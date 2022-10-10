 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for October 10 is bombinate, as in The attack will begin in ten seconds, bomb in nine, bombinate, bomb in seven   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
10
    More: Amusing, Greek language, Greek word bmbos, Latin speakers, longer pristine wetlands, Bird, rice fields, original Greek form, migratory birds  
•       •       •

184 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Oct 2022 at 12:26 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
special20
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bracka Bombinate babies!
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought "bombinate" was what I just did to the toilet...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Trogdor bombinated the countryside.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds like a word coined during the blitzkrieg. Didn't the German bombs buzz?
 
Royce P
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RatMaster999: I thought "bombinate" was what I just did to the toilet...


That's an abomination
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nah... that's just what happens after a bad stand up set.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: [Fark user image image 529x298]


Abomaste
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Someone set up us?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.