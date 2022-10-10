 Skip to content
(Twitter)   French motorists surrender to long lines for fuel. Already have half a tank? No gas for you   (twitter.com) divider line
    Stupid, shot  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like something a few gas tanks and a siphon at home could solve.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unplug the sensor?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of these people would have survived WWII.

None.

From the day of the sanctions: "This will require sacrifice of us all."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I once rented a Citroen with a diesel and a manual gearbox.  That thing got incredible mileage.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Welcome to Obama's America
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
if you remember the gas crisis of the 70s, they had a problem with people "topping off their tanks" which just made gas lines worse and exacerbated the whole problem.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Since my only knowledge of France is from French New Wave films, I thought they eschewed driving for running around with pretty young women while a lilting chanson played in the background.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Missing from this tweet is the reason for petrol shortages. One large union that works for TotalEnergy went on strike last week. Three out of the six refineries are currently shut down because of the organized labor action.

https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20221008-france-s-fuel-shortage-causes-frustration-for-motorists-anxiety-for-government
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I once rented a Citroen with a diesel and a manual gearbox.  That thing got incredible mileage.


It's kilometerage over there.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How common are EVs in Europe?
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This appears to be strike-related. It's the national pastime. Next it will be gilets jaunes blocking streets or farmers dumping manure on the steps of a mairie.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

CarnySaur: Since my only knowledge of France is from French New Wave films, I thought they eschewed driving for running around with pretty young women while a lilting chanson played in the background.


They did a few things about driving.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 minute ago  

brainlordmesomorph: if you remember the gas crisis of the 70s, they had a problem with people "topping off their tanks" which just made gas lines worse and exacerbated the whole problem.


Waiting in line makes the problem worse because they're idling vehicles and burning fuel. In the 70s it was a whole lot worse because engines were far less efficient, but idling was consuming fuel AND making pollution lots worse because pollution controls on engines don't work or don't work well at idle.
 
