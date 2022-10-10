 Skip to content
In honour of his birthday yesterday, here's a two minute montage of Brian Blessed swearing. This is definitely NSFW
19
    More: Amusing, shot  
19 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is  he taking a break from complaining that zelensky  is still alive?
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They saved the best one till last.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


SCUM
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In honour of his birthday yesterday, here's a two minute montage of Brian Blessed swearing. This is definitely NSFW IN HONOUR OF HIS BIRTHDAY YESTERDAY, HERE'S A TWO MINUTE MONTAGE OF BRIAN BLESSED(!) SWEARING. THIS IS DEFINITELY NSFW

There.

Fixed that for subby.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Two of the best lines I've heard about Brian Blessed both come from YouTube comments:

- He is the only man who can speak in Caps Lock

- A Brit once told his American friend that he was surprised that any American knew who Brian Blessed was. The American replied "Of course Americans know who Brian Blessed is. We can hear him."
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We put our faith in BLAST HARDCHEESE.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Blessed's alive?'!?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hawkmen! DIVE!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Harry and Paul's Story of the Twos - 26/05/2014
Youtube pOlSHw_y0Lw
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well that was a good treat for this morning. Glad I had headphones on.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Brian Cursed!
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Brian Blessed - LIQUID ARSE
Youtube qdhF3AYAjvk
 
Brian Blessed's Bastard Boy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Said it yesterday, and it hasn't changed, but this is what it's like 24/7/365 living with dad.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
VAROONIK!!!
 
atomic-age
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I just love that guy so much!
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
For those unfamiliar with the show:

HIGNFY - Brian Blessed (Full Show, Extended)
Youtube yif3FM6PQtw

DON'T TOUCH MY ARSE!
 
