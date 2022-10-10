 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   If you're going to accuse someone of having an affair with your husband, be sure they're REALLY having an affair before stabbing them. Jailarity ensues   (uk.news.yahoo.com) divider line
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is the husband calling out the name of another woman during sex? That seems really weird.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should have just farked her mom
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size


FTA: Luisa Santos, 47, was convicted of the attempted murder of Hannah Pritchett, 18, after claiming her husband had called out her name in bed.

I would fantasize I was with another woman too. I'd probably pick a movie star I'll never meet instead of someone I worked with, that's less creepy.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if you're 100% certain someone's having sexy time with your husband and you can provide mountains of proof, jailarity still ensues if you get all stabby. Subby's headlines are for entertainment purposes only and should not be interpreted as actual legal advice.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Why is the husband calling out the name of another woman during sex? That seems really weird.


Men always want what they can't or shouldn't have, because they're men.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This worked a lot better when everything was sung in Italian, and the music was by Puccini.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Even if you're 100% certain someone's having sexy time with your husband and you can provide mountains of proof, jailarity still ensues if you get all stabby. Subby's headlines are for entertainment purposes only and should not be interpreted as actual legal advice.


Crime of passion
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Why is the husband calling out the name of another woman during sex? That seems really weird.


Well, I don't expect many Farkers to be acquainted with sex anyway.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Randall: You call that cheating? One time I called a girl by her mother's name
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Why is the husband calling out the name of another woman during sex? That seems really weird.

Men always want what they can't or shouldn't have, because they're men.

Men always want what they can't or shouldn't have, because they're men.


Wait. What am I, again?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crime of passion

Crime of passion


Also not legal advice
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

talkertopc: [s.yimg.com image 850x588]

FTA: Luisa Santos, 47, was convicted of the attempted murder of Hannah Pritchett, 18, after claiming her husband had called out her name in bed.

I would fantasize I was with another woman too. I'd probably pick a movie star I'll never meet instead of someone I worked with, that's less creepy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Subby's headlines are for entertainment purposes only and should not be interpreted as actual legal advice.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

talkertopc: [s.yimg.com image 850x588]


based on that photo, she looks like she really enjoys sex.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Why is the husband calling out the name of another woman during sex? That seems really weird.


I did that once.
To be fair it was a VERY dark room, we were drunk, and they kinda looked alike

No stabbing resulted. Should I be insulted?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Article fails for not showing a picture of the 18-year-old in question.

/why yes, I am a dirty old man--how'dja know?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

talkertopc: [s.yimg.com image 850x588]

FTA: Luisa Santos, 47, was convicted of the attempted murder of Hannah Pritchett, 18, after claiming her husband had called out her name in bed.

I would fantasize I was with another woman too. I'd probably pick a movie star I'll never meet instead of someone I worked with, that's less creepy.


the victim

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

the victim

FTA: Luisa Santos, 47, was convicted of the attempted murder of Hannah Pritchett, 18, after claiming her husband had called out her name in bed.

I would fantasize I was with another woman too. I'd probably pick a movie star I'll never meet instead of someone I worked with, that's less creepy.

the victim

[Fark user image 540x1041]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Crime of passion

Also not legal advice

My legal advice is: Sundown, you'd better take care

Crime of passion

Also not legal advice


My legal advice is: Sundown, you'd better take care
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Men always want what they can't or shouldn't have, because they're men.

That's human nature.

Men always want what they can't or shouldn't have, because they're men.


That's human nature.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Men always want what they can't or shouldn't have, because they're men.

I beg to differ:

Men always want what they can't or shouldn't have, because they're men.


I beg to differ:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Why is the husband calling out the name of another woman during sex? That seems really weird.


I've had an ex gf call me someone else's name while she was sleeping. Someone she had never mentioned before.

I didn't stab anybody, but it's a giant, waving, blinking red flag. I paid attention, made my exit strategy. One needs a level head when these things happen.

No one should go to jail over an unfaithful partner. Imagine ruining your life over someone who doesn't care for you!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"He had it coming.  I don't regret it.  I'm glad I did it, and I'd do it again."
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Men always want what they can't or shouldn't have, because they're men.

I beg to differ:

The second picture is missing beer.

/and buds

Men always want what they can't or shouldn't have, because they're men.

I beg to differ:

[Fark user image 850x1174]


The second picture is missing beer.

/and buds
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, submitter, I'm pretty sure it's illegal to stab anyone, whether they're farking your husband or not.

Also, "jailarity" implies someone jailed for something stupid but generally not stabby or shooty. Like some asshole trashing someone's car because he thinks that car is owned by a perceived enemy but it turns out it was owned by a police officer or the mayor or something and they got a really good video of this idiot and now the idiot is in jail for doing something stupid to the wrong person.

This is more like "When Keeping It Real Goes Wrong." If her husband wasn't farking someone else before, he probably will be now.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why why why stab the person who DIDN'T make a commitment to you????  She should have stabbed the husband who she thought broke HIS commitment
 
indy_kid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Article fails for not showing a picture of the 18-year-old in question.

/why yes, I am a dirty old man--how'dja know?


Also need a photo of the husband to see if the other woman is an idiot.

If someone is cheating on you, get it documented then take them for everything. You'll get your revenge and will have money. Living well is the best revenge.

Kill the other woman, you go to prison, hubby hooks up with another woman. Kill hubby, you go to prison, all the money goes to the state.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: ajgeek: Why is the husband calling out the name of another woman during sex? That seems really weird.

Men always want what they can't or shouldn't have, because they're men.


Nature of the beast.
Women marry men thinking they will change.
Men marry women thinking they will never change.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Imagine ruining your life over someone who doesn't care for you!


she didn't ruin her life. She got her retirement early. 3 hots and cot, a roof over her head, medical care, free, for the rest of her life!
 
ChopperCharles
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds to me like the hubby dodged a bullet. Now he's free and clear. If she's that level of crazy, it's probably a big relief for him.

Also, I dream weird shiat all the time, nobody should be held accountable for what they say when dreaming.

Charles.
 
