"#FindThatLizard" Not a euphemism and pretty darn cool
    National Science Foundation, Climate change, Race, Global warming, Twitter, White people, Earyn McGee, McGee's obsession  
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And now I know why I got chased out of that lab by angry security guards.
Apparently "Herpetologist" is NOT what you think it is.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they find me one of these?
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this count?

guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: [Fark user image 850x660]
Can they find me one of these?


That's not a real thing..that's some Tolkien nonsense right there.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

boozehat: Does this count?

[Fark user image 850x478]


I'll contemplate that one at my leisure, and let you know what it suits me
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: boozehat: Does this count?

[Fark user image 850x478]

I'll contemplate that one at my leisure, and let you know what it suits me


what?  Oy gevalt.  When.. now that it's already a mess.  Headdesk - farking dysgraphia
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: [Fark user image image 850x660]
Can they find me one of these?


Why, did you lose yours? Try looking under the sofa cushions.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have followed her for a while on Twitter, and found some (not all) of the lizards.

She also has a Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/FindThatLizard
 
kbronsito
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i do not tangle with no lizards
 
camarugala
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I stopped reading at "scientists of color."
Science and science and should really go ahead and put the racial political game by the wayside if anybody's ever going to take it seriously again.
 
camarugala
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm sure many of you on Fark will disagree because you're caught up in the wokeism. Hopefully one day in about 10 to 20 years, you'll realize how ridiculous you all acted and how completely destructive You have been to release relations in this country.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

camarugala: I'm sure many of you on Fark will disagree because you're caught up in the wokeism. Hopefully one day in about 10 to 20 years, you'll realize how ridiculous you all acted and how completely destructive You have been to release relations in this country.


*sips beer*

*shrugs*
Go be edgelord over there-->
 
Dave2042
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

camarugala: I stopped reading at "scientists of color."
Science and science and should really go ahead and put the racial political game by the wayside if anybody's ever going to take it seriously again.


So, inclusive language designed to make people aware of exclusive practices is worse than exclusive practices? That's certainly an opinion.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is there a social media platform used for posting trouser snakes?

/asking for a friend
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: [Fark user image image 850x660]
Can they find me one of these?


Big lizard in my backyard
Can't afford to feed him anymore
Big lizard in my backyard
Bustin' down my neighbor's door
I bought a big lizard, only a dollar-fifty
Well, that's pretty neat, yeah, it's farkin' nifty
But I just can't afford to feed it
And you should see the way it shiats
 
Floki
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

camarugala: I stopped reading at "scientists of color."


So you didn't even read the CD article and for some reason this makes you proud or just incurious?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Is there a social media platform used for posting trouser snakes?

/asking for a friend


