
monmouthrubber.comView Full Size

wtffunfact.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Marcus Aurelius: And it's Metric Day.  Good day to kick a metric load of ass.

For reference
[monmouthrubber.com image 650x300]
[wtffunfact.com image 500x500]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

skinink: Whatever it is you want to quit, if you fail to do it the first time, keep trying until you succeed. It took me seven tries to give up a 15 year cigarette habit. I haven't drank alcohol on a regular basis for the past two years. And for the past seven years, my diet has been mostly sugar free. Giving up sugar was the hardest thing to do, but the best, as I lost about 30 pounds. None of it was easy to do, but when I succeeded, it was all worth the effort.


Hear hear. The important thing is to not give up.

And once you're quit you won't miss it.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This was a kick ass collector's edition.  Publishers don't do it like this anymore.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Guess I'll have to kick ass then...
 
