(Mational Day Calendar)   OF COURSE the tenth day of the tenth month is National Metric Day. You were expecting March 14th?   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
30
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Metric Time!

Fark user imageView Full Size


I like it!  I like it a lot!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Subby's headline has me hungry for pi(e).
 
genner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But that doesn't fit the standards for metric, it's basically entirely arbitrary.

Plus the 10th month starts in English with the prefix "Oct-" which means eight.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So it's not my birthday
 
Hinged
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The NFL will never get on board.  Ever.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bifster: Metric Time!

[Fark user image 288x288]

I like it!  I like it a lot!


[Fark user image 245x209] [View Full Size image _x_]


Shouldn't the 20 be 00?

/:00
//:00
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Expecting March 14?
No. That would be irrational.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Base 6 is better. And you really should base your system of measurements on natural units.
 
guestguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Units of measure make me lose interest in less than a parsec...
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Hinged: The NFL will never get on board.  Ever.


Who cares what a bunch of padded hand-ball players think, they couldn't even come up with an original name for their game.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bifster: Metric Time!

[Fark user image 288x288]

I like it!  I like it a lot!


[Fark user image 245x209] [View Full Size image _x_]


the decabet:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moose out front
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When's National Rhode Islands day?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image 498x373] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: [Fark user image image 425x429]


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: Base 6 is better. And you really should base your system of measurements on natural units.


I'm not sure everybody here will get your joke
 
bisi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Expecting March 14?
No. That would be irrational.


Don't be such a square
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've always liked the Metric system.

Even today I have no idea how many gallons it takes to walk a mile.

or how many inches are in a pound.

The US system is very confusing.

/still don't know how to read a US ruler...
 
ieerto
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TWX: But that doesn't fit the standards for metric, it's basically entirely arbitrary.

Plus the 10th month starts in English with the prefix "Oct-" which means eight.


It's all arbitrary. Even the metric system.

If Babylon is your cultural authority then you like base-60 mathematics. If the Roman Republic is the authority you choose to follow then the spring war month named after Mars is no longer the first month, the old sixth month is now named after Augustus, and you believe base-10 math is superior.

There isn't any universally preferability in base-10, SI, the metric system, the chromatic scale of musical notation, or lumber cut to fractions of an inch.

It all comes down to, Who is the Authority you Choose to Follow?
 
nytmare
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ieerto: TWX: But that doesn't fit the standards for metric, it's basically entirely arbitrary.

Plus the 10th month starts in English with the prefix "Oct-" which means eight.

It's all arbitrary. Even the metric system.

If Babylon is your cultural authority then you like base-60 mathematics. If the Roman Republic is the authority you choose to follow then the spring war month named after Mars is no longer the first month, the old sixth month is now named after Augustus, and you believe base-10 math is superior.

There isn't any universally preferability in base-10, SI, the metric system, the chromatic scale of musical notation, or lumber cut to fractions of an inch.

It all comes down to, Who is the Authority you Choose to Follow?


Because something, however arbitrary, needs to be picked so stuff works together.

And there are discrete physics units that can form the basis of any system, and we're smart enough to do it, but convention and practicality overwhelmed. An electron volt is uselessly small in the vast majority of applications, but it could be the basis and everything built up from there, if we wanted.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Shouldn't it be the 100th day of the 10th month?
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hinged: The NFL will never get on board.  Ever.


The NFL also thinks calling themselves "ÑFL" is Hispanic outreach.  Their opinion isn't relevant.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Expecting March 14?
No. That would be irrational.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Diagonal: Tillmaster: Expecting March 14?
No. That would be irrational.


[Fark user image 359x462]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: I've always liked the Metric system.

Even today I have no idea how many gallons it takes to walk a mile.

or how many inches are in a pound.

The US system is very confusing.

/still don't know how to read a US ruler...


It's easier to read a new US ruler since the old ones were confined to Truth Social.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jim32rr: So it's not my birthday


Mine either.
 
1funguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TWX: But that doesn't fit the standards for metric, it's basically entirely arbitrary.

Plus the 10th month starts in English with the prefix "Oct-" which means eight.


And on a base 12 system it does test its legitimacy.
 
Pixelpower
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Approves:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
