 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Li'l Kimmy says his missile tests simulated striking South with tactical nuclear weapons not unlike the way Li'l Subby's own missile tests have simulated striking your wife, Morgan Fairchild, with tactical nuclear sex bombs   (theguardian.com) divider line
36
    More: Obvious, Nuclear weapon, Nuclear weapons, tactical nuclear weapons, Intercontinental ballistic missile, North Korea, Missile, Nuclear warfare, Kim Jong-un  
•       •       •

325 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 10 Oct 2022 at 2:59 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And yet, none of them can buy a father's love...
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wow, Subby. That amount of stretching is truly impressive.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So.........subby is admitting he's a one pump chump.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I once cut a 5 megaton fart in a full elevator.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So, are they pretending this is only for paranoid defensive purposes, or will they be demanding food handouts next?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah, once you discount the part that NK actually has nukes in range of SK, it's totally the same.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I once cut a 5 megaton fart in a full elevator.


Weapons of mass destruction have no defense value if your enemies don't know you have them.  You want the elevator to yourself next time?
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
camarugala
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They really throw around the term "tactical"  nuclear weapons a lot. I'm not sure anybody knows where it really means anymore at this point...
 
Skarekrough
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It seems like a bad idea to escalate a nuclear situation with someone you share a land border with.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

camarugala: They really throw around the term "tactical"  nuclear weapons a lot. I'm not sure anybody knows where it really means anymore at this point...


Using it against military conflicts as opposed to civilians. I think that since the Koreans consider themselves the same people, its important to make that distinction for propaganda reasons.
 
JJR
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neofonz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm thinking all this is a sales pitch to Putin.

Hey Putin! Need some missles? Call Crazy Kim's at (800) NORK-RKTS
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Subby needs to learn a thing or two about sex bombs:

Tom Jones - Sex Bomb
Youtube xc2VEFDoIDs
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It would be a shame if one of Best Korea's missiles went off course and hit Red Square

C'mon Script kiddies
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nobody cares, you wiener. It's time to fight with Russia again!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aquapope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've simulated nuclear strikes hundreds of times in the Civ games and nobody ever sends me international food aid.  I'll take a basket of tacos or a couple of gyros or a slab of ribs.  Park a taco truck out front or I'll simulate more nuclear strikes!
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What is NK's goals even?

What do they actually want?

I sadly don't think I even know.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
ANGH but watch them suffer.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So is she pre or post op?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JJR: [Fark user image 405x705]


She still would not have any of us.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Biden's on a roll, Lil Kim. I wouldn't f*ck with him right now

Btw, is your sister single?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 850x510]

So is she pre or post op?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fat creep.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

neofonz: I'm thinking all this is a sales pitch to Putin.

Hey Putin! Need some missles? Call Crazy Kim's at (800) NORK-RKTS


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Skarekrough: It seems like a bad idea to escalate a nuclear situation with someone you share a land border with.


it would be a shame for South Korea, and all we can hope is that the winds blow north and get North Korea the radiation fallout over them.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Morgan Fairchild reference is now 37 years old.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Captain Shaky: What is NK's goals even?

What do they actually want?

I sadly don't think I even know.


He wants to get paid to stop doing this like every time in the past.
 
red5ish
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is NASA still flying an RC helicopter around on Mars?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

camarugala: They really throw around the term "tactical"  nuclear weapons a lot. I'm not sure anybody knows where it really means anymore at this point...


On a small, crowded peninsula it doesn't make a lot of difference what you call it.
 
dryknife
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: The Morgan Fairchild reference is now 37 years old.


Liar!
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What "simulated missile tests" might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

red5ish: Is NASA still flying an RC helicopter around on Mars?


Yes.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 850x510]

So is she pre or post op?


now now - don't kink shame
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.