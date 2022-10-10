 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   You can add "playgrounds" to the list of things that will try to kill you Down Under   (news.com.au) divider line
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So the list is now "everything" and "playgrounds." Seems kinda redundant.
 
jdlenke
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I Come from Playground down under
Merry go 'round you'll wonder
Will it kill will it kill and plunder
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Where women glow and men plunder?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A playground where a kid could lose a finger...

...just like nearly every playground in 1982.
 
Social Justice Warlock [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Down under? I thought playgrounds were supposed to try to kill m. Like... everywhere.

Fark user imageView Full Size


At least according to boomers and what they remember playgrounds were?
 
Social Justice Warlock [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: A playground where a kid could lose a finger...

...just like nearly every playground in 1982.


Darn. Juuuuust a bit too late.
/shakes tiny severed-fingers fist
 
Geotpf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
As opposed to in Ukraine, where the thing trying to kill you on the playground is a Russian missile.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
ttiwwp
 
Colonel_Angus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Unlike America, where it's only gun violence, car accidents, obesity, and the GOP.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: A playground where a kid could lose a finger...

...just like nearly every playground in 1982.


During the Great Depression parts of the playground were simply up to the kids' imagination.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/"go down the slide already, billy!"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: Down under? I thought playgrounds were supposed to try to kill m. Like... everywhere.

[Fark user image 425x425]

At least according to boomers and what they remember playgrounds were?


The spinning bowls weren't even my generation and my parents were boomers. I've also never got stuck in a baby swing.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't worry, they were only "severed."  The real thing is much more concerning.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size

WEEEEEEEeeeeeee*thump*
 
